The Bombers' loss to the Suns marked the third straight year they have lost to a goal after the siren

Zach Merrett looks dejected after Essendon's loss to Gold Coast in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S stunning loss to Gold Coast on Saturday night saw the Bombers join Carlton in the record books with a slice of unwanted history.

Mac Andrew's goal lifted the Suns to a drought-breaking away win at Marvel Stadium as they edged the wasteful Bombers by one point.

With that, Essendon was beaten by a goal after the siren for the third straight year, adding to its pain from 2022 (Collingwood's Jamie Elliott) and 2023 (Port Adelaide's Dan Houston).

The Bombers became just the second club in history to lose to a goal after the siren in three straight years.

The only other club to suffer such a fate is Carlton, between 2000 and 2002.

The Blues were beaten by goals after the siren by Port Adelaide's Peter Burgoyne in 2000, Hawthorn's Ben Dixon in 2001 and Geelong's Peter Riccardi in 2002.

Andrew's goal was the first after-the-siren winner in 2024.

While the Bombers have won several thrillers this year, their long wait for a winning goal after the siren goes on.

The Bombers last had such a win in 1913, when Jimmy Gordon saw Essendon past University.

The club with the most goals to win after the siren is Geelong, which has seen eight such successes.

Andrew joined Karmichael Hunt (against Richmond in 2012) and Noah Anderson (against the Tigers in 2022) as Suns with after-the-siren goals to win.

Most goals to win after the siren

8 – Geelong

6 – Sydney/South Melbourne

5 – Richmond

4 – Carlton, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide

3 – Gold Coast, Hawthorn, St Kilda, West Coast

2 – Adelaide, Brisbane, Collingwood, Western Bulldogs/Footscray

1 – Essendon, Melbourne

0 – Greater Western Sydney

Most recent win

Jordan Dawson v Port Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Most recent loss

Chris Tarrant v Collingwood, round 7, 2003

Most recent win

Zac Bailey v Collingwood, round 3, 2021

Most recent loss

Barry Hall v Sydney, round 3, 2005

Most recent win

Jack Newnes v Fremantle, round 12, 2020

Most recent loss

Robbie Gray v Port Adelaide, round 7, 2020

Most recent win

Jamie Elliott v Essendon, round 19, 2022

Most recent loss

Zac Bailey v Brisbane, round 3, 2021

Most recent win

Jimmy Gordon v University, round 16, 1913

Most recent loss

Mac Andrew v Gold Coast, round 22, 2024

Mac Andrew celebrates after the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win

David Mundy v Richmond, round 8, 2017

Most recent loss

Jack Newnes v Carlton, round 12, 2020

Most recent win

Gary Rohan v Western Bulldogs, round 14, 2021

Most recent loss

Max Gawn v Melbourne, round 23, 2021

Most recent win

Mac Andrew v Essendon, round 22, 2024

Most recent loss

Nil

Yet to have a game decided by a goal after the siren

Most recent win

Ben Dixon v Carlton, round 17, 2001

Most recent loss

Tom Hawkins v Geelong, round 19, 2012

Most recent win

Max Gawn v Geelong, round 23, 2021

Most recent loss

Zach Tuohy v Geelong, round 18, 2018

Most recent win

Alastair Clarkson v Melbourne, round 15, 1987

Most recent loss

Nic Naitanui v West Coast, round 8, 2013

Alastair Clarkson in action during North Melbourne's clash against Footscray in round 22, 1993. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win

Dan Houston v Essendon, round 16, 2023

Most recent loss

Jordan Dawson v Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Most recent win

Sam Lloyd v Sydney, round 8, 2016

Most recent loss

Noah Anderson v Gold Coast, round 17, 2022

Most recent win

Barry Hall v Hawthorn, round 22, 2001

Most recent loss

Justin Longmuir v Fremantle, round 21, 2005

Barry Hall kicks at goal during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round five, 2001. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win

Gary Rohan v Essendon, round 14, 2017

Most recent loss

Sam Lloyd v Richmond, round 8, 2016

Most recent win

Jeremy McGovern v Port Adelaide, round 21, 2018

Most recent loss

Nil

Most recent win

Alan Stoneham v Fitzroy, round 21, 1976

Most recent loss

Gary Rohan v Geelong, round 14, 2021