THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue on Sunday with a double-header at RSEA Park in Seaford, Melbourne when Vic Metro hosts South Australia and Vic Country takes on Western Australia.
Vic Metro has won its first two games and is taking on an SA side that was victorious in its only game of the carnival, a 78-point win over the Allies in July.
Following that game, Vic Country will be seeking its first win of the championships, having lost to Queensland and Vic Metro in its first two games. WA is also looking for an opening victory after losing to Queensland last weekend.
Nine games will be played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.
The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.
Vic Metro v South Australia
VIC METRO
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Abbey Vicino
|4
|Charlotte Brewer
|5
|Stasia Stevenson
|6
|Sierra Grieves
|7
|Georgia Knight
|8
|Lou-Lou Field
|9
|Amelie Gladman
|10
|Kyla Forbes
|13
|Zoe Hargreaves
|14
|Sophie McKay
|15
|Sarah Poustie
|16
|Scout Howden
|17
|Holly Ridewood
|18
|Sienna Tallariti
|20
|Georgie Brisbane
|21
|Grace Belloni
|22
|Grace Baba
|23
|Evie Parker
|24
|Jade Mclay
|25
|Daisy Flockart
|26
|Emma McDonald
|27
|Josephine Bamford
|32
|Zara Neuwirth
|2
|Marlo Graham (emg)
|19
|Chloe Bown (emg)
|31
|Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb (emg)
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Grace Martin
|2
|Imogen Trengove
|3
|Violet Patterson (c)
|4
|Mikaylah Antony
|5
|Georgia McKee
|6
|India Rasheed (vc)
|7
|Sophie Eaton
|8
|Jasmine Evans
|9
|Charlotte Riggs (vc)
|10
|Coby Morgan
|11
|Lily Baxter
|12
|Sophie Thredgold
|13
|Monique Bessen
|14
|Ruby Ballard
|15
|Bianca Portaro
|18
|Asha Dufour
|19
|Emma Kilpatrick
|21
|Eloise Mackereth
|23
|Laela Ebert
|26
|Esther Schirmer
|35
|Lucy Boyd
|36
|Chloe Tonkin
|37
|Klaudia O'Neill
|16
|Matilda Bilmore (emg)
|25
|Shae Archbold (emg)
|27
|Edwina Thornquest (emg)
Vic Country v Western Australia
VIC COUNTRY
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Seisia White
|2
|Zali Gallagher
|3
|Jemma Reynolds
|4
|Elise Cook
|5
|Lucia Painter
|6
|Chloe Bryant
|7
|Sara Howley
|8
|Mekah Morrissy
|9
|Holly Egan
|10
|Olivia Wolter
|11
|Lavinia Cox
|13
|Jemmika Douglas
|14
|Kayla Dalgleish
|15
|Jasmine Sowden
|16
|Ashley Centra
|17
|Claire Mahony
|23
|Madison Ibrahim
|25
|Millie Lang
|26
|Sienna Hobbs
|27
|Sasha Pearce
|28
|Zoe Besanko
|30
|Elli Symonds
|31
|Alexis Gregor
|18
|Stella Huxtable (emg)
|19
|Ella Stoddart (emg)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Noa McNaughton
|3
|Molly O'Hehir
|4
|Zipporah Fish
|5
|Layla Firns
|7
|Lucy Greenwood
|8
|Holly Britton
|10
|Natasha Entwistle
|11
|Megan Norbury
|12
|Sabella Banks
|14
|Dakota Sexton
|15
|Jasmine Bazeley
|16
|Evie Cowcher
|17
|Taya Strickland
|19
|Samara Sallie
|20
|Alicia Blizard
|21
|Renee Morgan
|25
|Taya Chambers
|26
|Tiani Teakle
|27
|Lily Paterson
|28
|Layla Quinn-Schofield
|32
|Olivia Wolmarans
|35
|Kate Newson
|36
|Zoe Keley