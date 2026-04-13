Archie Roberts in action during the match between Essendon and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON young gun Archie Roberts (DEF, $956,000) lit up Gather Round with a monster performance, cashing in on the friendly match-up for defenders against Melbourne.

He piled on a massive 164 from 42 disposals, 15 marks and a goal. It may have taken him four rounds to crack triple figures, but he's now one of the hottest players, with a breakeven of just 21.

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Sydney star Isaac Heeney (MID, $1,009,000) has gone bang with back-to-back big scores, backing up last week's 126 with a season-high 145 against Gold Coast. His stat line was stacked with 33 disposals, 11 tackles and two goals which gives him a BE of 62 heading into a clash with Greater Western Sydney at the SCG.

St Kilda gun Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $993,000) looks back to his best, breaking through for his first ton of the year after a pair of 90s. He did it all against the Power, finishing with 28 disposals, nine tackles, four marks and two goals for a huge 139.

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,226,000) made the most of his match-up with the Eagles, dominating on his way to 133. He's now averaging 124.2 for the season and doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon given what's fixtured ahead.

Luke Jackson (RUC, $977,000) and Callum Wilkie (DEF, $997,000) rounded out the top performers, both posting impressive scores of 131 with Jackson taking full advantage of solo ruck duties in the second half.

Unfortunately, it looks like we have another week of managing injuries which is frustrating because our poor performers are getting a free ride week after week!

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MOST TRADED IN

Angus Anderson (MID, $285,000)

Archie Roberts (DEF, $956,000)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $993,000)

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $517,000)

Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $852,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,056,000)

Caleb Windsor (DEF/MID, $629,000)

Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $511,000)

Jack Watkins (MID/FWD, $455,000)

Lachie Blakiston (DEF/RUC, $449,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $517,000) +$102,000

Archie Roberts (DEF, $956,000) +$88,000

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $675,000) +$82,000

Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $566,000) +$67,000

Mitch Lewis (FWD, $607,000) +$75,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $761,000) -$92,000

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,056,000) -$74,000

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $920,000) -$72,000

Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $650,000) - $72,000

Stephen Coniglio (MID/FWD, $746,000) -$62,000

Jordon Sweet and Rowan Marshall compete in a ruck contest during the match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Milan Murdock (MID, $387,000) -35

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $517,000) -25

Angus Anderson (MID, $285,000) -23

Oliver Hannaford (MID/FWD, $269,000) -4

Liam Fawcett (FWD, $290,000) -1

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,056,000) 158

Tim English (RUC, $1,051,000) 143

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $920,000) 134

Jye Caldwell (MID, $924,000) 131

Noah Anderson (MID, $940,000) 131

STOCKS UP

Angus Anderson (MID, $285,000)

The 22-year-old Pie looked right at home on debut, scoring an impressive 92 from just 67 per cent time on ground. He attended eight CBAs and collected 16 disposals that included an impressive 15 kicks to go with five marks, six tackles and a goal in a well-rounded performance that will do his job security no harm. He looms as the best downgrade option this week.

Angus Anderson kicks a goal during the match between Collingwood and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Archie Roberts (DEF, $956,000)

The talented 20-year-old has embraced the significant shift in game style which has resulted in his only two hundreds for the season. He is on fire with scores of 136 and 164 in his last two which leaves him with a BE on just 21. The going will be tougher this week against the Suns, but the gameplan is there and his access to marks is like no one else in the game, as we saw on the weekend when he took 15 to go with his 42 disposals.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $993,000)

The Saints star has been heating up over the last three weeks after a slow start to the season, reaching a season high in his most recent outing with 139. His domination all over the ground means he has bottomed out in price after dropping $170k since the start of the season. He now has a BE of 73 leading into games against the Crows and then Eagles in a friendly match-up at home.

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $517,000)

I thought it may be too late to grab the talented 18-year-old this week, but after watching him first hand at Gather Round last week, I can confirm he is still a bargain and you haven't missed the boat. He took 12 marks for the second week running, taking full advantage of the Bombers' strategy to maintain possession in the back line. He has a BE of -25 and is worth every cent.

Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $852,000)

The 23-year-old's popularity has been growing every week and rightly so. He is averaging 109 in the last three weeks on the back of a season high 124 last week which gives him a BE of 42 leading into a nice match-up with the Saints. He played a great role, attending 16 CBAs while still kicking four goals. His teammate Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $733,000) is also worth a look after pumping out 111 from a season high 90 per cent TOG.

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS DOWN

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,056,000)

The 37-year-old had his game cut short with a calf complaint that will keep him out for two to three weeks. He was off to another ripper start to the season but will need to be moved on given the setback. Upon return he will be carrying a huge BE of 158.

Caleb Windsor (DEF/MID, $629,000)

The CBAs have been up for the 20-year-old but the points haven't consistently followed, as we saw on the weekend where he scored 45 which included just seven disposals. He has avoided disaster by increasing $64k since the start of the season, but needs to be moved on as soon as possible.

Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $511,000)

A hugely disappointing blow with the talented 24-year-old receiving news on Monday that his season is over due to a knee injury. He had a great start to his Eagles career, racking up scores of 104 and 90 in his first two games while increasing $279k.

Deven Robertson is seen with medical staff during the match between Geelong and West Coast at Norwood Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Budarick (DEF/FWD, $694,000)

The Dogs recruit has been a great Fantasy selection this season, filling one of our forward positions perfectly, averaging just under 80 and increasing by $188k while doing so. Unfortunately, he has suffered a lower-leg complaint that is likely to see him miss a number of weeks.

Jack Watkins (MID/FWD, $455,000)

The mature-age recruit had a couple of eye-catching performances but his scoring has dried up of late and his BE is now becoming an issue. In two nice match-ups, he has managed just 21 and 41 points with the latest coming from a season low 54 per cent TOG. He has a BE of 42 heading into tough games against the Hawks and Cats.

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