L-R: Ryley Sanders, Dyson Heppell, Izak Rankine. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 22?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R22 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Crows will be boosted by the return of star forward Izak Rankine after serving a four-match suspension for rough conduct, also bringing a dynamic look back to their midfield rotation against the Western Bulldogs. Attention could then turn to youth in the last three games, with young defender Oscar Ryan (24 and five marks) an option to debut before the end of the season after holding his own well in the SANFL. Fellow draftee Dan Curtin only had a handful of minutes to make an impact in his fourth straight sub-impacted game in his first season, so the Crows may decide it is time for a more extended run either at AFL or SANFL level this week. Chayce Jones missed last week for a personal reason. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Dan Curtin (replaced Matt Crouch)

Izak Rankine handballs during the match between Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Providing Eric Hipwood overcomes a sore groin that kept him out of Sunday's win over St Kilda, the rangy forward will return for Saturday's huge match against Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba. He'd likely return straight to the forward line in place of Henry Smith. Darragh Joyce (jaw) will also be tested, with a positive outcome putting him in the frame to rejoin Harris Andrews and Ryan Lester in defence. Bruce Reville did well in the sub role against the Saints and would be an option to come into the 22. Deven Robertson was prolific in the VFL at the weekend, with Jarryd Lyons and Harry Sharp doing well, although at this stage of the season, it's unlikely Chris Fagan would make unforced changes. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Bruce Reville (replaced Charlie Cameron)

Learn More 02:20

The Blues will be forced into a couple of changes ahead of Sunday's crucial clash against the Hawks with Adam Cerra (hamstring) unlikely to return before finals and Matt Cottrell (shoulder) ruled out for the rest of the season. Zac Williams (hamstring) could return, should he pass a fitness test later this week, though Orazio Fantasia (calf) remains sidelined. Jack Carroll (24 disposals, three clearances) will be an option to come back into the midfield after a solid VFL performance, while Lachie Cowan could also return after acting as the emergency last weekend. Cooper Lord (27 disposals, six tackles) will be an outside chance to debut. Charlie Curnow (ankle) should play in a huge boost, though Caleb Marchbank (concussion) is unavailable once again. Lewis Young (23 disposals, seven marks) will be on standby as a key-position option. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy (replaced Adam Cerra)

Zac Williams celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Carlton and GWS at Engie Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae will need to replace Jordan De Goey after the midfielder suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. The VFL side had the bye but Fin Macrae and Ed Allan were both busy against Richmond the previous week. Lachie Sullivan, Harvey Harrison and Wil Parker were all omitted ahead of the clash against Carlton, so didn't play on the weekend. Nathan Kreuger is available again after exiting concussion protocols. Joe Richards was a late out in round 20 but has fully recovered from illness. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Pat Lipinski (replaced Jordan De Goey)

Finlay Macrae celebrates a goal during the match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers will be forced into one change for Saturday night’s clash against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium with Xavier Duursma (hamstring strain) out injured. That could pave the way for a return for veteran Dyson Heppell, while there were several good performers at VFL level, headlined by Will Setterfield (43 disposals and eight clearances). Ben Hobbs (34 and a goal), Elijah Tsatas (32 and six clearances) and Nick Hind (27 and a goal) continued to push for recalls, while dropped pair Archie Perkins (26 and a goal) and Peter Wright (19 and three goals) were solid. Veteran Todd Goldstein (17 disposals and 43 hitouts) dominated in the ruck. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Alwyn Davey jnr (replaced Nick Bryan)

Learn More 02:07

The Dockers will welcome back Nat Fyfe from a one-match suspension after missing his big frame and experience at stoppages, with young midfielder Matt Johnson also available after recovering from a foot injury and returning through the WAFL. Forward Tom Emmett will make way for one of those players after copping a one-match suspension, with the Dockers then facing a decision between whether they bring in another forward to replace him or rotate an extra midfielder if Fyfe and Johnson are both back in the team. Among others available, midfielder/forward Cooper Simpson was an emergency against Essendon, while Will Brodie was prolific at WAFL level with 38 disposals, eight clearances and a goal. Wingman Nathan O'Driscoll (23 and a goal) is yet to play this season but has done plenty right in the WAFL the past fortnight. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: James Aish (replaced Neil Erasmus)

