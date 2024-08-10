Vic Metro v SA and Vic Country v WA will make up a huge day of footy in the Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships at RSEA Park

Molly Paterson, India Rasheed, Jemma Reynolds and Molly O'Hehir. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships continue on Sunday with a double-header at RSEA Park in Seaford, Melbourne when Vic Metro hosts South Australia and Vic Country takes on Western Australia.

Vic Metro has won its first two games and is taking on an SA side that was victorious in its only game of the carnival, a 78-point win over the Allies in July.

>> WATCH VIC METRO v SA LIVE FROM 10.30am AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Learn More U18 Girls: Vic Metro v SA

Following that game, Vic Country will be seeking its first win of the championships, having lost to Queensland and Vic Metro in its first two games. WA is also looking for an opening victory after losing to Queensland last weekend.

>> WATCH VIC COUNTRY v WA LIVE FROM 12.45pm AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Learn More U18 Girls: Vic Country v WA

Nine games will be played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL TEAM LISTS

The tournament will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

Vic Metro v South Australia

VIC METRO

No Player Name 1 Abbey Vicino 4 Charlotte Brewer 5 Stasia Stevenson 6 Sierra Grieves 7 Georgia Knight 8 Lou-Lou Field 9 Amelie Gladman 10 Kyla Forbes 13 Zoe Hargreaves 14 Sophie McKay 15 Sarah Poustie 16 Scout Howden 17 Holly Ridewood 18 Sienna Tallariti 20 Georgie Brisbane 21 Grace Belloni 22 Grace Baba 23 Evie Parker 24 Jade Mclay 25 Daisy Flockart 26 Emma McDonald 27 Josephine Bamford 32 Zara Neuwirth 2 Marlo Graham (emg) 19 Chloe Bown (emg) 31 Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb (emg)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name 1 Grace Martin 2 Imogen Trengove 3 Violet Patterson (c) 4 Mikaylah Antony 5 Georgia McKee 6 India Rasheed (vc) 7 Sophie Eaton 8 Jasmine Evans 9 Charlotte Riggs (vc) 10 Coby Morgan 11 Lily Baxter 12 Sophie Thredgold 13 Monique Bessen 14 Ruby Ballard 15 Bianca Portaro 18 Asha Dufour 19 Emma Kilpatrick 21 Eloise Mackereth 23 Laela Ebert 26 Esther Schirmer 35 Lucy Boyd 36 Chloe Tonkin 37 Klaudia O'Neill 16 Matilda Bilmore (emg) 25 Shae Archbold (emg) 27 Edwina Thornquest (emg)

Vic Country v Western Australia

VIC COUNTRY

No Player Name 1 Seisia White 2 Zali Gallagher 3 Jemma Reynolds 4 Elise Cook 5 Lucia Painter 6 Chloe Bryant 7 Sara Howley 8 Mekah Morrissy 9 Holly Egan 10 Olivia Wolter 11 Lavinia Cox 13 Jemmika Douglas 14 Kayla Dalgleish 15 Jasmine Sowden 16 Ashley Centra 17 Claire Mahony 23 Madison Ibrahim 25 Millie Lang 26 Sienna Hobbs 27 Sasha Pearce 28 Zoe Besanko 30 Elli Symonds 31 Alexis Gregor 18 Stella Huxtable (emg) 19 Ella Stoddart (emg)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA