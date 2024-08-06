Jordan De Goey on the bench after being subbed out of the R21 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordon Butts Foot Season
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Crows' injury list is thinning after Jordan Dawson returned from concussion and Nick Murray recovered from a brief recent scare with his knee to return. Brodie Smith has been sidelined due to illness recently, while Chayce Jones was unavailable in round 21 for a personal reason. The Crows will update their official list on Tuesday evening. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Eric Hipwood Groin Test
Darragh Joyce Jaw Test
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Quad TBC
Jack Payne Foot 2 weeks
James Tunstill Concussion 1 week
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Hipwood and Joyce both trained on Tuesday but will have to get through main training on Thursday to be considered for selection. Tunstill entered concussion protocols after colliding with an umpire in the VFL at the weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Adam Cerra Hamstring TBC
Matt Cottrell Shoulder Season
David Cuningham Shoulder Season
Charlie Curnow Ankle Test
Tom De Koning Foot 3-5 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Corey Durdin Shoulder TBC
Sam Durdin Calf 2-4 weeks
Orazio Fantasia Calf 1-2 weeks
Caleb Marchbank Concussion 1 week
Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Zac Williams Hamstring Test
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues have ruled Cottrell out for the rest of the season, but Curnow should play this week. Don't expect Cerra to return before finals, should the side make it. Williams could return this week, though Fantasia remains sidelined. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Jordan De Goey Hamstring Season
Brody Mihocek Pectoral 8-10 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot Season
Iliro Smit Concussion 1-2 weeks
Oscar Steene Toe Season
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Premiership pair De Goey and Mitchell have both been ruled out for the rest of 2024. De Goey suffered a high-grade hamstring strain against Carlton last Saturday night, while Mitchell is still dealing with the foot issue that has sidelined him since Anzac Day. Nathan Kreuger has exited the League's concussion protocols and will be available for selection.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot Season
Xavier Duursma Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Saad El-Hawli Ankle Test
Matt Guelfi Hamstring 2 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Zach Reid Pectoral 6 weeks
Jordan Ridley Hip flexor 2 weeks
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Duursma will miss up to a month with a hamstring strain in a blow for the Bombers. In some good news, mid-season recruit El-Hawli could make his return this week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Tom Emmett Suspension Round 23
Oscar McDonald Knee 1 week
Ollie Murphy Abdomen 1 week
Alex Pearce Arm TBC
Michael Walters Hamstring 1 week
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Dockers are yet to settle on a timeline for Pearce to return after the cast was removed on his fractured left forearm but say he is progressing well. Likewise Walters, who is pushing to return soon from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for two matches. McDonald and Muprhy will complete their final sessions in the reconditioning program this weekend, the Dockers said, before pushing to play after long-term injuries. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Toby Conway Foot Season
Sam De Koning Knee Test
Mitch Edwards Back Season
Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC
Tom Hawkins Foot 2 weeks
Mark O'Connor Knee 1-2 weeks
Gary Rohan Concussion Test
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

De Koning looks to have dodged an injury bullet after collapsing with a knee injury against Adelaide. He'll be tested this week and is still a chance to face Fremantle. Veteran forward Rohan could come back in if he ticks off all the boxes in his concussion recovery. The news isn't quite as positive for O'Connor, who could miss a fortnight with a minor knee injury, while there is still no clarity on Guthrie's return from a long-running Achilles problem. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season
Levi Casboult Hamstring Test
Sam Day Foot Test
Caleb Graham Knee 7 weeks
Touk Miller Wrist 1 week
Ethan Read Leg 1 week
James Tsitas Quad Season
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Day and Casboult will be put through their paces later in the week, with both missing the past four matches. Miller is just a week away, while Read did plenty of running at Tuesday's session. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 4 weeks
Josh Fahey Foot 3-5 weeks
Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season
Braydon Preuss  Back Season
Jake Riccardi Finger 3-4 weeks
Harry Rowston Back Season
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants will be bolstered by the return of Josh Kelly (calf) this weekend, while Coniglio could also play. Nick Madden (ankle) is expected to make his return through the VFL. Cumming and Riccardi won't return before finals, while Preuss, Rowston and Hamilton have now all been ruled out for the remainder of the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Mitch Lewis Knee Season
Ned Reeves Back 1 week
Cooper Stephens Concussion 1-2 weeks
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Reeves will be sidelined for another week with a back injury. Stephens suffered a concussion playing for Box Hill in the VFL and is now in the 12-day concussion protocols. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Steven May Ribs TBC
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Christian Salem Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles Season
Caleb Windsor Ankle 2-3 weeks
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

