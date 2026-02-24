A documentary featuring a fly-on-the-wall look at the Magpies' season will be release next week

Inside the Collingwood rooms before a match. Picture: Screenshot from On The Inside

COLLINGWOOD will become the latest club to release a documentary on the eve of the 2026 season when On The Inside premieres next week.

The three-part series documents key storylines across the 2025 season, including Brayden Maynard's decision to turn his back on a massive offer from North Melbourne to remain loyal to the Magpies.

Jeremy Howe reveals the daily battles he faced with his battle amid a campaign where he was substituted out of his final four games of the home and away season, before being recalled for the preliminary final loss to Brisbane.

On The Inside also documents Jordan De Goey's return to form after moving out to regional Victoria with his partner.

Greater Western Sydney made a splash earlier this month when No Holds Barred aired across eight episodes, with Giants coach Adam Kingsley’s spray going viral.

Cameras have been rolling at Moorabbin across the summer, capturing an important pre-season for St Kilda ahead of Ross Lyon’s fourth season back at the club.

On The Inside airs on 7Plus next Wednesday night ahead of the Magpies’ season opener against St Kilda in Opening Round.