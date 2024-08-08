The Bulldogs skipper will need to prove his fitness on Saturday

Marcus Bontempelli at Western Bulldogs training on June 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BROWNLOW Medal contender Marcus Bontempelli has sent a scare through the Western Bulldogs camp after leaving training on Thursday morning due to an ankle concern.

The five-time All-Australian and five-time Sutton Medallist is expected to be available for this weekend's trip to South Australia to face Adelaide on Sunday.

Bontempelli will need to prove his fitness at the Bulldogs' captain's run on Saturday at the Whitten Oval before being cleared to face the Crows at the Adelaide Oval.

The 28-year-old has fired after being in doubt for a couple of games this season, amassing 35 touches and 10 coaches votes against North Melbourne in round 16 after injuring his back at training a few days out.

Marcus Bontempelli at Western Bulldogs training at Whitten Oval on June 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

He also collected ten coaches' votes a fortnight earlier after overcoming illness to collect 35 disposals and three goals against Fremantle.

Luke Beveridge has plenty of players pressing their case for a spot in his 23 this weekend.

Three-time All-Australian Jack Macrae, who has been left out of the senior side in the past fortnight, collected 43 touches, ten clearances and six tackles in Footscray's win over Casey last weekend.

Top-10 pick Ryley Sanders is also hunting a recall after finishing with 39 disposals, seven clearances and three goals in the VFL.

Former Demon Oskar Baker put his hand up for another senior opportunity by gathering 31 touches, 13 marks and two goals.

The Bulldogs could return to the top four for the first time since round 22, 2021 – the last season they won a final – if they beat the Crows this weekend and other results fall in their favour.

After starting the season 3-5, the Dogs have won their past four games and six of their last seven to surge back into contention.