Everything you need to know ahead of round 22 of AFL Fantasy

Jack Sinclair takes a mark during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WE HAVE three rounds to go and with AFL Fantasy finals well and truly underway, Fantasy coaches are scrambling in an effort to maximise their points as they chase the ultimate glory.

Whether that's the keys to the 2.8L Turbo Diesel Double Cab Pickup Hilux 4x4 SR5 Automatic, a top-100 hat or even a League win against mates, now is the time for your team to fire.

Fantasy facts

Over the course of the season, some interesting facts have unfolded. Did you know…

Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $966,000) must love his own bed because from his nine home games this year he has averaged 127. He plays Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba this Saturday and after another good night sleep, he should be great again.

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $930,000) dominates the 'easy' teams. Based on the Scale of Hardness, Brayshaw has averaged 30 points more against 'easy' teams compared to ‘hard' teams this year with top scores of 146, 125 and 120. He plays another 'easy' team this week before meeting the Giants and Port Adelaide, who are both rated as 'hard'.

Noah Anderson (MID, $852,000) loves a win more than most. He averages 119 in the games the Suns have won this year, 30 points more than when the Suns lose. With Essendon, Melbourne and Richmond coming up… how many can Gold Coast win?

Gryan Miers (FWD, $707,000) averages just 69 in games at GMHBA Stadium this season. He prefers away games where he has averaged 97, a situation he is in this week when he plays Fremantle at Optus Stadium. Nearly 3,000 coaches are trading him out… maybe he's worth holding.

Gryan Miers handballs during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Jack Steele (MID, $919,000) – TREAT

Richmond and Geelong have conceded the most 120-plus scores this year and St Kilda meets them both over the next two weeks. Steele has been on fire, averaging 114 in his last five games.

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $899,000) – TREAT

Yes… the next two match-ups coming up are great, but so is the fact that St Kilda is playing those games under the Marvel roof where Sinclair has averaged 122 in his last eight games.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $866,000) – TREAT

The St Kilda treats just keep on coming. Wanganeen-Milera has averaged 101 since his bye and looks set for some big scores. He plays the Tigers this week, a team he had 127 against in round four.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Lachie Neale (MID, $953,000) – TRAP

A tag from Toby Bedford is coming. GWS is not one of Neale's favourite teams to start with after scores of 62 and 70 in his last two games. A tag from Bedford will only make it harder.

Nic Martin (DEF/MID, $875,000) – TRAP

It's that brutal time of the year when big calls need to be made and many coaches are pointing the finger at Martin and his inconsistent role. He has only hit 100 once in his last seven games.

Most traded in

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $525,000)

Archie Roberts (DEF, $240,000)

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,046,000)

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $899,000)

James Peatling (MID/FWD, $556,000)

Whether you are looking for an on-field F6 or a bench F7 option… Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $525,000) is the pick of the week. The St Kilda young gun has scored 96, 93 and 117 which ranks him as the fifth best forward during this time. He is a low-risk option at that price.

James Peatling (MID/FWD, $556,000) is the other popular option to fill those last spots in our forward line and he has been elite, averaging 105 in his last three games. However, with Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio set to return, his role and even his position in the team could be in jeopardy.

Mattaes Phillipou runs with the ball during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $517,000)

Logan Evans (DEF, $555,000)

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $854,000)

Tim English (RUC, $924,000)

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $521,000)

This week has all been about chasing Rowan Marshall and Tristian Xerri. Not only are they in sensational form, their three games are mouth-watering.

Therefore, someone has to go and coaches are showing the door to Brodie Grundy (RUC, $854,000) and Tim English (RUC, $924,000). Both have been very good this year but if you have been sitting back watching Xerri and Marshall score 130s, 140s and 150s… then the change needs to be made.

Tim English is tackled by Isaac Heeney during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Sydney in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

