There is good and bad news on the injury front for GWS ahead of its game against Brisbane

Kieren Briggs ahead of GWS's game against Melbourne in R20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has suffered a big blow ahead of arguably the toughest test in the AFL at the moment, against Brisbane at the Gabba, with gun ruck Kieren Briggs almost certain to miss.

The 24-year-old, who is sixth overall in the competition for total clearances, is battling shoulder soreness.

Barring a miraculous recovery, he won't travel north to take on Oscar McInerney at the Gabba on Saturday, with veteran Lachie Keefe set to come in and play his first game of the season.

"Briggsy's managing some shoulder stuff so he's unlikely this week," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

"We'll reassess tomorrow but he was sore post game, six day break, travel.

"I don't expect him to get up."

Tristan Xerri and Kieren Briggs compete for the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Stephen Coniglio trained fully on Thursday as he fights to return from a shoulder injury, but the Giants will wait to see how he pulls up before guaranteeing his place in the team to face Brisbane.

Fellow gun midfielder Josh Kelly is a certainty to play after fully recovering from a calf injury.

More to come ...