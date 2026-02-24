BRISBANE defender Jack Payne is set for another stint on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his knee.
Payne ruptured his patellar tendon in round 14 last year and after experiencing pain during his rehabilitation, the Lions sent him in for surgery, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Brisbane expects to put a timeframe on the 26-year-old key defender's return over the coming weeks.
A 2024 premiership player, Payne finished last year having played just 13 games for the season.
Brisbane faces Gold Coast in the AAMI Community Series on Thursday night before its Opening Round clash against the Western Bulldogs on March 7.