No timeline has been set for May's return after he suffered multiple rib fractures against the Western Bulldogs. Salem continues to work through a hamstring injury and will re-enter main training this week in a bid to play in the latter stages of the season. Windsor is continuing his recovery from a syndesmosis injury but remains at least two weeks away. Ben Brown (knee) returned at VFL level last week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Zac Fisher Foot Test
Hamish Free Concussion Indefinite
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Wrist Season
Bigoa Nyuon Shoulder Season
Dylan Stephens Ankle 1 week
Curtis Taylor Calf Season
George Wardlaw Concussion 1 week
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas have ruled out Wardlaw for another week, given he's still in the AFL's 12-day protocols, while Logue will miss the rest of the season. Stephens will be sidelined for at least a week, but should return for the campaign's final fortnight. Fisher will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine his availability, but a decision has been made to rule Nyuon and Taylor out for the rest of the year. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season
Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season
Todd Marshall Hip Test
Trent McKenzie Quad Season
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Ivan Soldo Knee Test
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Marshall is expected to be available after missing the past three matches, while Soldo has rejoined full training and will be assessed later in the week. McKenzie suffered a "high-grade" quad strain during training. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Brown Ankle Season
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back Test
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Campbell Gray Hamstring 5 weeks
Steely Green Ankle Season
Dylan Grimes Back Season
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Kane McAuliffe Hip Test
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Marlion Pickett Hamstring Test
Jack Ross Foot Test
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Tigers have ruled Brown and Green out for the remainder of the season due to ankle injuries. McAuliffe and Pickett both face tests to be available this week. Gun forward Lynch is set to be integrated into some full training this week before a decision over his availability for the final fortnight of the year. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Zaine Cordy Adductor Test
Brad Crouch Knee TBC
Max Hall Back Test
Jack Hayes Knee Test
Liam Henry Knee Season
Max King Knee Season
Seb Ross Calf 2-3 weeks
James Van Es Ankle Season
Marcus Windhager Hamstring 1 week
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Hayes is pushing to return for the first time since undergoing knee surgery following his second AFL appearance of the year back in round nine. Cordy and Hall are also facing fitness tests, while Windhager won't be available until next weekend. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Buller Back Season
Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC
Justin McInerney Knee 3-4 weeks
Lewis Melican Hamstring Test
Tom Papley Ankle 2-3 weeks
Dane Rampe Calf Test
Patrick Snell Hamstring 1 week
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

The Swans should regain veteran Rampe (calf) and Joel Amartey (managed) for the crucial clash with Collingwood, while they're also hopeful Melican can return to shore up their backline. Key men McInerney and Papley are still several weeks away but should give the misfiring ladder leaders a much-needed boost for finals. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Barrass Concussion/hamstring Test
Tyler Brockman Ankle Season
Coby Burgiel Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Harry Edwards Concussion Concussion protocols
Luke Edwards Concussion TBC
Elijah Hewett Foot Season
Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee Season
Noah Long Knee Season
Dom Sheed Hamstring TBC
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Barrass suffered delayed concussion symptoms after the Western Derby and has since experienced hamstring awareness, with the key defender needing to pass tests this week to prove his fitness. Sheed suffered a repeat hamstring injury in the WAFL, with the Eagles to update on his progress on Tuesday evening. Harry Edwards copped a head knock against Gold Coast and was substituted. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Thigh 3-4 weeks
Ryan Gardner Wrist Test
James Harmes Hamstring Test
Jason Johannisen Calf 3-5 weeks
Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring Test
Anthony Scott Concussion 2-3 weeks
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Updated: August 6, 2024

Early prognosis

Recruit Harmes is pushing to be available for selection after recovering from a hamstring strain. Gardner is also a chance to return after missing the past three months due to wrist surgery.  Josh Gabelich