After being involved in six premierships over 26 years at four clubs, Andrew Russell is leaving the industry

Carlton fitness coach Andrew Russell looks on during a training session at Ikon Park in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON is on the hunt for a new high-performance boss, with the club's highly respected fitness guru Andrew Russell deciding to step aside at the end of the season.

Russell told Blues officials this week that he had decided to take time away from football after more than two decades working with Essendon, Port Adelaide, Hawthorn and most recently Carlton.

He will see out the season at Ikon Park, before stepping aside at the end of 2024.

Russell first arrived at Carlton in 2018 as one of the most respected and recognised high-performance managers in Australia, having been part of six premierships with the Bombers (2000), the Power (2004) and the Hawks (2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015).

Across the last six seasons at Ikon Park, Russell played an integral role in dual Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow's return to fitness following two seasons plagued by consistent knee injuries.

However, he is set to depart Ikon Park with the club's 14-strong injury list being among the most extensive in the competition heading towards September.

Andrew Russell with Carlton players at a training camp in February, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"Andrew has been a key leader at our club and within the industry over a long period of time, achieving six premierships across his career," the club's football boss Brad Lloyd said.

"We have seen significant transformation in our group during the past six years, and his passion, dedication and commitment to our players has been outstanding.

"An ultimate professional, Andrew will continue to lead our high-performance program for the remainder of the season as we look to build some strong momentum heading into this next phase of our 2024 campaign."