The AFL has confirmed the 2026 Toyota AFL Open will be returning to La Trobe University Sports Precinct in Bundoora, Victoria from October 12-14

The Toyota AFL Open will return in 2026, and is set to take place from Monday 12 - Wednesday 14 October at La Trobe University Sports Precinct in Bundoora.

The AFL has today confirmed the 2026 Toyota AFL Open will be returning to La Trobe University Sports Precinct in Bundoora, Victoria from Monday 12 – Wednesday 14 October.

The flagship national tournament for footballers with an intellectual impairment and wheelchair players will see each state and territory represented, competing to be crowned champions in:

2026 AFL Toyota AFL Open – Wheelchair

2026 Toyota AFL Open – Inclusion (Men's and Women's)

Following the successful staging of women and girls Inclusion exhibition matches at the past two Toyota AFL Open events, the AFL is pleased to further build on the growth of the category by introducing a dedicated women and girls Inclusion division to the official 2026 competition. All states and territories will be represented, with the Northern Territory and Tasmania combining to form a team.

The event will feature the return of a Blind and Low Vision exhibition match as well as the introduction of a Deaf and Hard of Hearing exhibition game, showcasing the expanding opportunities within modified versions of Australian football.

In a significant milestone year, the 2026 event will also celebrate 10 years of the national wheelchair competition, recognising the significant contribution and longstanding support of Disability Sports Australia (DSA) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in establishing and growing the event over the past decade.

To mark the occasion, a special commemorative game will be staged in partnership with DSA, ADF and the AFL, featuring a mix of participants from across the football and broader community.

Since its introduction, the Toyota AFL Open has united the former Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival and Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championships into one showcase event, strengthening pathways and providing a national stage for athletes of all abilities.

The Toyota AFL Open has been expanded in 2026 and will feature a dedicated women and girls competition as part of the Inclusion division.

The Toyota AFL Open has been expanded in 2026 and will feature a dedicated women and girls competition as part of the Inclusion division.

AFL Executive General Manager of Game Development, Rob Auld said:

“On behalf of the AFL, we’re thrilled to confirm the return of the Toyota AFL Open in October, bringing together the best Inclusion and Wheelchair players from across the country,” Auld said.

“The Toyota AFL Open is one of the most important events on our football calendar, and plays a critical role in growing the game and ensuring football is accessible for all, while also providing meaningful national pathways for athletes.

“This year is particularly special as we celebrate 10 years of the national Wheelchair competition, recognising the incredible contribution of Disability Sports Australia and the Australian Defence Force in helping shape what the program is today.

“We want everyone to love and connect with Australia’s game, with strong pathways that allow people with a disability to develop and compete so we’re excited to expand the event offering with women and girls competing in the Inclusion category as well as the return of the Blind and Low Vision, and new Deaf and Hard of Hearing exhibition matches.

“I’d like to thank our premier partner Toyota for their ongoing support in helping deliver this important event and providing a national platform for our athletes to shine.”

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo, said the 2026 Toyota AFL Open marks another important step forward for inclusive football in Australia.

“As the third instalment of the Toyota AFL Open, this event continues to grow in scale and impact, bringing together athletes of all abilities from across the country and reinforcing the power of football as a game for all,” Naidoo said.

“We’re incredibly proud to see the tournament evolve in 2026 with the introduction of a Deaf and Hard of Hearing exhibition game, and the addition of a dedicated women and girls competition within the Inclusion division. This reflects the strength of the pathways being created and the growing demand for inclusive opportunities at a national level.”

More details, including team announcements and match schedules for the 2026 Toyota AFL Open will be announced closer to the event. Head to play.afl and follow all AFL state and territory social media channels for the latest updates.