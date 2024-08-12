The coaches' votes are in for the round 22 games

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal for Sydney against Collingwood in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Heeney has stormed back to the top of the leaderboard in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award after a 10-vote performance against Collingwood on Friday night.

Heeney had led the award since round one before being displaced by Magpies gun Nick Daicos two weeks ago.

But the Swans star has regained the lead by three votes, with voting to now go behind closed doors for the final two rounds of the season.

The winner will be announced at the AFL Awards night on Thursday August 29.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Heeney was one of four 10-vote games in round 22 along with Greater Western Sydney's James Peatling, Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield and Gold Coast's Matt Rowell.

Fremantle's Caleb Serong picked up eight votes to move to 99 for the season, equal second with Daicos.

Just seven votes seperate Heeney, Daicos, Serong and Carlton's Patrick Cripps with two rounds remaining.

There was an interesting spread of votes from Port Adelaide's win over Melbourne, with Jason Horne-Francis, Kysaiah Pickett and Zak Butters all getting seven votes, Max Gawn getting six and Travis Boak getting three.

Learn More 17:45

Sydney v Collingwood

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

7 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

6 Chad Warner (SYD)

5 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

1 Will Hayward (SYD)

1 Josh Daicos (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:06 Mini-Match: Sydney v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Swans and Magpies clash in round 22

10:01 Full post-match, R22: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 22’s match against Collingwood

08:48 Full post-match, R22: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 22’s match against Sydney

07:10 Highlights: Sydney v Collingwood The Swans and Magpies clash in round 22

01:37 Heeney heroics spark last gasp Swansong Isaac Heeney helps lift his side up off the canvas in a final quarter to remember

03:06 Last two mins: Incredible late surge sees Swans overrun Magpies The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Collingwood in round 22

00:37 Gulden leans on trusty left to set stadium alight Errol Gulden lands the knockout blow as Swans come home with a wet sail

00:50 Warner wizardry electrifies SCG with epic strike Chad Warner nails a sensational snap on the burst as Sydney comes charging home

00:41 Hill's persistence pays off after fancy footwork Bobby Hill dances his way through traffic to jam home another from the top of the square

00:37 Livewire Lipinski lifts Pies early in third term Patrick Lipinski lands a cracking goal after a sloppy clearance from Brodie Grundy

00:23 Schultz in hot water after dump tackle leaves Heeney dazed Lachie Schultz may have a case to answer for his treatment on Isaac Heeney late in the first term

00:37 Bytel's soccer beauty catches the eye Jack Bytel gets crafty in the goal square and finishes in style

00:30 Tagger Jordon flips script on Daicos assignment James Jordon claims a clever goal for the Swans despite being tasked with nullifying Nick Daicos

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney

10 James Peatling (GWS)

7 Will Ashcroft (BL)

4 Darcy Jones (GWS)

4 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

2 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

1 Tom Green (GWS)

* The AFLCA has updated these votes after an initial error

Previous Next 14:39 Mini-Match: Brisbane v GWS Extended highlights of the Lions and Giants clash in round 22

2:03:10 Match Replay: Brisbane v GWS The Lions and Giants clash in round 22 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:04 Full post-match, R22: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 22’s match against Brisbane

05:35 Full post-match, R22: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 22’s match against GWS

07:13 Highlights: Brisbane v GWS The Lions and Giants clash in round 22

00:42 Lightning strikes twice as Jones jets away to stun Gabba Darcy Jones delivers two scintillating goals to snatch the lead in the final term and silence the home crowd

00:46 Charlie bizarrely hurts ankle celebrating Daniher’s goal Joe Daniher lands a cracking major but has his celebrations cut short as Charlie Cameron lands awkwardly on his ankle

00:28 Toby’s dump tackle sparks big scuffle on wing Tensions spiral as GWS skipper Toby Greene gets penalised for this tough tackle on Brandon Starcevich

