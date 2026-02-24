The AFL announces a shift in how Brownlow Medal votes are cast

A closer look at the Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

UMPIRES will be given access to statistics before casting their Brownlow Medal votes in the first such move in the award's 102-year history.

Before casting their 3-2-1 votes after every game of the home-and-away season, the four field umpires will be granted access to statistics in the following 17 categories: kicks, handballs, disposals, marks, contested marks, tackles, goals, behinds, goal assists, score involvements, clearances, contested possessions, hitouts, kick-ins, intercept marks, intercept possessions and spoils.

The statistics will be provided by Champion Data on an approved device immediately after the game. No other statistics will be made available.

The move, which was flagged last year, will be replicated in the AFLW for the competition's annual best-and-fairest award.

The AFL insists the move is aimed to assist umpires in making their decisions and that the votes will remain subjective and unanimous.

General scenes during the 2024 Brownlow Medal on September 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The Brownlow Medal is the most prestigious individual award in the AFL competition. Field umpires who are entrusted to vote are instructed to take time, care and thoughtfully deliberate before reaching a unanimous decision to ensure the integrity of the award is upheld," AFL executive general manager of football performance Greg Swann said.

"While statistics can provide useful and reliable data, the essence of the award is clearly set out on the ballot paper. It is the subjective opinion of the field umpires that will determine the voting for the award and the umpires are acutely aware of the importance of the award and the standing in which Brownlow Medallists are held in the game."