Learn More 02:00

Sam De Koning's recovery from what initially looked like a disastrous knee injury will have a significant bearing on selection this week. If De Koning passes his fitness test, he could free up Mark Blicavs to help Rhys Stanley against Fremantle's ruck combo of Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson. Mitch Duncan was managed against Adelaide and will be eyeing a return, while Gary Rohan is in the frame if he progresses through the concussion recovery protocols. Jack Bowes was the sub against Adelaide and could make way for Duncan, while Ollie Henry was relatively quiet with one goal from seven disposals. The Cats' VFL side had the bye last weekend, but Jhye Clark was prolific a week earlier, along with ball-magnets Mitch Knevitt and Mitch Hardie. - Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Jack Bowes (replaced Sam De Koning)

Mitch Duncan in action during the R19 match between Geelong and Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Now out of the finals race and with coach Damien Hardwick hinting at some big decisions in coming weeks, you'd expect a few changes to face Essendon on Saturday. Alex Davies is available after serving a three-match suspension, while Malcolm Rosas jnr could come into the 22. He kicked four goals in the VFL, almost straight off the plane from Perth after playing a quarter as a sub in the AFL the night before. Jed Walter could be considered for a recall, Jake Rogers is a week back from injury, while Sean Lemmens and Connor Budarick have performed strongly in the reserves. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Malcolm Rosas jnr (replaced Joel Jeffrey)

Learn More 02:02

The Giants' push towards finals will be bolstered by the return of Josh Kelly (calf) ahead of Saturday's clash against the in-form Lions, while Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) may also play should he pass a fitness test later this week. Jake Riccardi (finger) will miss the rest of the season, so Max Gruzewski should get an extended run in the side. However, Wade Derksen (18 disposals, two goals) and Nick Haynes (39 disposals, 12 marks) were among the best at VFL level and will be on standby as key-position options to come into the team. Young duo James Leake (35 disposals, eight clearances) and Conor Stone (25 disposals, seven marks) continue to impress at VFL level. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Joe Fonti (replaced Max Gruzewski)

Josh Kelly celebrates during the round 16 match between Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Mitchell has plenty of players in form at the lower level. Finn Maginness went back to the VFL and finished with 32 touches and two goals at Blacktown, where Cam Mackenzie also amassed 32 disposals of his own. Henry Hustwaite has also struggled for opportunities this year, but continued his strong form against Greater Western Sydney's reserves, finishing with 28 touches. Harry Morrison was the carryover emergency. Mid-season pick Jasper Scaife kicked 4.2 from seven touches in another eye-catching display. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Luke Breust (replaced Calsher Dear)

Learn More 02:51

Steven May (ribs) has been ruled out to face Port Adelaide, but the Demons have options to fill the void. Defender Adam Tomlinson (23 disposals, five marks) has been in red-hot touch in the VFL and would be a like-for-like swap for the premiership backman. Otherwise, defender-turned-forward Harrison Petty could return to the backline, opening the door for a late-season debut for in-form young forward Matthew Jefferson who is fresh off a four-goal haul for Casey on the weekend. Young mids Bailey Laurie (29 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances) and Kynan Brown (18 disposals, eight tackles) are also pushing their case for another chance at the top level. - Alison O'Connor

Last week's sub: Daniel Turner (replaced Steven May)

Adam Tomlinson is tackled by Bailey Banfield during the R12 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Traeger Park on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangas have ruled out Dylan Stephens (ankle) for at least a week, meaning he will miss Saturday's clash against the Eagles, though Zac Fisher (foot) could return if he passes a fitness test. George Wardlaw (concussion) is still in the AFL's 12-day protocols and won't play, while Griffin Logue (wrist) has been sent for surgery and will miss the remainder of the year. A decision has been made to rule Bigoa Nyuon (shoulder) and Curtis Taylor (calf) out for the rest of the season as well. Charlie Lazzaro (24 disposals, 13 tackles, one goal) is a chance to come back into the side after an impressive stretch at VFL level, while Miller Bergman (16 disposals, eight marks, one goal) was also among the best in the reserves. Kallan Dawson (15 disposals, seven marks) could be called upon if the side needs key-position options, while Finnbar Maley (15 disposals, seven marks, two goals) keeps pushing for an AFL debut. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Robert Hansen jnr (replaced Dylan Stephens)