00:46 Ah Chee’s double glee puts Lions back on track Callum Ah Chee pops up for a handy pair as Brisbane regains the ascendancy in the second term

00:39 Stutter works for Jesse’s goal before Ward gets full reward Jesse Hogan gets the Giants off the mark before Callan Ward adds another moments later to stem the tide

00:45 Joe opens the show with sneaky toe Brisbane draws first blood as Joe Daniher creeps out the back and does just enough to conjure the opening goal

03:05 Match Previews R22: Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Lions and the Giants and the Gabba

North Melbourne v West Coast

9 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

9 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)

6 Oscar Allen (WCE)

4 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

1 Paul Curtis (NMFC)

1 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:35 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v West Coast Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Eagles clash in round 22

04:49 Full post-match, R22: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against West Coast

01:49 Colossal Oscar starts the fire and inspires in heroic day out Oscar Allen slots five second-half majors including a stunning match-winner to lead his side to victory

07:45 Full post-match, R22: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against North Melbourne

07:13 Highlights: North Melbourne v West Coast The Kangaroos and Eagles clash in round 22

02:30 Last two mins: Eagles produce three late goals to stun Roos Watch the thrilling final moments as West Coast came from behind to beat North Melbourne

00:50 Experienced Eagles guns combine for electric gem Elliot Yeo threads a cracker from the boundary after Liam Ryan's elite gather

01:00 Awesome Allen goes berserk in incredible two-minute blitz Oscar Allen drills two majors and sets up another for Jamie Cripps to cut the margin in quick time

00:30 Harley's hanger! Young Eagle takes Mark of the Year contender Harley Reid springs to the sky and sticks a super speccy

00:33 Hot-handed Powell turns it on with brilliant bursting double Tom Powell shows his class and skill to slot a pair of eye-catching finishes

00:39 Sublime Sheezel oozing more class in clinical half Harry Sheezel glides his way to a lovely bending finish with his 18th disposal

00:52 Electric Ford finds spark with dancing boundary beauty Eddie Ford weaves his way through traffic and threads a ripper from the angle

00:46 Hansen jnr's jets wins the race with golden soccer Robert Hansen jnr uses his pace to soccer through a clever major

00:38 Early Eagles pressure cooker brings cool Trew finish Zane Trew snaps the opening major after a terrific Oscar Allen tackle

Fremantle v Geelong

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

8 Caleb Serong (FRE)

5 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)

3 Max Holmes (GEEL)

2 Heath Chapman (FRE)

1 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

1 Hayden Young (FRE)

Previous Next 2:00:50 Match Replay: Fremantle v Geelong The Dockers and Cats clash in round 22 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

14:29 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Geelong Extended highlights of the Dockers and Cats clash in round 22

10:32 Full post-match, R22: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 22’s match against Fremantle

11:08 Full post-match, R22: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 22’s match against Geelong

07:08 Highlights: Fremantle v Geelong The Dockers and Cats clash in round 22

04:23 Last two mins: Late Cats goal breaks Dockers Watch the final stages of the thrilling clash between Fremantle and Geelong

00:47 MRO worry as Docker drops elbow onto Cat’s head Bailey Banfield may find himself in hot water after appearing to lower his elbow onto Zach Guthrie

00:42 Super Serong streams through for sizzling snap Caleb Serong brings up his third goal of the game after a scintillating finish at full pace

00:33 Cats mid subbed after concussion concern Geelong’s Tanner Bruhn is substituted out of the contest at half-time after this collision with Andrew Brayshaw in the second term

00:47 Young launches left-foot missile after centre burst Hayden Young motors away from the middle and charges towards goal for a stunning finish on the run

00:51 Miers inspires with ridiculous GOTY contender Gryan Miers defies logic with this incredible display of skill from the boundary

00:51 Clark unleashes Olympian’s celebration after milestone major Jordan Clark gets the home crowd buzzing after channeling a Turkish Olympian in this goal celebration

00:24 Does Cameron have a case to answer for tough tackle? Jeremy Cameron may find himself in hot water for this tackling action on running Docker Brandon Walker

