Nathan Kreuger celebrates a goal during the R16 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The penultimate round of the 2024 VFL home and away season is upon us and Footscray has the chance to close the gap on ladder leader Werribee (which has a bye) ahead of a dramatic final round next weekend when it takes on Frankston away from home on Sunday. In other big games on Sunday, Richmond could all but seal a finals berth with a win over Sandringham, with Greater Western Sydney hot on the Tigers' tail ahead of a match away to Brisbane. The round kicks off with a clash between Sydney and Collingwood on Friday afternoon.

The WAFL season is also shaping for a thrilling finish with six teams battling for five spots in the finals. Claremont sits in sixth place ahead of a clash against bottom team West Perth, while South Fremantle - currently in fifth - faces a tough encounter with ladder leader Peel Thunder. And East Fremantle's match against Swan Districts could also have big ramifications.

The SANFL competition is heading for a dramatic conclusion with some crunch games coming up this weekend. North Adelaide will be hoping to bust into the finals places when it takes on Glenelg, while Adelaide meets West Adelaide also looking to push their claims. Sturt v Central District looms as the match of the round on a monster Saturday.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 20

Friday, August 9

Sydney v Collingwood, Tramway Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Saturday, August 10

Geelong v Carlton, GMHBA Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Essendon v Gold Coast, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

Sunday, August 11

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST

Richmond v Sandringham, Swinburne Centre, 11.05am AEST

Frankston v Western Bulldogs, Kinetic Stadium, 12pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Coburg, Genis Steel Oval, 2.05pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 17

Saturday, August 10

Norwood v South Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v Glenelg, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v Central District, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sunday, August 11

West Adelaide v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 12.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 19

Saturday, August 10

West Coast v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 11.10am AWST

East Fremantle v Swan Districts, Pentanet Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Subiaco v Perth, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Claremont v West Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

South Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Fremantle Oval, 2.30pm AWST