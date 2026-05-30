An.'angry' Chris Fagan let fly at his team during the three-quarter time break

Cam Rayner is tackled by Josh Treacy during the Round 12 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at the Gabba on May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S season is wobbling following a third straight loss, and although Chris Fagan doesn't have the answers at the moment, the Lions coach says he'll be sticking with the players that took him to three straight Grand Finals.

The Lions showed some improvement on Saturday against Fremantle, but despite a rousing last quarter, were still on the wrong end of a 25-point defeat.

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The result leaves them with six wins and six losses and hovering just inside the top 10 ahead of a QClash against Gold Coast at People First Stadium next Saturday.

There were things to like – they generated 12 more inside 50s than the Dockers and had an equal number of scoring shots – but they rarely troubled Justin Longmuir's men, battling to move the ball fluently and exert consistent pressure.

Following the match, Fagan was at a loss to pinpoint one particular problem that had been central to defeats against Geelong, Greater Western Sydney and Freo in the past three weeks.

"We've been in worse positions," Fagan said.

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"We've got to keep working away and stay positive and find our way out. That's my job as a coach, get their confidence back and built them back up.

"Too many of our really good players are down. You only have to look at their numbers to identify who they are.

"You've got to hang with them sometimes. There's a lot lacking a bit of confidence and form at the moment.

"I've got a lot of faith in this group. I should have, shouldn't I? They've played in finals the last seven years and got to the 'Big Dance' three years in a row.

"There's something there to work with, we've just got to find it."

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Co-captains Josh Dunkley (16 disposals), Hugh McCluggage (13) and dangerous forward Cam Rayner (seven) were among the high-profile Lions to struggle at the Gabba, although they weren't alone.

With his team trailing by 40 points at the final change, Fagan said he was the "most angry" he'd been in a long time when addressing his team that had just conceded six goals for the term.

"We hardly tackled, we couldn't win contested ball, our pressure was poor and then the last quarter it was a lot better," he said.

"I don't know whether they're a bit tired from all of those efforts over the last few years. It's really hard to work it out.

Cam Rayner reacts during the Round 12 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at the Gabba on May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's just so many things at the moment that aren't quite right.

"I'm going to stay positive with them. Would you if you were me? Of course you would because of what they've been able to do the last three years.

"I know that doesn't help right now, but I'm going to back them in."

Fagan said defender Keidean Coleman's hamstring injury was "not terribly bad", but expected him to miss a week or two.

Longmuir has some injury concerns of his own following the impressive win, with Matthew Johnson (hamstring) and Brennan Cox (knee) both unable to complete the match.

While Johnson's injury was news to the coach when he was informed by Fremantle staff during his press conference, Cox he was clearer on.

"Cox is sore. All I know is that they're not worried about anything structurally," Longmuir said.

"He just had a sore knee, and then it just couldn't function because of that soreness. We'll have to get more details, but that's all I know at the moment."

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Longmuir was pleased with his team's victory, but said there was still room for improvement.

"They haven't been playing as well as they could, so we knew there was a few chinks in the armour," he said.

"The players were able to execute, not for 120 minutes, because it got a bit dicey there in the last quarter when they got on top and threw caution to the wind, but like we do every week, we prepare for the opposition strengths and lay out some opportunities for our boys, and I thought we executed both pretty well.

"I'm really proud of the group, and really proud of where we sit, obviously in the season, and then the type of footy we're playing.

"I would feel like we've got more in us."