00:33 Jezza marks game 250 with stunning opener Jeremy Cameron kicks off his milestone match in spectacular fashion with a masterful boundary finish

02:36 Match Previews R22: Fremantle v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and the Cats at Optus Stadium

Essendon v Gold Coast

10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

7 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

6 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Sam Collins (GCFC)

3 Nic Martin (ESS)

1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:26 Mini-Match: Essendon v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Bombers and Suns clash in round 22

09:20 Full post-match, R22: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 22’s match against Gold Coast

09:27 Full post-match, R22: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Essendon

07:13 Highlights: Essendon v Gold Coast The Bombers and Suns clash in round 22

04:45 Last two mins: Big Mac delivers in after-the-siren thriller Watch the epic final moments as Gold Coast overran Essendon

00:39 McGrath’s epic mow down may be best for year Andrew McGrath never gives up in his pursuit of Will Graham and drags him down in a tackle to remember

00:52 Roberts rocks stadium after super first AFL goal Archie Roberts gets the Essendon faithful buzzing after a stunning maiden major in the big league

00:51 Mac making his mark in attack with double treat Mac Andrew is relishing his new forward role with two quick goals in the third term

01:32 Big melee explodes twice right on half-time Tensions spiral out of control as the siren sounds with Sam Draper and Mac Andrew in the thick of the action

00:52 Bombers blow with utility subbed after heavy contest Essendon is forced to sub Nik Cox out of the game after the young Don was left woozy following a tough collision

00:52 Draper goes berserk after stunning goal lifts Marvel Stadium Sam Draper provides a massive spark in the second term after a mesmerising finish on the run

00:45 Caldwell conjures magic in this absurd effort Jye Caldwell somehow manages to squeeze home this shot from the toughest of angles

00:47 Pair of King goals gets Suns firing early Ben King makes an instant impact in the first term with a couple of handy majors

Melbourne v Port Adelaide

7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

7 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

7 Zak Butters (PORT)

6 Max Gawn (MELB)

3 Travis Boak (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:21 Mini-Match: Melbourne v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Demons and Power clash in round 22

07:32 Full post-match, R22: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against Port Adelaide

04:57 Full post-match, R22: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against Melbourne

06:21 Highlights: Melbourne v Port Adelaide The Demons and Power clash in round 22

02:30 Last two mins: Top-two Power hold off Dees in a thriller Melbourne’s desperate attempt to save its season falls tantalisingly short

00:36 Electric Pickett picks the pocket in massive moment Kysaiah Pickett wins the race to the footy against Zak Butters and puts Melbourne in front

00:38 Bursting Butters breaks the lines for mighty MCG missile Zak Butters charges away and drills a beauty from 50 to lift his side

00:45 Contest heats up as Oliver felled sweetly Clayton Oliver receives medical attention after this contact from Jordon Sweet

00:36 Port tall subbed after big aerial collision Todd Marshall is subbed out of the match with concussion after flying for the footy

00:42 Ice-cool DBJ dribbles a gem after super surge Darcy Byrne-Jones bends through a wonderful major after Port Adelaide propels from half-back

00:36 Slick Dees charge out of blocks with cracking double Bayley Fritsch hits it sweetly on his trusty left before Ed Langdon's superb snap

Carlton v Hawthorn

9 Dylan Moore (HAW)

9 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)

6 James Sicily (HAW)

4 Joshua Weddle (HAW)

2 Jarman Impey (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:22 Mini-Match: Carlton v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Blues and Hawks clash in round 22

12:37 Full post-match, R22: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 22’s match against Carlton

11:25 Full post-match, R22: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 22’s match against Hawthorn

07:14 Highlights: Carlton v Hawthorn The Blues and Hawks clash in round 22

00:50 Oh, Dear: Young Hawk raises noise level again Calsher Dear completes his third goal of the game after a scintillating team play through the middle of the ground

