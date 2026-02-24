Swans skipper Callum Mills is desperate to get his chance in AAMI AFL Origin

Sydney skipper Callum Mills speaks to the media during Captains' Day on February 23, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER watching its return from afar, Sydney captain Callum Mills has thrown his support behind an Allies team entering the AAMI AFL Origin fold in future years.

Speaking to AFL.com.au at Captains' Day this week, Mills confirmed he raised Origin as a priority with the AFL executive at their annual dinner with club captains on Sunday night.

The two captains of last month's showpiece, Patrick Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli, each spoke glowingly of their experience and Mills confirmed he wants in on the action.

"I think the biggest discussion for me was State of Origin, what it looks like and what does it look like in 10 years' time," the Swans skipper said.

"What's the appetite for it, and how do we get it to be where we want it to be?

"I think it's massive. Being a NSW boy, seeing rugby league do it, I think I would love for it to get to that stage where you've got rugby league players that are injured heading into camp trying to get up for their state."

Mills said clubs have made "a big step forward" with embracing the concept, and there had been an immense amount of pride at Sydney for Western Australia coach Dean Cox and midfielder Chad Warner.

Such was the enthusiasm for the concept among players from other states, it's understood a decorated Queenslander was sending messages to those in power at AFL HQ on the final siren of the match, keen to get a team up as soon as possible.

Mills, a native Sydneysider and a Swans Academy graduate, would love to be involved in years to come, even if a New South Wales team isn't an immediate reality.

"I think ultimately it's for NSW, but if not I'd take playing for the Allies every day of the week," Mills said.

Callum Mills and Patrick Cripps pose for a photo during the 2026 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"There might be a few people confused by it, but I think when you grow up in a non-footy state, being able to take it up to footy states is something you'd be proud to do. There's a bit of a difference in opinion but I think just get four teams in to start with and for sure make it an annual thing."

Mills said his preferred format would be games on a Friday and the Saturday night, with the winners of those contests meeting the following year.

It was an idea he pitched to AFL football operations bosses over dinner, including former Swans CEO Tom Harley.

"I did put that to Gab Trainor and 'Harls', so we'll see how we go," Mills said.

"I messaged (Harley) before it asking, 'Are you going to remember who I am now you're a big shot at the AFL?' but he remembered me which was good."

Speaking last week at the launch of NAB AFL Auskick, Harley said Origin had an exciting future.

"There's clearly an appetite. In terms of what it looks like (in future), let's breathe out and assess," Harley, now the AFL’s chief operating officer, said.

"What I think we can confidently say is there's a place for it."

Mills had support from another club captain who watched on, with Port skipper Connor Rozee saying he'd like to see South Australia involved.

"Definitely, it seemed like it was a pretty good success," he said.

"I've seen some hypothetical teams and I think we'd go OK. So yeah, I’d love to play in it."