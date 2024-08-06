Who's struggling, who's a test, check out the players from your list who are a little sore

Jordan De Goey on the bench after being subbed out of the R21 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Foot Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Crows' injury list is thinning after Jordan Dawson returned from concussion and Nick Murray recovered from a brief recent scare with his knee to return. Brodie Smith has been sidelined due to illness recently, while Chayce Jones was unavailable in round 21 for a personal reason. The Crows will update their official list on Tuesday evening. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Eric Hipwood Groin Test Darragh Joyce Jaw Test Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Quad TBC Jack Payne Foot 2 weeks James Tunstill Concussion 1 week Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Hipwood and Joyce both trained on Tuesday but will have to get through main training on Thursday to be considered for selection. Tunstill entered concussion protocols after colliding with an umpire in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Adam Cerra Hamstring TBC Matt Cottrell Shoulder Season David Cuningham Shoulder Season Charlie Curnow Ankle Test Tom De Koning Foot 3-5 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Corey Durdin Shoulder TBC Sam Durdin Calf 2-4 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf 1-2 weeks Caleb Marchbank Concussion 1 week Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Zac Williams Hamstring Test Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues have ruled Cottrell out for the rest of the season, but Curnow should play this week. Don't expect Cerra to return before finals, should the side make it. Williams could return this week, though Fantasia remains sidelined. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Jordan De Goey Hamstring Season Brody Mihocek Pectoral 8-10 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot Season Iliro Smit Concussion 1-2 weeks Oscar Steene Toe Season Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Premiership pair De Goey and Mitchell have both been ruled out for the rest of 2024. De Goey suffered a high-grade hamstring strain against Carlton last Saturday night, while Mitchell is still dealing with the foot issue that has sidelined him since Anzac Day. Nathan Kreuger has exited the League's concussion protocols and will be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot Season Xavier Duursma Hamstring 3-4 weeks Saad El-Hawli Ankle Test Matt Guelfi Hamstring 2 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Zach Reid Pectoral 6 weeks Jordan Ridley Hip flexor 2 weeks Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Duursma will miss up to a month with a hamstring strain in a blow for the Bombers. In some good news, mid-season recruit El-Hawli could make his return this week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Tom Emmett Suspension Round 23 Oscar McDonald Knee 1 week Ollie Murphy Abdomen 1 week Alex Pearce Arm TBC Michael Walters Hamstring 1 week Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Dockers are yet to settle on a timeline for Pearce to return after the cast was removed on his fractured left forearm but say he is progressing well. Likewise Walters, who is pushing to return soon from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for two matches. McDonald and Muprhy will complete their final sessions in the reconditioning program this weekend, the Dockers said, before pushing to play after long-term injuries. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot Season Sam De Koning Knee Test Mitch Edwards Back Season Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Tom Hawkins Foot 2 weeks Mark O'Connor Knee 1-2 weeks Gary Rohan Concussion Test Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

De Koning looks to have dodged an injury bullet after collapsing with a knee injury against Adelaide. He'll be tested this week and is still a chance to face Fremantle. Veteran forward Rohan could come back in if he ticks off all the boxes in his concussion recovery. The news isn't quite as positive for O'Connor, who could miss a fortnight with a minor knee injury, while there is still no clarity on Guthrie's return from a long-running Achilles problem. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season Levi Casboult Hamstring Test Sam Day Foot Test Caleb Graham Knee 7 weeks Touk Miller Wrist 1 week Ethan Read Leg 1 week James Tsitas Quad Season Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Day and Casboult will be put through their paces later in the week, with both missing the past four matches. Miller is just a week away, while Read did plenty of running at Tuesday's session. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test Isaac Cumming Hamstring 4 weeks Josh Fahey Foot 3-5 weeks Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season Braydon Preuss Back Season Jake Riccardi Finger 3-4 weeks Harry Rowston Back Season Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will be bolstered by the return of Josh Kelly (calf) this weekend, while Coniglio could also play. Nick Madden (ankle) is expected to make his return through the VFL. Cumming and Riccardi won't return before finals, while Preuss, Rowston and Hamilton have now all been ruled out for the remainder of the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Mitch Lewis Knee Season Ned Reeves Back 1 week Cooper Stephens Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Reeves will be sidelined for another week with a back injury. Stephens suffered a concussion playing for Box Hill in the VFL and is now in the 12-day concussion protocols. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Steven May Ribs TBC Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Christian Salem Hamstring 1-2 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles Season Caleb Windsor Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

