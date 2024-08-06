Harris Andrews has been almost impenetrable this season, conceding only two marks across 76 one-on-one contests

Harris Andrews celebrates Brisbane's win over Melbourne at the Gabba in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BEWARE of this man. You are eight times more likely to concede a mark than your forward is to take the mark when you kick the ball to Harris Andrews in a one-on-one.

Let that sink in.

After re-establishing himself as one of the premier key defenders in a 2023 campaign where he collected his first Merrett-Murray Medal and was included in the All-Australian squad, following a quieter 2021 and 2022, Andrews has been almost impenetrable this season.

Brisbane has recovered from starting the season 2-5 to rise from 13th heading into round 15 to currently sit second on the ladder with three rounds to play. Andrews is a key reason why.

The Lions' co-captain has put his hand up for a third All-Australian blazer after claiming that honour in 2019 and 2020 – he was also in the squad in 2018 – through a combination of his one-on-one work, intercept game and ability to get a fist in, even at the last second.

Harris Andrews spoils a mark by Tim Membrey during the match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Across 76 one-on-one contests in 2024, Andrews has conceded only two marks, while taking 17 marks himself. Port Adelaide star Aliir Aliir is next best with 11 grabs.

Only 10 players have taken at least 17 marks in a defensive one-on-one since Champion Data started recording the stat in 2012. Andrews took 21 in 2021, four behind Aliir's record of 25 in the same season when he became an All-Australian.

DEFENSIVE 1-1 CONTESTS - MARKS TAKEN PLAYER CONTESTS DEFENDED MARK % Jack Scrimshaw 25 32% Sam Taylor 29 28% Charlie Ballard 34 24% Harris Andrews 76 22% Aliir Aliir 49 22% Tom Barrass 32 22%

Andrews has won or neutralized 65 one-on-one contests, making him a nightmare match-up for opposition forwards.

Harris Andrews breaks away from Ben Keays' tackle during the match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Greater Western Sydney spearhead Jesse Hogan is heading north this week to face Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday in a game with top-four implications, as well as Coleman Medal consequences.

Giants coach Adam Kingsley has successfully manipulated Hogan's match-up across the past month or two and will need to do the same to give the former Demon and Docker the opportunity to impact and maintain the buffer over Charlie Curnow.

Chris Fagan might have other ideas, especially with Jack Payne still sidelined and Brandon Starcevich well suited for Toby Greene.

Toby Greene is challenged by Brandon Starcevich during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Manuka Oval in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFENSIVE 1-1 CONTESTS - MARKS CONCEDED PLAYER CONTESTS DEFENDED OPPOSITION MARK % Steven May 37 0% Jacob Weitering 55 2% Callum Wilkie 50 2% Connor Idun 44 2% Aidan Corr 44 2% Harris Andrews 76 3%

Andrews has also become one of the best intercept defenders in the land this year, hauling in more intercept marks (77) than any other player, well ahead of West Coast star Tom Barrass (64), Gold Coast vice-captain Sam Collins (63) and Western Bulldogs veteran Liam Jones (62).

With the 28-year-old patrolling the backline, Brisbane has conceded the second fewest points in 2024, only dropping triple figures three times to average 76 points against across the first 21 rounds.

Andrews is also rated No.4 in the League for intercept possessions this season (148), only behind Collins (170), Essendon recruit Ben McKay (161) and Richmond stalwart Nick Vlastuin (156), and level with Collingwood captain Darcy Moore.

Harris Andrews marks during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Moore (180) is the only player to accrue more spoils than Andrews (147), with Collins (145) next ahead of Richmond defender Ben Miller (133) and Barrass (129).

Fagan said recently that if he had a son he would want him to be just like Andrews. Dedicated, selfless, reliable.

Not hard to see why the Lions' Academy graduate is one of the coach's favourites and one of the most influential players in the game heading into the business end of the season.