Learn More 02:29

It's hard to imagine Ken Hinkley wanting to change a team that just beat the competition leaders by 112 points at the weekend. Todd Marshall has been battling a hip injury for a month and could come under consideration to face Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday night should he pass a fitness test. It is hoped Jed McEntee will exit concussion protocols. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced Darcy Byrne-Jones)

Todd Marshall celebrates a goal during the R2 match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at the MCG on March 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Tigers will be forced into three changes for Sunday's clash against St Kilda after Dustin Martin retired on Tuesday and Tom Brown and Steely Green were ruled out for the rest of the season due to ankle injuries. Kaleb Smith could return after missing last week's loss to North Melbourne due to personal reasons. Samson Ryan and Thomson Dow were dropped but could be recalled, while Matthew Coulthard, Maurice Rioli jnr, Jacob Bauer and Noah Cumberland are also options, although the Tigers were on the VFL bye last week. Jack Ross (foot) is set to make his return from a foot injury on managed minutes in the VFL, while Kane McAuliffe (hip strain) and Marlion Pickett (hamstring) will need to prove their fitness this week. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Kamdyn McIntosh (replaced Steely Green)

Samson Ryan warms up ahead of the R18 match between Richmond and GWS at the MCG on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ryan Byrnes was the late out on Sunday night due to illness, paving the way for Angus McLennan to make his debut against Brisbane. Hunter Clark could be available after missing the loss due to calf tightness. Sandringham had the bye, but Hugo Garcia and Tom Campbell were both included in the 26-man squad. Arie Schoenmaker fired in the VFL before the bye, while Olli Hotton has been hunting a debut. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Paddy Dow (replaced Riley Bonner)

Hunter Clark is tackled by Patrick Dangerfield during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite a record-breaking loss to Port Adelaide, John Longmire has indicated he won't send a message at selection for the clash with Collingwood. Dane Rampe and Joel Amartey are expected to return from injury while Lewis Melican is also a chance, with Aaron Francis and Peter Ladhams likely to drop out. Reversing Sydney's horror form at the contest, however, looks likely to be left to the incumbents, with Longmire backing his midfield group to respond. Luke Parker could be brought into the starting side in place of Corey Warner after that sub move was made early against the Power. - Martin Smith

Last week's sub: Luke Parker (replaced Corey Warner)

Dane Rampe during the R18 match between Sydney and North Melbourne at the SCG on July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Barrass suffered delayed concussion symptoms after the Western Derby and will need to pass tests this week after some hamstring awareness. He would replace Harry Edwards (concussion) if available, with Rhett Bazzo (15 disposals and eight marks in the WAFL) an option if Barrass remains sidelined. Forward/wing Jack Hutchinson could also return after serving a one-match ban. The Eagles will confirm Luke Edwards' progress on Tuesday after also entering concussion protocols following round 20. Matt Flynn could be considered in the ruck, with midfielder Clay Hall making a good case to play a full game after impressing as the substitute against Gold Coast. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Clay Hall (replaced Harry Edwards)

Clay Hall walks from the field following West Coast's win over Gold Coast at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The pressure for spots is fierce inside the kennel right now. Luke Beveridge has almost a full list to pick from and good players performing at Footscray. Jack Macrae amassed 43 disposals and 10 clearances in the VFL on the weekend, while prized pick Ryley Sanders finished with three goals from 39 touches in a standout display at the Whitten Oval. Oskar Baker (31 disposals, two goals) and Harvey Gallagher (25 disposals, two goals) were also influential. James O'Donnell and Alex Keath are also waiting for a spot to open. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel (replaced Tom Liberatore)