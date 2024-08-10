Molly Paterson, India Rasheed, Jemma Reynolds and Molly O'Hehir. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue on Sunday with a double-header at RSEA Park in Seaford, Melbourne when Vic Metro hosts South Australia and Vic Country takes on Western Australia.

Vic Metro has won its first two games and is taking on an SA side that was victorious in its only game of the carnival, a 78-point win over the Allies in July. 

>> WATCH VIC METRO v SA LIVE FROM 10.30am AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW 

LIVE from 10.30am AEST

U18 Girls: Vic Metro v SA

Following that game, Vic Country will be seeking its first win of the championships, having lost to Queensland and Vic Metro in its first two games. WA is also looking for an opening victory after losing to Queensland last weekend. 

>> WATCH VIC COUNTRY v WA LIVE FROM 12.45pm AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW 

LIVE from 12.45pm AEST

U18 Girls: Vic Country v WA

Nine games will be played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL TEAM LISTS

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

U18 CHAMPS
Next generation of AFLW talent on show as championships kick off

Vic Metro v South Australia

VIC METRO

No Player Name
1 Abbey Vicino
4 Charlotte Brewer
5 Stasia Stevenson
6 Sierra Grieves
7 Georgia Knight
8 Lou-Lou Field
9 Amelie Gladman
10 Kyla Forbes
13 Zoe Hargreaves
14 Sophie McKay
15 Sarah Poustie
16 Scout Howden
17 Holly Ridewood
18 Sienna Tallariti
20 Georgie Brisbane
21 Grace Belloni
22 Grace Baba
23 Evie Parker
24 Jade Mclay
25 Daisy Flockart
26 Emma McDonald
27 Josephine Bamford
32 Zara Neuwirth
2 Marlo Graham (emg)
19 Chloe Bown (emg)
31 Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb (emg)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name
1 Grace Martin
2 Imogen Trengove
3 Violet Patterson (c)
4 Mikaylah Antony
5 Georgia McKee
6 India Rasheed (vc)
7 Sophie Eaton
8 Jasmine Evans
9 Charlotte Riggs (vc)
10 Coby Morgan
11 Lily Baxter
12 Sophie Thredgold
13 Monique Bessen
14 Ruby Ballard
15 Bianca Portaro
18 Asha Dufour
19 Emma Kilpatrick
21 Eloise Mackereth
23 Laela Ebert
26 Esther Schirmer
35 Lucy Boyd
36 Chloe Tonkin
37 Klaudia O'Neill
16 Matilda Bilmore (emg)
25 Shae Archbold (emg)
27 Edwina Thornquest (emg)

Vic Country v Western Australia

VIC COUNTRY

No Player Name
1 Seisia White
2 Zali Gallagher
3 Jemma Reynolds
4 Elise Cook
5 Lucia Painter
6 Chloe Bryant
7 Sara Howley
8 Mekah Morrissy
9 Holly Egan
10 Olivia Wolter
11 Lavinia Cox
13 Jemmika Douglas
14 Kayla Dalgleish
15 Jasmine Sowden
16 Ashley Centra
17 Claire Mahony
23 Madison Ibrahim
25 Millie Lang
26 Sienna Hobbs
27 Sasha Pearce
28 Zoe Besanko
30 Elli Symonds
31 Alexis Gregor
18 Stella Huxtable (emg)
19 Ella Stoddart (emg)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

No Player Name
1 Noa McNaughton
3 Molly O'Hehir
4 Zipporah Fish
5 Layla Firns
7 Lucy Greenwood
8 Holly Britton
10 Natasha Entwistle
11 Megan Norbury
12 Sabella Banks
14 Dakota Sexton
15 Jasmine Bazeley
16 Evie Cowcher
17 Taya Strickland
19 Samara Sallie
20 Alicia Blizard
21 Renee Morgan
25 Taya Chambers
26 Tiani Teakle
27 Lily Paterson
28 Layla Quinn-Schofield
32 Olivia Wolmarans
35 Kate Newson
36 Zoe Keley