Which clubs are expected to have an easy start to 2026, and who is set to struggle? We take a deep dive into the fixture of all 18 clubs

Nick Daicos is tackled by Sam Marshall during Collingwood's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD and Adelaide are among the clubs with the toughest starts to 2026, while Port Adelaide has a dream opening to new coach Josh Carr's reign.

Finalists last year, the Magpies and Crows face the third and fourth toughest runs respectively in their opening six games, behind only the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda.

Again featuring in Opening Round, this time in Melbourne against the Saints, Collingwood takes on four finalists from last year in its first six outings.

Before their round two bye, the Pies meet the Saints and Crows, and follow their break with clashes against Greater Western Sydney, premier Brisbane, Fremantle and Carlton.

After a meeting with the Pies at the MCG (without Izak Rankine due to suspension), the Crows have clashes against the Bulldogs, Geelong, Dockers and Blues, before facing the Saints.

Facing the toughest first six games are the Bulldogs, who will meet five of last year's finalists in that period, including the Lions and Cats.

The Bulldogs look dejected after a loss during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Saints, with Tom De Koning, Sam Flanders, Jack Silvagni and Liam Ryan having arrived via trade or free agency in the off-season, will also be tested early in 2026.

They meet four of last year's finalists in their first six games.

In contrast to the Crows, their South Australian rivals the Power should be eyeing a flying start to 2026.

Port's first four games under Carr, who replaced Ken Hinkley at the helm, are against last year's bottom four - North Melbourne, Essendon, West Coast and Richmond.

The Power will then meet the Saints and Hawthorn, although their run from rounds seven to 11 shapes as the second hardest in the competition.

Gold Coast (one 2025 finalist in its first six games) and North Melbourne (one) are next for the easiest runs to begin 2026.

Each club's degree of difficulty for the first six games of the season is the average 2025 finishing position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

Josh Carr during Port Adelaide's clash with Carlton in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Collingwood, MCG

R2: v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

R3: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R4: v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

R6: v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.5 (fourth hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.2 (equal 10th hardest)

Jordan Dawson is tackled by Nick Daicos during the game between Adelaide and Collingwood in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Western Bulldogs, Gabba

R1: v Sydney, SCG

R2: Bye

R3: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Collingwood, Gabba

R5: v North Melbourne, Barossa Park

R6: v Melbourne, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.7 (14th hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 1

Interstate trips: 4

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8 (fifth hardest)

Logan Morris handballs while being tackled by James O'Donnell during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Sydney, SCG

R1: v Richmond, MCG

R2: Bye

R3: v Melbourne, MCG

R4: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R5: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Collingwood, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.8 (15th hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (equal sixth hardest)

Patrick Cripps handballs during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v St Kilda, MCG

R1: v Adelaide, MCG

R2: Bye

R3: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Brisbane, Gabba

R5: v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Carlton, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.3 (third hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 4

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.8 (ninth hardest)

Josh Dunkley chases Nick Daicos during Brisbane's win over Collingwood in the 2025 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Hawthorn, MCG

R2: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R3: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R5: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.3 (13th hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.2 (equal third hardest)

Zach Merrett is tackled by Connor Macdonald during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R2: v Melbourne, Optus Stadium

R3: v Richmond, Optus Stadium

R4: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R5: v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

R6: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.8 (11th hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.2 (equal 10th hardest)

Caleb Serong and Harley Reid wrestle during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

OR: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R1: v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium

R2: Bye

R3: v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium

R4: v Hawthorn, MCG

R5: v West Coast, Norwood Oval

R6: v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.3 (sixth hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 4

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (equal sixth hardest)

Conor Nash and Bailey Smith during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Geelong, People First Stadium

R1: v West Coast, People First Stadium

R2: v Richmond, MCG

R3: Bye

R4: v Melbourne, MCG

R5: v Sydney, Norwood Oval

R6: v Essendon, People First Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 12.7 (17th hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 1

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.4 (12th hardest)

Noah Anderson celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

OR: v Hawthorn, Engie Stadium

R1: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R2: v St Kilda, Engie Stadium

R3: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

R4: Bye

R5: v Richmond, Barossa Park

R6: v Sydney, SCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.2 (equal eighth hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (equal 14th hardest)

Finn Callaghan in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R1: v Essendon, MCG

R2: v Sydney, MCG

R3: Bye

R4: v Geelong, MCG

R5: v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.3 (10th hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 2

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.2 (equal third hardest)

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against Port Adelaide in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v St Kilda, MCG

R2: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R3: v Carlton, MCG

R4: v Gold Coast, MCG

R5: v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Brisbane, MCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (seventh hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.6 (16th hardest)

Max Gawn gets past Zac Bailey during the match between Brisbane and Narrm on May 18, 2025. Pictures: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R2: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R3: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R4: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R5: v Brisbane, Barossa Park

R6: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 12.5 (16th hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 1

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6 (hardest)

Harry Sheezel kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

OR: Bye

R1: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R2: v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

R3: v West Coast, Adelaide Oval

R4: v Richmond, MCG

R5: v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 13.7 (18th hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 1

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 6.6 (second hardest)

Zak Butters tackles Tom Powell during the match between Port Adelaide and North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Carlton, MCG

R2: v Gold Coast, MCG

R3: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R4: v Port Adelaide, MCG

R5: v Greater Western Sydney, Barossa Park

R6: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (12th hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.8 (18th hardest)

Tim Taranto remonstrates with Patrick Voss during Richmond's game against Fremantle in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Collingwood, MCG

R1: v Melbourne, MCG

R2: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R3: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

R4: Bye

R5: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.2 (second hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 4

Interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12 (17th hardest)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

OR: v Carlton, SCG

R1: v Brisbane, SCG

R2: v Hawthorn, MCG

R3: Bye

R4: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R5: v Gold Coast, Norwood Oval

R6: v Greater Western Sydney, SCG

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.8 (fifth hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 4

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.8 (eighth hardest)

Adam Cerra and Isaac Heeney in action during Carlton's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: Bye

R1: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R2: v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium

R3: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R4: v Sydney, Optus Stadium

R5: v Geelong, Norwood Oval

R6: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.2 (equal eighth hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 3

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.6 (13th hardest)

Zak Butters tackles Harley Reid during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OR: v Brisbane, Gabba

R1: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R2: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R3: Bye

R4: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R5: v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval

R6: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 5.7 (hardest)

Games against 2025 finalists: 5

Interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (equal 14th hardest)