Western Bulldogs led Collingwood comfortably for most of the night before it came down to the wire

Will Lewis during the round 12 match between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, May 30, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have won consecutive games for the first time since round four, accounting for Collingwood 14.13 (97) to 13.15 (93) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The result will see the Dogs sitting in seventh spot on the ladder at the end of round 12, while the Magpies could slip out of the top 10 and facing an uphill battle to play past round 24 this year.

BULLDOGS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Apart from a one-minute period in the first quarter the Dogs led throughout the first three terms and held a three-goal lead at the final break, before a Beau McCreery goal in opening seconds of the fourth brought it back to a two-goal game.

Scoring shifted both ways through the final term until an Angus Anderson major closed the gap to five points.

Will Lewis' third goal made it two kicks under two minutes, but Tim Membrey kept Collingwood in it and going forward only to be denied by a Michael Sellwood pack mark in the last 30 seconds.

More to come

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.4 7.7 11.10 14.13 (97)

COLLINGWOOD 3.3 4.8 8.10 13.15 (93)