00:54 Double dose of Ginni adds to party Jack Ginnivan celebrates a pair of goals in the third term as Hawthorn takes full control of the contest

00:42 Massive Blues blow as Curnow injures ankle Carlton suffers a huge injury concern in the third term as star forward Charlie Curnow is assisted off the ground after appearing to hurt his ankle

00:37 Weddle wizardry lifts ‘G in epic finish Josh Weddle celebrates with the crowd after a mesmerising shot from the boundary

00:47 Big torp sparks magic as Calsher cashes in Hawthorn produces a stunning team goal as youngster Calsher Dear adds another

00:50 Dear delight as Hawks waste no time Calsher Dear plays a key role in his side’s rapid opening double

Richmond v St Kilda

9 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

7 Rowan Marshall (STK)

7 Josh Battle (STK)

4 Jack Sinclair (STK)

3 Callum Wilkie (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:18 Mini-Match: Richmond v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Tigers and Saints clash in round 22

05:43 Full post-match, R22: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 22’s match against Richmond

06:54 Full post-match, R22: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 22’s match against St Kilda

02:40 Marshall takes command in towering showing Rowan Marshall delivers another dominant performance with a host of strong marks to go alongside three goals

06:42 Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda The Tigers and Saints clash in round 22

00:42 Tricky Butler bends a beauty as Saints sail home Dan Butler shrugs off a tackle and conjures a delightful finish as St Kilda celebrates another major

00:47 Cheeky Tiger 'slippery as an eel' on the wing Daniel Rioli breaks multiple tackles with his mouthguard in an unorthodox position

00:30 Now you see me, Dow you don't: Saint strikes a beauty Paddy Dow finishes with a great goal after a quick step

00:39 Ralphsmith roller is a ripper Hugo Ralphsmith dribbles a wonderful goal from a tight angle

00:42 Byrnes' clever baulk opens passage for Membrey Great play between Ryan Byrnes and Tim Membrey produces an early St Kilda goal

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

8 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

8 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

5 Matt Crouch (ADEL)

3 Ben Keays (ADEL)

2 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

2 Mark Keane (ADEL)

1 Sam Darcy (WB)

1 Lachlan Sholl (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:16 Full post-match, R22: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against Western Bulldogs

09:48 Full post-match, R22: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 22’s match against Adelaide

06:54 Highlights: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs The Crows and Bulldogs clash in round 22

02:26 Five-star Fogarty equals career-high Darcy Fogarty makes a statement in his 100th game, kicking a match-winning five goals to lead the Crows to a big win

00:41 Gun young Crow erupts after first AFL goal Daniel Curtin had to bide his time for a debut and now has kicked his first major in the big league

00:45 Milestone man Fogarty makes it five Darcy Fogarty nails his fifth major in his 100th match

00:39 Electric Rankine snags a ripper Izak Rankine gets his name on the scoresheet with this sensational finish

00:41 Skipper lands ripper before Ben bags another Goals to Jordan Dawson and Ben Keays inside a minute of each other sees Adelaide extend its lead

00:43 Dogs roar for Treloar after mid’s sneaky snap Adam Treloar roves the contest to perfection and delivers a much-needed goal for his side

00:50 Returning Rankine opens door for Keays Ben Keays lands the first goal of the game within the first minute after a bright start from Izak Rankine

LEADERBOARD

102 Isaac Heeney SYD

99 Nick Daicos COLL

99 Caleb Serong FRE

95 Patrick Cripps CARL

89 Lachie Neale BL

84 Marcus Bontempelli WB

78 Errol Gulden SYD

76 Zach Merrett ESS

75 Adam Treloar WB

74 Chad Warner SYD

66 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

65 Noah Anderson GCFC

63 Zak Butters PORT

63 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC

63 Matt Rowell GCFC

62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

61 Sam Walsh CARL

60 Hayden Young FRE

56 Max Gawn MELB

55 Max Holmes GEEL

55 Hugh McCluggage BL