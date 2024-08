Join Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting for AFL Daily

Daniel Curtin during Adelaide's match against Brisbane in R9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Tough list calls loom at the Suns

- Honouring Andrew Gaff, an Eagles great

- The intriguing Dan Curtin situation at Adelaide

- The Harris Andrews v Jesse Hogan battle on Saturday

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.