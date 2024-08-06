Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|Jordon Butts
|Foot
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
The Crows' injury list is thinning after Jordan Dawson returned from concussion and Nick Murray recovered from a brief recent scare with his knee to return. Brodie Smith has been sidelined due to illness recently, while Chayce Jones was unavailable in round 21 for a personal reason. The Crows will update their official list on Tuesday evening. – Nathan Schmook
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Eric Hipwood
|Groin
|Test
|Darragh Joyce
|Jaw
|Test
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|TBC
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|2 weeks
|James Tunstill
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
Hipwood and Joyce both trained on Tuesday but will have to get through main training on Thursday to be considered for selection. Tunstill entered concussion protocols after colliding with an umpire in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Matt Cottrell
|Shoulder
|Season
|David Cuningham
|Shoulder
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom De Koning
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Sam Durdin
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Concussion
|1 week
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues have ruled Cottrell out for the rest of the season, but Curnow should play this week. Don't expect Cerra to return before finals, should the side make it. Williams could return this week, though Fantasia remains sidelined. – Riley Beveridge
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan De Goey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Brody Mihocek
|Pectoral
|8-10 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|Season
|Iliro Smit
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|Season
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
Premiership pair De Goey and Mitchell have both been ruled out for the rest of 2024. De Goey suffered a high-grade hamstring strain against Carlton last Saturday night, while Mitchell is still dealing with the foot issue that has sidelined him since Anzac Day. Nathan Kreuger has exited the League's concussion protocols and will be available for selection. – Josh Gabelich
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|Season
|Xavier Duursma
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Saad El-Hawli
|Ankle
|Test
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|6 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Hip flexor
|2 weeks
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
Duursma will miss up to a month with a hamstring strain in a blow for the Bombers. In some good news, mid-season recruit El-Hawli could make his return this week. – Dejan Kalinic
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Tom Emmett
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|1 week
|Ollie Murphy
|Abdomen
|1 week
|Alex Pearce
|Arm
|TBC
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
The Dockers are yet to settle on a timeline for Pearce to return after the cast was removed on his fractured left forearm but say he is progressing well. Likewise Walters, who is pushing to return soon from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for two matches. McDonald and Muprhy will complete their final sessions in the reconditioning program this weekend, the Dockers said, before pushing to play after long-term injuries. - Nathan Schmook
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Sam De Koning
|Knee
|Test
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|Season
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Mark O'Connor
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
De Koning looks to have dodged an injury bullet after collapsing with a knee injury against Adelaide. He'll be tested this week and is still a chance to face Fremantle. Veteran forward Rohan could come back in if he ticks off all the boxes in his concussion recovery. The news isn't quite as positive for O'Connor, who could miss a fortnight with a minor knee injury, while there is still no clarity on Guthrie's return from a long-running Achilles problem. - Michael Rogers
|Ben Ainsworth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Levi Casboult
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Day
|Foot
|Test
|Caleb Graham
|Knee
|7 weeks
|Touk Miller
|Wrist
|1 week
|Ethan Read
|Leg
|1 week
|James Tsitas
|Quad
|Season
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
Day and Casboult will be put through their paces later in the week, with both missing the past four matches. Miller is just a week away, while Read did plenty of running at Tuesday's session. – Michael Whiting
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|Test
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Season
|Jake Riccardi
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Season
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants will be bolstered by the return of Josh Kelly (calf) this weekend, while Coniglio could also play. Nick Madden (ankle) is expected to make his return through the VFL. Cumming and Riccardi won't return before finals, while Preuss, Rowston and Hamilton have now all been ruled out for the remainder of the season. – Riley Beveridge
|Josh Bennetts
|Shoulder
|Season
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|Ned Reeves
|Back
|1 week
|Cooper Stephens
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
Reeves will be sidelined for another week with a back injury. Stephens suffered a concussion playing for Box Hill in the VFL and is now in the 12-day concussion protocols. – Josh Gabelich
|Steven May
|Ribs
|TBC
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Christian Salem
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|Season
|Caleb Windsor
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
No timeline has been set for May's return after he suffered multiple rib fractures against the Western Bulldogs. Salem continues to work through a hamstring injury and will re-enter main training this week in a bid to play in the latter stages of the season. Windsor is continuing his recovery from a syndesmosis injury but remains at least two weeks away. Ben Brown (knee) returned at VFL level last week. - Alison O'Connor
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Zac Fisher
|Foot
|Test
|Hamish Free
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Wrist
|Season
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Shoulder
|Season
|Dylan Stephens
|Ankle
|1 week
|Curtis Taylor
|Calf
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas have ruled out Wardlaw for another week, given he's still in the AFL's 12-day protocols, while Logue will miss the rest of the season. Stephens will be sidelined for at least a week, but should return for the campaign's final fortnight. Fisher will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine his availability, but a decision has been made to rule Nyuon and Taylor out for the rest of the year. – Riley Beveridge
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Spleen
|Season
|Kyle Marshall
|Shoulder
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Hip
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
Marshall is expected to be available after missing the past three matches, while Soldo has rejoined full training and will be assessed later in the week. McKenzie suffered a "high-grade" quad strain during training. – Michael Whiting
|Tom Brown
|Ankle
|Season
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|Test
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Steely Green
|Ankle
|Season
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Kane McAuliffe
|Hip
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Marlion Pickett
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|Test
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
The Tigers have ruled Brown and Green out for the remainder of the season due to ankle injuries. McAuliffe and Pickett both face tests to be available this week. Gun forward Lynch is set to be integrated into some full training this week before a decision over his availability for the final fortnight of the year. - Dejan Kalinic
|Zaine Cordy
|Adductor
|Test
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|TBC
|Max Hall
|Back
|Test
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Test
|Liam Henry
|Knee
|Season
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Seb Ross
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Marcus Windhager
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
Hayes is pushing to return for the first time since undergoing knee surgery following his second AFL appearance of the year back in round nine. Cordy and Hall are also facing fitness tests, while Windhager won't be available until next weekend. – Josh Gabelich
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Papley
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Calf
|Test
|Patrick Snell
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
The Swans should regain veteran Rampe (calf) and Joel Amartey (managed) for the crucial clash with Collingwood, while they're also hopeful Melican can return to shore up their backline. Key men McInerney and Papley are still several weeks away but should give the misfiring ladder leaders a much-needed boost for finals. - Martin Smith
|Tom Barrass
|Concussion/hamstring
|Test
|Tyler Brockman
|Ankle
|Season
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Season
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle/knee
|Season
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Dom Sheed
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
Barrass suffered delayed concussion symptoms after the Western Derby and has since experienced hamstring awareness, with the key defender needing to pass tests this week to prove his fitness. Sheed suffered a repeat hamstring injury in the WAFL, with the Eagles to update on his progress on Tuesday evening. Harry Edwards copped a head knock against Gold Coast and was substituted. – Nathan Schmook
|Jordan Croft
|Thigh
|3-4 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|Test
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Kelsey Rypstra
|Hamstring
|Test
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|2-3 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 6, 2024
Early prognosis
Recruit Harmes is pushing to be available for selection after recovering from a hamstring strain. Gardner is also a chance to return after missing the past three months due to wrist surgery. – Josh Gabelich