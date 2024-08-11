Jake Melksham, Bayley Fritsch and Max Gawn walk off the field after Melbourne's loss to Port Adelaide at the MCG in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin is optimistic the Demons have a bright future ahead and will attack their last two games of the season at "full bore" despite their finals hopes coming to an abrupt end.

After Saturday night's two-point loss to Port Adelaide - the Demons' third defeat by five points or less in the last seven weeks - Melbourne's hopes of finishing inside the top-eight are over.

The Demons (10-11) will finish the round sitting 13th, with games against Gold Coast (away) and Collingwood (MCG) to complete an inconsistent 2024.

After breaking their 57-year premiership drought by winning the 2021 grand final, Melbourne bowed out of the 2022 and 2023 finals in straight sets, then fell away completely this year.

"I'm optimistic about this football club," Goodwin said post-match.

"I'm optimistic about our playing group.

"I'm optimistic about the young players that we have. 

"We've got some great people, some great players, and I know that our expectations are a lot higher than what they are. And they should be."

Melbourne's depth has been tested this season, missing superstar Christian Petracca since he suffered a lacerated spleen, punctured lung and four broken ribs when he was crunched by an accidental knee from Collingwood captain Darcy Moore during the King's Birthday match in June.

Petracca returned to the football club on Saturday night for the first time since he was taken away from the MCG in an ambulance.

"He's an important person, someone that we love dearly, and someone that we've got our arms wide open to bring back in and get him healthy," Goodwin said.

"He's had a really, really tough time, very traumatic experience and suffered a lot in terms of what he's gone through, but it's just great to get him back around the club."

Captain Max Gawn has been bravely soldering on through a leg injury, while other players, such as Clayton Oliver, have been performing well below their best.

Jake Bowey and Taj Woewodin were late withdrawals against Port due to illness, with Goodwin admitting some gastro had spread through the club.

"Regardless of where you sit in a season, regardless of who you're playing, you've got to play a certain way and be a certain team, and that's a part of building a culture that is high performing," Goodwin said.

"We won't be backing off one bit in terms of how we go about our footy.

"You can't turn the tap on and off, so we'll be going full bore right to the end of the year."

