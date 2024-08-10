Mac Andrew celebrates a goal during the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick has lauded the efforts of Mac Andrew after the defender-turned-forward slotted the matchwinner on Saturday night, breaking Essendon hearts in the process.

The Bombers hit the lead early in the last quarter, but an inaccurate return of one goal from 10 scores for the term kept the Suns in the hunt.

BOMBERS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

A Sam Collins one-on-one win on the wing, followed by Andrew's big, contested mark at the top of the goal square, resulted in the after-the-siren win.

"It was pretty special," Hardwick said after the match.

"We didn't have anything going our way. We sort of went away from how we meant to play and, you know, I lost my mind in the coaches box and the players sort of lost their minds a little bit on the ground as well … then to finish the way we did. Mac was enormous, obviously, but you know, 'Collo' (Sam Collins) had a couple of incredible patches there late which were really, really important."

Although the way Andrew's kick came off the boot made Hardwick and his fellow coaches a little nervous, he admits it was never in doubt.

04:45

Last two mins: Big Mac delivers in after-the-siren thriller

Watch the epic final moments as Gold Coast overran Essendon

"I'm not going to lie, it didn't look great off the boot to be fair, to start, but he got it home," Hardwick laughed.

"(Andrew) is an incredible player. He's an incredible young man, to be honest. He's one of those guys our coaching staff and our players and our fans just gravitate to, and we can see what impact he's going to have on the League … he can play both ends, he's just got a bit of swagger, he's aggressive, he's assertive, which is, I think, what our side needs and craves."

The match-winning goal came after Andrew was involved in a half-time melee, with his involvement drawing boos from the crowd for the duration of the second half.

09:27

Full post-match, R22: Suns

Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Essendon

But importantly, he was able to kick the first two goals of the third quarter before jagging the final dagger in Bomber hearts.

"I was prepared to back him in. It's good reward for him, which is great. He absolutely loves that moment, he lives for it, and that's the sort of player he is," Hardwick said.

The victory came off the back of a big statement from Hardwick, who dropped four players including Jack Lukosius for the match.

The form of Lukosius, who is drawing some interest from rival clubs, is something Hardwick admits is as much on him as it is on his player.

"Jack's such an important player to our footy club. Some of it's on me, some of it's on Jack," Hardwick said.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 09:20

    Full post-match, R22: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 22’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 09:27

    Full post-match, R22: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Essendon v Gold Coast

    The Bombers and Suns clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 04:45

    Last two mins: Big Mac delivers in after-the-siren thriller

    Watch the epic final moments as Gold Coast overran Essendon

    AFL
  • 00:39

    McGrath’s epic mow down may be best for year

    Andrew McGrath never gives up in his pursuit of Will Graham and drags him down in a tackle to remember

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Roberts rocks stadium after super first AFL goal

    Archie Roberts gets the Essendon faithful buzzing after a stunning maiden major in the big league

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Mac making his mark in attack with double treat

    Mac Andrew is relishing his new forward role with two quick goals in the third term

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Big melee explodes twice right on half-time

    Tensions spiral out of control as the siren sounds with Sam Draper and Mac Andrew in the thick of the action

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Bombers blow with utility subbed after heavy contest

    Essendon is forced to sub Nik Cox out of the game after the young Don was left woozy following a tough collision

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Draper goes berserk after stunning goal lifts Marvel Stadium

    Sam Draper provides a massive spark in the second term after a mesmerising finish on the run

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Caldwell conjures magic in this absurd effort

    Jye Caldwell somehow manages to squeeze home this shot from the toughest of angles

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Pair of King goals gets Suns firing early

    Ben King makes an instant impact in the first term with a couple of handy majors

    AFL

"He's got some areas of his game that I'd certainly like him to improve, but also I've got to sit there and as a coach, try and figure out how to get the best out of this kid, because I'm not at the moment.

"He's been trying to do things that I've asked him to do, he's trying his backside off, so we'll keep working through it."

For Essendon coach Brad Scott, it was the word 'frustrating' that was front of mind as his side's finals hopes all but slipped away.

The Bombers sit ninth, two points behind Carlton and the Western Bulldogs, but with matches against Sydney and Brisbane to close out the season.

"It's pretty obvious how everyone's feeling," Scott said.

09:20

Full post-match, R22: Bombers

Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 22’s match against Gold Coast

"For all of our supporters, it's just extremely frustrating, and you can come up with all sorts of words to describe it, but you're obviously disappointed. But that doesn't help anything."

His side's poor conversion in the final quarter, although ultimately the difference in the game, was a sign that the 2024 edition of Essendon is able to create opportunities for itself to win. Now, it just comes down to taking those chances," Scott said.

"In that last quarter, when you know that the ball's in your front half 84 per cent of the quarter and you have 19 inside 50s to eight, you have 11 scoring shots to two, you're giving yourself opportunity," Scott said.

"That's the hardest thing in footy. The execution comes with practice."