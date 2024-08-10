Mac Andrew kicked his fourth goal after the siren to deliver an epic win over Essendon

Mac Andrew celebrates after the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MAC ANDREW played both hero and villain on Saturday night, securing Gold Coast a drought-breaking one-point win over Essendon with a goal after the siren.

It is the Suns' first win on the road for 2024, and came after a desperate surge in the final five minutes as the Bombers peppered the goals but could never totally put the visitors away.

The defender-turned-forward's fourth goal of the night after a strong pack mark ensured Gold Coast's 13.9 (87) to 12.14 (86) victory under the Marvel Stadium roof, though the Bombers threw the game away by kicking 1.9 in the last quarter.

It came after Andrew drew the ire of Bombers players and fans alike for his role in a melee at half-time.

It really was a rollercoaster of emotions for Essendon fans, who thought their season was still alive after a stunning Andy McGrath run-down tackle late in the game.

Just as young Sun Will Graham threatened to snatch the lead out from under the Bombers, with the seas parting for a three-bounce sprint into attack, McGrath's never-say-die dash protected the lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Bombers found an extra gear in the last quarter and engaged a surge mentality. The Suns, who initially seemed overawed, eventually stood up to the challenge to claim their first win away from home in 18 attempts.

Matt Rowell's immense strength made him simply unstoppable. The Bombers tried to slow the Suns star by sending Jye Caldwell his way, but it was an exercise in futility as Rowell moved across the field with ease to record 33 disposals, nine clearances and five inside 50s.

The opening term was played at break-neck speed. Both sides wanted to attack fast, using neat handballs and run and carry in an attempt to isolate their big marking forwards inside 50. Alas, both were also let down by panicked skill errors and poor decision-making going inside 50.

While there were moments of clarity for each club, connecting well with their forwards in the attacking arc, they were also guilty of falling back into the mire for extended periods of time throughout the game.

Although Ben Long didn't have a banner day in front of goal, he proved to be the difference in this respect. His efforts leading up out of the forward 50 and willingness to fly at the contested ball proved to be a crucial link for the Suns into attack.

Essendon's backline was forced to contend with the constant threat that was Ben King, whose three goals and seven marks kept the Suns up for the fight, while Nick Holman (19 disposals, one goal) and Jake Rogers (12 disposals, three marks) brought the heat on the deck.

Zach Merrett's class shone through for the Bombers, able to sidestep out of traffic and power through congestion, but also ready and willing to do the tough defensive stuff. The Essendon captain finished the game with 32 disposals, four clearances, and was supported well by Darcy Parish (27 disposals, four clearances) and Dylan Shiel (24 disposals, six clearances) through the middle.

With Nick Bryan (15 disposals, four clearances) holding his own in the ruck, Sam Draper was released into attack alongside young gun Nate Caddy. It was a combination that worked to great effect, as the pair combined for six goals.

The making of Nate Caddy

Over his seven games coming into the clash with Gold Coast, young Bomber Nate Caddy had kicked six career goals. On Saturday, however, he came into his own and showed exactly why he was so highly rated at the draft, ultimately taken at pick No.10. Caddy commanded the footy inside 50, playing with a real confidence both leading at the ball carrier, and competing beautifully with the Suns' key defenders in the air. His presence became such a worry for Damien Hardwick's side that staunch defender Sam Collins went to him for large periods of the second half. Caddy finished with a personal-best three goals and six marks, in a performance that could really be the making of a young key forward.

Tensions run high

Physicality increased throughout the second quarter, with small spot fires flaring across the field as the term wore on. It reached a crescendo on the bell of half-time. Mason Redman was the instigator, agitating his Suns opponents, as the incident escalated to an all-out brawl in front of the benches. It is here where Gold Coast defender-turned-forward Mac Andrew might find himself in hot water with the MRO. In the thick of it all, he appeared to jumper punch Essendon second-gamer Archie Roberts before going toe-to-toe with Sam Draper. As a result, Andrew was met with resounding boos with every disposal in the second half.

Ruck to ruck

As the game was in an armwrestle, Essendon ruck pair Nick Bryan and Sam Draper added a highlight. After Dylan Shiel pounced on a turnover in the middle of the ground, he hit up Bryan who had to bend low to get his hands on the footy. Quick and crisp, Bryan's hands to a running Draper were perfect, and the latter took off. With shades of his Goal of the Year winner back in 2022, Draper found space, running to the arc of 50 and dobbed the major from a distance, igniting the Bombers-heavy crowd.

ESSENDON 4.2 9.4 11.5 12.14 (86)

GOLD COAST 4.3 7.5 11.9 13.9 (87)

GOALS

Essendon: Draper 3, Caddy 3, Menzie, Stringer, Jones, Caldwell, Durham, Roberts

Gold Coast: Andrew 4, King 3, Walter 2, Flanders 2, Holman, Humphrey

BEST

Essendon: Merrett, Martin, Redman, Draper, Caddy

Gold Coast: Rowell, Anderson, King, Collins Long, Andrew

INJURIES

Essendon: Cox (concussion)

Gold Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Ben Hobbs (replaced Nik Cox in the second quarter)

Gold Coast: David Swallow (replaced Jed Walter in the final quarter)

LATE CHANGES

Essendon: Nil

Gold Coast: Lloyd Johnston (managed) replaced in selected side by Sean Lemmens

Crowd: 29,401 at Marvel Stadium