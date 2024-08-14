Xiamen Foxes MVP Fangling Chen at the 2024 AFL China Cup in Guangzhou. Picture: Supplied

"THE STORY begins in 2016. Since then, this oval-shaped ball from the West has brought story after unrivalled story to my life." - Whisker Lin, Guangzhou Scorpions Captain (AFL China Cup MVP).

While the AFL's intent in China may have suffered a post-COVID slump, the game on the ground has never been stronger.

"I still remember the winter of that year, when Guangzhou Scorpions players in Power jerseys introduced us to the cultural background of footy and the place of AFL in the hearts of Australians," Lin told AFL.com.au at the 2024 AFL China Cup in Guangzhou last month.

"The strange way of playing, handpassing, kicking and so on, deeply attracted me. From this training, I learnt about the Guangzhou Scorpions Club, Australian culture, and AFL which has a long history and diverse culture."

That culture continues to attract fans and players globally, with the game in all its formats enjoying an historic year in China where the Shanghai Dockers and China South AFLW were named 2024 national champions.

The development of the sport, through both expat and local communities, reflects broader growth across Asia which will culminate with the Asia Cup in November, one of three regional championships in 2024.

Guangzhou Scorpions Captain Whisker Lin at the 2024 AFL China Cup in Guangzhou. Picture: Supplied

Six men's and three women's teams from around the country contested the China Cup, with history made when the first official match for women in the country was played, as 32 players laced up their boots in the women's competition.

China South AFLW took on the Shanghai Dockers in the historic game, with South team securing the first-ever win 2.4 (16) to 1.0 (6), before going on to defeat a China North outfit 2.5 (17) to 0.1 (1) in the trophy match.

Xiamen Foxes MVP Fangling Chen found footy through social media when a call out for female players was made.

"I found the guys on Chinese social media, and from there it must have been destiny, I am in love with AFL football," Chen says.

"AFL gives me the strength to always take on any challenge, whether on-or-off the field. The teammates I have met through this sport are also very friendly and give me a strong sense of belonging."

Community is something that China Cup organiser and Guangzhou Scorpions President Michael Ouzas is looking to nurture as participation grows throughout his adopted home.

China Cup organizer and Guangzhou Scorpions President Michael Ouzas at the 2024 AFL China Cup in Guangzhou. Picture: Supplied

"In China, my foray into footy was and completely unique and unexpected," Ouzas says.

"From playing local footy in Melbourne with mates trying to compete and win every game to playing footy in China where merely kicking an uniquely shaped ball puts a smile on the face of those who try it really puts into perspective the purity of happiness the sport can give to others."

Competition was at the crux of the Cup, however, with Ouzas' Scorpions defeated in the Championship game.

The Shanghai Dockers were the standout team of the men's competition across the weekend, winning each of their pool matches before delivering a dominant performance in the Preliminary final, defeating the Beijing Bombers 14.4 (88) to 0.0 (0).

They went on to defeat the hosts, Guangzhou, in the final, kicking away for a 5.5 (35) to 3.2 (20) win.

Lin, who played in the International Cup in 2017, has developed a deep love of the game into a flourishing competition in his homeland, promoting it at all levels across the country.

"From 2018 to now I have also continued to promote the culture of AFL, running the Auskick program and competing at all levels of the game: the GDAFL, SCAFL , Asian Champs," Lin says.

The Cup also featured an Auskick exhibition match, with junior players taking to the field in a show of the future of Australian Rules in China.

China Cup results

Men's R1

Guangzhou Scorpions 4.3 (27) d Beijing Bombers 1.0 (6)

Shanghai Dockers 11.6 (72) d Xiamen Foxes 0.0 (0)

GBA United 9.1 (55) d Jiangsu Lions 1.1 (7)

Men's R2

Guangzhou Scorpions 8.3 (51) d Xiamen Foxes 1.0 (6)

Shanghai Dockers 7.2 (45) d Jiangsu Lions 0.0 (0)

GBA United 8.4 (52) d Beijing Bombers 2.0 (12)

Men's R3

Guangzhou Scorpions 3.4 (22) d Jiangsu Lions 0.0 (0)

Beijing Bombers 3.1 (19) d Xiamen Foxes 0.3 (3)

Shanghai Dockers 2.4 (16) d GBA United 1.3 (9)