No timeline has been set for May's return after he suffered multiple rib fractures against the Western Bulldogs. Salem continues to work through a hamstring injury and will re-enter main training this week in a bid to play in the latter stages of the season. Windsor is continuing his recovery from a syndesmosis injury but remains at least two weeks away. Ben Brown (knee) returned at VFL level last week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Zac Fisher Foot Test Hamish Free Concussion Indefinite Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Wrist Season Bigoa Nyuon Shoulder Season Dylan Stephens Ankle 1 week Curtis Taylor Calf Season George Wardlaw Concussion 1 week Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas have ruled out Wardlaw for another week, given he's still in the AFL's 12-day protocols, while Logue will miss the rest of the season. Stephens will be sidelined for at least a week, but should return for the campaign's final fortnight. Fisher will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine his availability, but a decision has been made to rule Nyuon and Taylor out for the rest of the year. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season Todd Marshall Hip Test Trent McKenzie Quad Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Ivan Soldo Knee Test Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Marshall is expected to be available after missing the past three matches, while Soldo has rejoined full training and will be assessed later in the week. McKenzie suffered a "high-grade" quad strain during training. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Brown Ankle Season Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back Test Josh Gibcus ACL Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 5 weeks Steely Green Ankle Season Dylan Grimes Back Season Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks Kane McAuliffe Hip Test Sam Naismith ACL Season Marlion Pickett Hamstring Test Jack Ross Foot Test Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Tigers have ruled Brown and Green out for the remainder of the season due to ankle injuries. McAuliffe and Pickett both face tests to be available this week. Gun forward Lynch is set to be integrated into some full training this week before a decision over his availability for the final fortnight of the year. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Adductor Test Brad Crouch Knee TBC Max Hall Back Test Jack Hayes Knee Test Liam Henry Knee Season Max King Knee Season Seb Ross Calf 2-3 weeks James Van Es Ankle Season Marcus Windhager Hamstring 1 week Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Hayes is pushing to return for the first time since undergoing knee surgery following his second AFL appearance of the year back in round nine. Cordy and Hall are also facing fitness tests, while Windhager won't be available until next weekend. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC Justin McInerney Knee 3-4 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring Test Tom Papley Ankle 2-3 weeks Dane Rampe Calf Test Patrick Snell Hamstring 1 week Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Swans should regain veteran Rampe (calf) and Joel Amartey (managed) for the crucial clash with Collingwood, while they're also hopeful Melican can return to shore up their backline. Key men McInerney and Papley are still several weeks away but should give the misfiring ladder leaders a much-needed boost for finals. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Concussion/hamstring Test Tyler Brockman Ankle Season Coby Burgiel Hamstring 1-2 weeks Harry Edwards Concussion Concussion protocols Luke Edwards Concussion TBC Elijah Hewett Foot Season Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee Season Noah Long Knee Season Dom Sheed Hamstring TBC Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Barrass suffered delayed concussion symptoms after the Western Derby and has since experienced hamstring awareness, with the key defender needing to pass tests this week to prove his fitness. Sheed suffered a repeat hamstring injury in the WAFL, with the Eagles to update on his progress on Tuesday evening. Harry Edwards copped a head knock against Gold Coast and was substituted. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Thigh 3-4 weeks Ryan Gardner Wrist Test James Harmes Hamstring Test Jason Johannisen Calf 3-5 weeks Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring Test Anthony Scott Concussion 2-3 weeks Bailey Smith Knee Season Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Recruit Harmes is pushing to be available for selection after recovering from a hamstring strain. Gardner is also a chance to return after missing the past three months due to wrist surgery. – Josh Gabelich