COLLINGWOOD and Adelaide are among the clubs with the toughest starts to 2026, while Port Adelaide has a dream opening to new coach Josh Carr's reign.
Finalists last year, the Magpies and Crows face the third and fourth toughest runs respectively in their opening six games, behind only the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda.
Again featuring in Opening Round, this time in Melbourne against the Saints, Collingwood takes on four finalists from last year in its first six outings.
Before their round two bye, the Pies meet the Saints and Crows, and follow their break with clashes against Greater Western Sydney, premier Brisbane, Fremantle and Carlton.
After a meeting with the Pies at the MCG (without Izak Rankine due to suspension), the Crows have clashes against the Bulldogs, Geelong, Dockers and Blues, before facing the Saints.
Facing the toughest first six games are the Bulldogs, who will meet five of last year's finalists in that period, including the Lions and Cats.
The Saints, with Tom De Koning, Sam Flanders, Jack Silvagni and Liam Ryan having arrived via trade or free agency in the off-season, will also be tested early in 2026.
They meet four of last year's finalists in their first six games.
In contrast to the Crows, their South Australian rivals the Power should be eyeing a flying start to 2026.
Port's first four games under Carr, who replaced Ken Hinkley at the helm, are against last year's bottom four - North Melbourne, Essendon, West Coast and Richmond.
The Power will then meet the Saints and Hawthorn, although their run from rounds seven to 11 shapes as the second hardest in the competition.
Gold Coast (one 2025 finalist in its first six games) and North Melbourne (one) are next for the easiest runs to begin 2026.
Each club's degree of difficulty for the first six games of the season is the average 2025 finishing position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.
OR: Bye
R1: v Collingwood, MCG
R2: v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval
R3: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R4: v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval
R5: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval
R6: v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.5 (fourth hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 3
Interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.2 (equal 10th hardest)
OR: v Western Bulldogs, Gabba
R1: v Sydney, SCG
R2: Bye
R3: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R4: v Collingwood, Gabba
R5: v North Melbourne, Barossa Park
R6: v Melbourne, MCG
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.7 (14th hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 1
Interstate trips: 4
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8 (fifth hardest)
OR: v Sydney, SCG
R1: v Richmond, MCG
R2: Bye
R3: v Melbourne, MCG
R4: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R5: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R6: v Collingwood, MCG
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.8 (15th hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 2
Interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (equal sixth hardest)
OR: v St Kilda, MCG
R1: v Adelaide, MCG
R2: Bye
R3: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R4: v Brisbane, Gabba
R5: v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval
R6: v Carlton, MCG
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.3 (third hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 4
Interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.8 (ninth hardest)
OR: Bye
R1: v Hawthorn, MCG
R2: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R3: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R4: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R5: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R6: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.3 (13th hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 2
Interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.2 (equal third hardest)
OR: Bye
R1: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R2: v Melbourne, Optus Stadium
R3: v Richmond, Optus Stadium
R4: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R5: v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
R6: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.8 (11th hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 3
Interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.2 (equal 10th hardest)
OR: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R1: v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium
R2: Bye
R3: v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium
R4: v Hawthorn, MCG
R5: v West Coast, Norwood Oval
R6: v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.3 (sixth hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 4
Interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (equal sixth hardest)
OR: v Geelong, People First Stadium
R1: v West Coast, People First Stadium
R2: v Richmond, MCG
R3: Bye
R4: v Melbourne, MCG
R5: v Sydney, Norwood Oval
R6: v Essendon, People First Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 12.7 (17th hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 1
Interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.4 (12th hardest)
OR: v Hawthorn, Engie Stadium
R1: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R2: v St Kilda, Engie Stadium
R3: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium
R4: Bye
R5: v Richmond, Barossa Park
R6: v Sydney, SCG
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.2 (equal eighth hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 2
Interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (equal 14th hardest)
OR: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R1: v Essendon, MCG
R2: v Sydney, MCG
R3: Bye
R4: v Geelong, MCG
R5: v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval
R6: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.3 (10th hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 2
Interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.2 (equal third hardest)
OR: Bye
R1: v St Kilda, MCG
R2: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R3: v Carlton, MCG
R4: v Gold Coast, MCG
R5: v Essendon, Adelaide Oval
R6: v Brisbane, MCG
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (seventh hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 3
Interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.6 (16th hardest)
OR: Bye
R1: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
R2: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R3: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R4: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R5: v Brisbane, Barossa Park
R6: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 12.5 (16th hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 1
Interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6 (hardest)
OR: Bye
R1: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R2: v Essendon, Adelaide Oval
R3: v West Coast, Adelaide Oval
R4: v Richmond, MCG
R5: v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval
R6: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 13.7 (18th hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 1
Interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.6 (second hardest)
OR: Bye
R1: v Carlton, MCG
R2: v Gold Coast, MCG
R3: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R4: v Port Adelaide, MCG
R5: v Greater Western Sydney, Barossa Park
R6: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (12th hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 3
Interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.8 (18th hardest)
OR: v Collingwood, MCG
R1: v Melbourne, MCG
R2: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R3: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium
R4: Bye
R5: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R6: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.2 (second hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 4
Interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12 (17th hardest)
OR: v Carlton, SCG
R1: v Brisbane, SCG
R2: v Hawthorn, MCG
R3: Bye
R4: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R5: v Gold Coast, Norwood Oval
R6: v Greater Western Sydney, SCG
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.8 (fifth hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 4
Interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.8 (eighth hardest)
OR: Bye
R1: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R2: v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
R3: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R4: v Sydney, Optus Stadium
R5: v Geelong, Norwood Oval
R6: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.2 (equal eighth hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 3
Interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.6 (13th hardest)
OR: v Brisbane, Gabba
R1: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R2: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R3: Bye
R4: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R5: v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval
R6: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 5.7 (hardest)
Games against 2025 finalists: 5
Interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (equal 14th hardest)