Breaking down where your club ranks in clearances so far this year, which players lead the way and the club's all-time clearance record

Jai Newcombe, Lachie Neale, Harley Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos

WILL who?

For all the concerns about how Hawthorn's midfield would cope without Will Day for the first half of this season, his absence certainly hasn't hurt them at stoppages.

Jai Newcombe picked up 14 clearances in the Hawks' win over the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, the most for any individual so far this season and the second-most ever by a Hawthorn player behind his coach, Sam Mitchell, who picked up 18 against Collingwood in 2005.

Newcombe has 39 clearances for 2026 so far, equal second with Bulldogs bull Matt Kennedy and just one behind Brisbane star Lachie Neale.

But Newcombe is not the only Hawk to stand up at stoppages so far this year, with Mitchell's side sitting equal fourth in the AFL for total clearances and fifth for clearance differential.

Learn More 16:48

While clubs need much more than just stoppage dominance to win games in 2026 - just ask Carlton, which sits third for clearances so far this season despite having just one win - holding firm at clearances is crucial for the top sides to get their ball movement going.

So it perhaps comes as no surprise that the leading clearance side so far in 2026 is the two-time premier Brisbane, which is +63 in clearance differential so far this season, a staggering 27 more than Fremantle in second place.

Read on for where your club ranks in clearances so far this year, which players lead the way and the club's all-time clearance record.

Total clearances in 2026: 181 (equal 8th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -19 (14th)

Top three clearance players: James Peatling (27), Sam Berry (26), Josh Rachele (24)

All-time clearance record: Mark Ricciuto, 16 v West Coast, 2000

James Peatling is tackled by Sam Walsh during the round five match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, on April 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 215 (1st)

Clearance differential in 2026: +63 (1st)

Top three clearance players: Lachie Neale (40), Will Ashcroft (33), Darcy Fort (17)

All-time clearance record: Tom Rockliff, 16 v Hawthorn, 2017

Lachie Neale is tackled by Isaac Heeney during the match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Total clearances in 2026: 194 (3rd)

Clearance differential in 2026: +14 (6th)

Top three clearance players: Patrick Cripps (36), Marc Pittonet (28), Sam Walsh (19)

All-time clearance record: Patrick Cripps, 19 v Adelaide, 2019

Patrick Cripps handballs during Carlton's clash against Adelaide in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 142 (17th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -26 (16th)

Top three clearance players: Darcy Cameron (25), Nick Daicos (19), Steele Sidebottom (14)

All-time clearance record: Nick Daicos, 16 v Western Bulldogs, 2024

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 139 (18th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -45 (18th)

Top three clearance players: Darcy Parish (24), Jye Caldwell (22), Zach Merrett (19)

All-time clearance record: Five instances (Darcy Parish twice, Joe Misiti, Jason Johnson and Jobe Watson) of 13

Darcy Parish handballs during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Total clearances in 2026: 189 (equal 4th)

Clearance differential in 2026: +36 (second)

Top three clearance players: Caleb Serong (34), Luke Jackson (32), Andrew Brayshaw (22)

All-time clearance record: Caleb Serong, 17 v Western Bulldogs, 2024

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Collingwood in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 181 (equal 8th)

Clearance differential in 2026: +3 (7th)

Top three clearance players: Tom Atkins (23), Bailey Smith (22), Max Holmes and James Worpel (20)

All-time clearance record: Two instances (Steven King and Steve Johnson) of 14

Tom Atkins handballs during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 168 (14th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -27 (17th)

Top three clearance players: Noah Anderson (27), Jarrod Witts (24), Touk Miller (19)

All-time clearance record: Matt Rowell, 20 v Richmond, 2024

Noah Anderson in action during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 174 (13th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -17 (13th)

Top three clearance players: Clayton Oliver (36), Finn Callaghan (20), Kieren Briggs (19)

All-time clearance record: Two instances (Tom Green twice) of 16

Clayton Oliver in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 189 (equal 4th)

Clearance differential in 2026: +21 (5th)

Top three clearance players: Jai Newcombe (39), Conor Nash (27), Lloyd Meek (14)

All-time clearance record: Sam Mitchell, 18 v Collingwood, 2005

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Total clearances in 2026: 177 (10th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -3 (10th)

Top three clearance players: Jack Steele (35), Max Gawn (33), Kysaiah Pickett (21)

All-time clearance record: Brent Moloney, 19 v Adelaide, 2011

Jack Steele in action during Melbourne's win over Gold Coast in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 186 (6th)

Clearance differential in 2026: +23 (3rd)

Top three clearance players: Luke Davies-Uniacke (32), Harry Sheezel (25), Tristan Xerri (20)

All-time clearance record: Andrew Swallow, 17 v Adelaide, 2011

Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 158 (16th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -15 (12th)

Top three clearance players: Zak Butters (33), Willem Drew (24), Jordon Sweet (20)

All-time clearance record: Shaun Burgoyne, 18 v Collingwood, 2008

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 162 (15th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -5 (11th)

Top three clearance players: Tim Taranto (32), Jacob Hopper (29), Jack Ross (18)

All-time clearance record: Two instances (Dustin Martin and Wayne Campbell) of 15

Tim Taranto in action during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 175 (equal 11th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -2 (equal 8th)

Top three clearance players: Hugo Garcia (28), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (19), Marcus Windhager (17)

All-time clearance record: Rowan Marshall, 16 v Greater Western Sydney, 2024

Hugo Garcia in action during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Total clearances in 2026: 184 (7th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -2 (equal 8th)

Top three clearance players: Brodie Grundy (29), Chad Warner (26), Isaac Heeney (23)

All-time clearance record: Josh Kennedy, 16 v Hawthorn, 2011

Brodie Grundy handballs during Sydney's clash against West Coast in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 175 (equal 11th)

Clearance differential in 2026: -21 (15th)

Top three clearance players: Harley Reid (21), Tim Kelly (19), Matt Flynn (15)

All-time clearance record: Matt Priddis, 17 v Western Bulldogs, 2012

Harley Reid in action during West Coast's win over North Melbourne in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Total clearances in 2026: 198 (2nd)

Clearance differential in 2026: +22 (4th)

Top three clearance players: Matt Kennedy (39), Marcus Bontempelli (26), Ed Richards (20)

All-time clearance record: Tom Liberatore, 19 v Geelong, 2024