PORT ADELAIDE has secured a thrilling two-point win over Melbourne to surge into second on the ladder, ending the Demons’ slim finals hopes.
Melbourne led Saturday night’s contest for 66 minutes, but was forced to endure heartbreak with a third loss by five points or less in the last seven weeks.
Former No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis stepped up when the Power needed him in the last quarter as Port won the dour contest 7.11 (53) to 7.9 (51).
Horne-Francis had nine possessions in the final term to finish with 27 disposals and two goals, continually putting himself in the right positions to thwart any chance of another Melbourne score.
Quinton Narkle, who was subbed into the game for tall forward Todd Marshall at half-time, slotted the match-winning goal with just four minutes left.
It was sweet relief for Port and coach Ken Hinkley, just a week after they demolished ladder-leaders Sydney by 112 points.
After the Brisbane Lions' defeat to Greater Western Sydney earlier on Saturday, Port jumped up three spots to take a strong grasp on a double chance and two home finals.
Port ruckman Jordon Sweet will face a nervous wait to learn if he will be cited by the match review officer after he appeared to strike Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver in the chest.
Oliver, who had little impact on the contest, was assessed by trainers and Demons players remonstrated with Sweet.
Melbourne livewire Kysaiah Pickett had one of the best games of his career, threatening to overshadow Horne-Francis' heroics.
Pickett kicked a game-high four goals, with 21 possessions and eight score involvements to be clearly Melbourne's most influential player.
The Demons will almost certainly end the round with their slim finals hopes extinguished ahead of their last two games against Gold Coast (away) and Collingwood (MCG).
The evolution of JH-F continues
Big pre-draft expectations followed by a hot-and-cold debut season and a move home to SA, left the football world unsure of exactly how good Jason Horne-Francis could be, but now in his third year there’s no doubting his excellence. The midfield bull was sensational against Melbourne, playing as much of a Dustin Martin role as anyone has since, well, Dusty. Horne-Francis was powerful on the ball and a massive threat down forwards, letting it be known that if the league is looking for a new superstar, he’ll happily wear the monicker.
How does he do it? Just Kozzie can
After three underwhelming performances that coincided with three Melbourne losses, Kysaiah Pickett cut loose on Saturday night. Already well established as one of the best small forwards in the game, when Pickett's thrown into the midfield it gives the Demons a dynamic mix they otherwise lack. His four goals on Saturday night came from 21 disposals - 18 of them kicks - in a display that was the only thing keeping his side in the game - and in the finals race. Ultimately the weight was too much for Pickett to carry, but if Simon Goodwin wants to get back to the pointy end of the season next year, he's going to have to throw more responsibility onto the shoulders of his young guns, starting with Kozzie.
Can Ken get the flag monkey off his back?
The Power sits second on the ladder with a double chance and two home finals sitting in their hands if they're good enough to hold on to them. And who would doubt them? Well, pretty much everyone including their own fans just weeks ago. The change in this side to the one that was thumped by Brisbane to the tune of 79 points in round 15, is amazing. There is full cohesion across the ground, every player is playing their role and believing the sky is the limit. After widespread calls for his head just weeks ago, Ken Hinkley may yet be abkle to deliver the flag to Alberton he has always promised.
MELBOURNE 2.3 4.5 6.5 7.9 (51)
PORT ADELAIDE 2.4 3.8 5.8 7.11 (53)
GOALS
Melbourne: Pickett 4, Neal-Bullen, Langdon, Fritsch
Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis 2, Dixon 2, Byrne-Jones, Butters, Narkle
BEST
Melbourne: Pickett, Gawn, Viney, Neal-Bullen, Salem
Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis, Butters, Rozee, Houston, Boak
INJURIES
Melbourne: TBC
Port Adelaide: Marshall (concussion)
LATE CHANGES
Melbourne: Taj Woewodin (illness) replaced in selected side by Jack Billings; Jake Bowey replaced in selected side by Blake Howes
SUBSTITUTES
Melbourne: Jake Melksham, replaced Jacob van Rooyen in the fourth quarter
Port Adelaide: Quinton Narkle, replaced Todd Marshall at half-time
Crowd: 17,867 at the MCG