Umpires could get access to stats for their Brownlow Medal votes

Matt Rowell after winning the Brownlow Medal at the 2025 Brownlow Medal on September 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW AFL football boss Greg Swann is open to umpires having access to statistics for their Brownlow Medal votes, saying it will probably happen next season.

As always, Monday night's count generated plenty of debate about voting, especially St Kilda gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera not being best afield for his match-winning heroics against Melbourne.

The umpires currently do not look at player stats before casting their votes.

"I don't think there's any issue around that. So we might look to do that next year – we (can) get a mechanism where that can happen," Swann said.

Swann also backed the integrity of the Brownlow voting system.

"It would be easier to get into Fort Knox than corrupt the Brownlow votes," he said.

Veteran field umpire Simon Meredith, who will be in charge of his 10th Grand Final this Saturday, also is open to having stats available.

"If you get stats, I'm sure that would add something that we could look at, to help us," Meredith said.

"I don't think anyone could say Matt Rowell isn't a deserving winner, but there will always be isolated games and times when people have different opinions.

"We take it incredibly seriously and try to do it as best we can.

"Even if we had stats, there's going to be a raging opinion about who gets what."

Meredith was asked whether Wanganeen-Milera should have received three votes for the Melbourne game, not two.

"You look at the game and go 'Yep, maybe he should have'. But the umpires in that game would have done the exact same process," he said.

Speaking at a media call on Wednesday for the Grand Final umpires, Swann said a raft of potential rule changes were being considered.

These will be decided on at next month's AFL Commission meeting.

Jacob Mollison, also the All-Australian field umpire, Hayden Meyer and debutant Andrew Stephens will join Meredith as the men in charge of the Geelong-Brisbane clash.

"The cliche is it's just another game, but it's not – it's a Grand Final and you want to get it right," Stephens said.