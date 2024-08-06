Mattaes Phillipou runs with the ball during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE XERRI on top of a high scoring round was the second 150+ on the trot for big Roo Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,036,000), who monstered another victim to once again be the highest scorer of the round.

He collected 20 disposals, took six marks, laid a crunching 10 tackles and tallied 45 hitouts on his way to 150 and he is every chance to make it a three-peat given his favourable match-up with the Eagles this week after Jarrod Witts (RUC, $832,000) put 141 on them with 53 hitouts.

Blues defensive accumulator Nic Newman (DEF, $872,000) proved to be a great target last week after repeating his impressive form against the Pies earlier this year when he tallied 144. He took bulk kick ins while floating around for an impressive 34 disposals and 12 marks for a whopping 145 and he remains a trade target given his soft run home. Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,079,000) continued his domination off half-back with his seventh score over 120 in the last nine weeks following his 137 from 37 disposals and 10 marks while Max Gawn (RUC, $883,000) has thrown his hat back in the ring following his return to form in his second game back from injury with 44 hitouts, 23 disposals, nine marks and a goal for 136 while having the better of Tim English.

In the last three weeks, we are chasing points to win the car, hat or all important premiership. Form and fixture are as important as ever given we only need to get through three more weeks, so it's all about the now!

MOST TRADED IN

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $525,000)

Archie Roberts (DEF, $240,000)

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,046,000)

James Peatling (FWD/MID, $556,000)

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $899,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $517,000)

Logan Evans (DEF, $555,000)

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $854,000)

Tim English (RUC, $924,000)

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $521,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Matt Roberts (MID/DEF, $633,000) +$83,000

James Peatling (FWD/MID) +$69,000

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $525,000) +$65,000

Jackson Archer (DEF, $413,000) +$57,000

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (FWD, $591,000) +$55,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Luke Parker (MID, $667,000) -$57,000

Alex Sexton (FWD/DEF, $648,000) -$54,000

Adam Cerra (MID, $589,000) -$53,000

Patrick Lipinski (FWD/MID, $495,000) -$52,000

Bruce Reville (MID/FWD, $344,000) -$51,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Archie Roberts (DEF, $240,000) -13

Angus McLennan (DEF, $227,000) -1

James Peatling (FWD/MID, $556,000) -1

Jackson Archer (DEF, $413,000) -1

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $525,000) 1

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Josh Dunkley (MID, $933,000) 141

Kieren Briggs (RUC, $875,000) 135

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $935,000) 131

Errol Gulden (MID, $1.00M)) 129

Luke Parker (MID, $667,000) 128

Josh Dunkley looks on during Brisbane's clash against West Coast in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $525,000): With F6 still starved of reliable options, the 19-year-old Saint retuned from injury at the perfect time last week with 96 in a tough match-up with the Lions where he collected 24 disposals and kicked a goal, which gives him a three-game average of 102 since moving to the midfield. He has a great run ahead with games against the Tigers and Cats where he will likely outscore the majority of alternative options.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,046,000): If he wasn't already considered a 'must- have', he is now given he has a five-game average of 128 leading into a dream run home against the Tigers, Cats and Blues where he is every chance to surpass his recent hot form. Xerri scored an impressive 150 on the Tigers last week and don't be surprised if the Monster Marsh does the same.

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,036,000): The other half of the must-have ruck department is in rare form. Not often do you go into a round thinking there is a realistic chance of a player hitting 150 for the third week running, but that's where we are with the Roos tackling machine. After knocking up the mammoth feat for two weeks in a row, his match-up with the Eagles is a mouth-watering prospect that will require a VC or C.

Tristan Xerri celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $899,000): The 29-year-old is in great form, mixing his time between half-back and the midfield for a three-game average of 115 on the back of 132 from 30 disposals, six marks and a season-high eight tackles against the Lions. It doesn't get much easier than his next two games with match-ups against the Tigers and Cats where his run of three triple-figure scores on the trot should continue.

Nic Newman (DEF, $872,000): After finishing last season like a house on fire, there is every chance lightning strikes twice for the Blues defensive designated kicker. He is coming off a dominant performance against the Pies where he scored 145 and he has a run of hot match-ups for the run home against the Hawks, Eagles and Saints. He has some huge ceiling scores in recent history in the last two match-ups so if you don't get him this week, it will be worth revisiting next week.

Nic Newman marks the ball against Ollie Wines during the match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in R18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS DOWN

Tim English (RUC, $924,000): There is simply no room for a ruck averaging 109 in their last five games. Pretty harsh I know, but such is the form of the big two and the comparison of future fixturing which is also in favour of the dominant pair. Both Xerri and Marshall are every chance to put 40+ on Tim this week despite his recent ability to score against the Crows, but it's more about next week where I fear for his future in the game in a match-up with Xerri.

Gryan Miers (FWD, $707,000): The Cats flashy forward looked the pick of the F6 options following the bye but his coaches are becoming frustrated with the highs and lows of the rollercoaster. He has hit some impressive highs in that time including 115 and 116 but his two 50s in three weeks has been the straw to break the camel's back. He has a nice run home which includes match-ups with the Saints and Eagles if you decide to hold.

Gryan Miers handballs during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Nic Martin (MID/DEF, $875,000): The hard-running Bomber was a 'must-have' prior to the bye where his role off half-back involved his teammates looking for him at all costs. Since the bye, he has played multiple roles within matches including stints down back, on the wing and up forward with mixed results including an impressive 143, which happens to be his only triple-figure score in that time. He has a great match-up this week with the Suns who hate to travel, but there are a number of defenders with bigger projections this week.

Will Day (MID, $712,000): The smooth-moving Hawk was clamped by Toby Bedford who kept him to just four disposals and eight points in the first half before he eventually finished on 40. Following this week's game against the Blues, coaches were eyeing off his last two games against the Tigers and Roos but following that performance, which happens to be his seventh in a row under triple figures, he has to go.

Jordan Clark (DEF, $831,000): The Dockers half-back is having a remarkably consistent season but unfortunately his ceiling scores are what is required at this time of year and they have dried up following the bye with just one triple-figure score in that time. If you want to hold for one more week, he should have access to points against the Cats at home but he needs to get back among the uncontested mark game in order to boost his score to what coaches need at this time of year.

