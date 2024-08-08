Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2024 ... and Damo's got plenty to say

Jade Gresham celebrates a goal during Essendon's win over Fremantle in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

the 2024 season has been yet another disappointing one for the Crows

THEN ...

there's huge hope for the future in the form of Izak Rankine. Back for round 22, after serving a four-match suspension. Has the talent to be a top-10 player in the comp, and will be a massive challenge for the Bulldogs on Sunday.

IF ..

Dayne Zorko is surely already a lock in the All-Australian backline ...

THEN ...

Harris Andrews may be, too. Has had another brilliant season. Deserves to have the 2024 season added to the 2019 and 2020 ones which are already listed on his green jacket.

IF ...

Andrew Russell had been a brilliant high performance director in 26 years in the AFL system, being part of six premierships at three clubs

THEN ...

his magic had clearly evaporated at Carlton in 2024. Soooooo many season-shaping injuries.

IF ...

Bont, Cripps and Neale have all grabbed the big headlines and presumably the big Brownlow votes in the past six weeks ...

THEN ...

Nick Daicos is still thereabouts. Might have been BOG the past two weeks. He's gonna be as he was last year before injury struck - in the Brownlow mix again, in season three.

IF ...

the Essendon Edge re-emerged last weekend as fans were on the edge of their seats in a final minute edge-out win against the Dockers

THEN ...

their season remains on a knife edge. That the Edge went AWOL for eight weeks may have left the Bombers on 2024's thin edge of the wedge.

IF ...

the Dockers have done a lot right in 2024 ...

THEN ...

they reverted to their frustrating ways in the last quarter against Essendon last Sunday. A massive opportunity lost after what should have been a match-winning lead. Now facing a danger game at home without their gun forward Josh Treacy, against Geelong.

IF ...

there are some people out there who don't appreciate Chris Scott's attitude to coaching

THEN ...

let me remind them. He sets out to win the flag every single season, no matter the quality of his playing list and other clubs' circumstances. And when the most crazy, wide open season of the AFL era unfolds like this one, he is again a chance, like 2022, of conjuring a most unlikely premiership.

IF ...

the Gold Coast Talkers have failed, once again, to get even near the finals ...

THEN ...

it seems Dimma is starting the 2025 season this weekend. Lukosius, Rosas, Fiorini, Jeffrey – all axed for Saturday night's match against Essendon.

IF ...

the Giants have got on a five-win roll without Josh Kelly

THEN ...

imagine how much better they will be with him. Back after another calf injury. What a player to re-introduce at this late stage of this most extraordinarily unpredictable season.

IF ...

Finn Maginness is one of the "ins" among an extended squad for Sunday's match against Carlton

THEN ...

I reckon he'll make the final cut. And that Patty Cripps will be in for a tough day at the MCG.

IF ...

Kozzy Pickett seemed poised to take over the competition after the 2021 season ...

THEN ...

while there have been signs he could, flashes of brilliance that very few could replicate, and hope that he may still, he hasn't gone near doing so.

IF ...

wins have been rare for this club since the Brad Scott days

THEN ...

weirdly the Roos will on Saturday start a short-priced favourite for back-to-back wins. Tigers last week, Eagles this week. No excuses. Just win.

IF ...

there have been many contributors to Port Adelaide's resurgence ...

THEN ...

no one has been more significant than Mitch Georgiades. One of the great comebacks from a knee reco, 37 goals from 16 matches, hauls of four, three, three, five in his past four matches. Unfortunately, out of round 22 with a quad strain.

IF ...

there's one club which desperately needs a re-set across all facets of operations ...

THEN ...

it is this one. Everyone, particularly those on the board, and even the new coach, seems to have become too accepting of a horror, two-win season. Would be handy if it finally announced a replacement for Brendon Gale as CEO.

IF ...

I'm a massive advocate of second, and on occasions even third, chances for people who endeavour to change ...

THEN ...

I hope Tarryn Thomas finds a new AFL home at some stage. But not next year at the Saints. Can understand why Gubby wanted to meet him. But Thomas needs to commit to a year playing second-tier football, while continuing respect and responsibility courses, before again being allowed near the AFL.

IF ...

Dane Rampe is back after injury ...

THEN ...

that is huge news for the Swans. Even at 34, might be the most important player at this club. They've been rudderless without him the past two matches, and were humiliated by Port Adelaide last Saturday night.

IF ...

there's a strong view I've formed over many, many years

THEN ...

it's that clubs need to be ultra-wary of giving interim coaches the official title. Yes, Paul Roos worked amazingly well. But many others have failed dismally. This is not a knock on Jarrad Schofield, who has clearly provided energy and hope post Adam Simpson, and who may prove to a very good senior coach one day. Regardless of coaching ability, there is always fake playing group energy when an interim takes over from a broken coach.

IF ...

there are bigger reasons than Caleb Poulter for the Bulldogs' recent form explosion which has taken in four consecutive wins, and seven victories from the past nine games

THEN ...

Poulter has still been important. Played the past four matches. And is six from six in matches he's played this year. Reads the game well off a wing, and is improving by the week.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

7 v 10 and 8 v 9 are going to be the wildcard match-ups from 2025 ...

THEN ...

why stop there? I'm proposing we also have 11 v 18, 12 v 17, 13 v 16 and 14 v 15, with every team, even the losing ones, to be given ribbons. Let's give everyone one more chance, even after they've all been given 23 chances, that's right, 23, to find a place in the top eight.