ISAAC Heeney has stormed back to the top of the leaderboard in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award after a 10-vote performance against Collingwood on Friday night.
Heeney had led the award since round one before being displaced by Magpies gun Nick Daicos two weeks ago.
But the Swans star has regained the lead by three votes, with voting to now go behind closed doors for the final two rounds of the season.
The winner will be announced at the AFL Awards night on Thursday August 29.
Heeney was one of four 10-vote games in round 22 along with Greater Western Sydney's James Peatling, Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield and Gold Coast's Matt Rowell.
Fremantle's Caleb Serong picked up eight votes to move to 99 for the season, equal second with Daicos.
Just seven votes seperate Heeney, Daicos, Serong and Carlton's Patrick Cripps with two rounds remaining.
There was an interesting spread of votes from Port Adelaide's win over Melbourne, with Jason Horne-Francis, Kysaiah Pickett and Zak Butters all getting seven votes, Max Gawn getting six and Travis Boak getting three.
Sydney v Collingwood
10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
7 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
6 Chad Warner (SYD)
5 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
1 Will Hayward (SYD)
1 Josh Daicos (COLL)
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney
10 James Peatling (GWS)
7 Will Ashcroft (BL)
4 Darcy Jones (GWS)
4 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
2 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
1 Tom Green (GWS)
* The AFLCA has updated these votes after an initial error
North Melbourne v West Coast
9 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
9 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
6 Oscar Allen (WCE)
4 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
1 Paul Curtis (NMFC)
1 Colby McKercher (NMFC)
Fremantle v Geelong
10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
8 Caleb Serong (FRE)
5 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
3 Max Holmes (GEEL)
2 Heath Chapman (FRE)
1 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
1 Hayden Young (FRE)
Essendon v Gold Coast
10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
7 Mac Andrew (GCFC)
6 Zach Merrett (ESS)
3 Sam Collins (GCFC)
3 Nic Martin (ESS)
1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
Melbourne v Port Adelaide
7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
7 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
7 Zak Butters (PORT)
6 Max Gawn (MELB)
3 Travis Boak (PORT)
Carlton v Hawthorn
9 Dylan Moore (HAW)
9 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)
6 James Sicily (HAW)
4 Joshua Weddle (HAW)
2 Jarman Impey (HAW)
Richmond v St Kilda
9 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
7 Rowan Marshall (STK)
7 Josh Battle (STK)
4 Jack Sinclair (STK)
3 Callum Wilkie (STK)
Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
8 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
8 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
5 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
3 Ben Keays (ADEL)
2 Josh Worrell (ADEL)
2 Mark Keane (ADEL)
1 Sam Darcy (WB)
1 Lachlan Sholl (ADEL)
LEADERBOARD
102 Isaac Heeney SYD
99 Nick Daicos COLL
99 Caleb Serong FRE
95 Patrick Cripps CARL
89 Lachie Neale BL
84 Marcus Bontempelli WB
78 Errol Gulden SYD
76 Zach Merrett ESS
75 Adam Treloar WB
74 Chad Warner SYD
66 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
65 Noah Anderson GCFC
63 Zak Butters PORT
63 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC
63 Matt Rowell GCFC
62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
61 Sam Walsh CARL
60 Hayden Young FRE
56 Max Gawn MELB
55 Max Holmes GEEL
55 Hugh McCluggage BL