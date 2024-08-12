Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal for Sydney against Collingwood in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Heeney has stormed back to the top of the leaderboard in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award after a 10-vote performance against Collingwood on Friday night.

Heeney had led the award since round one before being displaced by Magpies gun Nick Daicos two weeks ago.

But the Swans star has regained the lead by three votes, with voting to now go behind closed doors for the final two rounds of the season.

The winner will be announced at the AFL Awards night on Thursday August 29.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Heeney was one of four 10-vote games in round 22 along with Greater Western Sydney's James Peatling, Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield and Gold Coast's Matt Rowell.

Fremantle's Caleb Serong picked up eight votes to move to 99 for the season, equal second with Daicos.

Just seven votes seperate Heeney, Daicos, Serong and Carlton's Patrick Cripps with two rounds remaining.

There was an interesting spread of votes from Port Adelaide's win over Melbourne, with Jason Horne-Francis, Kysaiah Pickett and Zak Butters all getting seven votes, Max Gawn getting six and Travis Boak getting three.

17:45

AAA: Hawks 'can go all the way', Lloydy's new flag favourites

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Sydney v Collingwood

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
7 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
6 Chad Warner (SYD)
5 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
1 Will Hayward (SYD)
1 Josh Daicos (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:06

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Magpies clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 10:01

    Full post-match, R22: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 22’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Full post-match, R22: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 22’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Sydney v Collingwood

    The Swans and Magpies clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 01:37

    Heeney heroics spark last gasp Swansong

    Isaac Heeney helps lift his side up off the canvas in a final quarter to remember

    AFL
  • 03:06

    Last two mins: Incredible late surge sees Swans overrun Magpies

    The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Collingwood in round 22

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Gulden leans on trusty left to set stadium alight

    Errol Gulden lands the knockout blow as Swans come home with a wet sail

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Warner wizardry electrifies SCG with epic strike

    Chad Warner nails a sensational snap on the burst as Sydney comes charging home

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Hill's persistence pays off after fancy footwork

    Bobby Hill dances his way through traffic to jam home another from the top of the square

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Livewire Lipinski lifts Pies early in third term

    Patrick Lipinski lands a cracking goal after a sloppy clearance from Brodie Grundy

    AFL
  • 00:23

    Schultz in hot water after dump tackle leaves Heeney dazed

    Lachie Schultz may have a case to answer for his treatment on Isaac Heeney late in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Bytel's soccer beauty catches the eye

    Jack Bytel gets crafty in the goal square and finishes in style

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Tagger Jordon flips script on Daicos assignment

    James Jordon claims a clever goal for the Swans despite being tasked with nullifying Nick Daicos

    AFL

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney

10 James Peatling (GWS)
7 Will Ashcroft (BL)
4 Darcy Jones (GWS)
4 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
2 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
1 Tom Green (GWS)

* The AFLCA has updated these votes after an initial error

  • 14:39

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Giants clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 2:03:10

    Match Replay: Brisbane v GWS

    The Lions and Giants clash in round 22 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 07:04

    Full post-match, R22: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 22’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 05:35

    Full post-match, R22: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 22’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Brisbane v GWS

    The Lions and Giants clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Lightning strikes twice as Jones jets away to stun Gabba

    Darcy Jones delivers two scintillating goals to snatch the lead in the final term and silence the home crowd

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Charlie bizarrely hurts ankle celebrating Daniher’s goal

    Joe Daniher lands a cracking major but has his celebrations cut short as Charlie Cameron lands awkwardly on his ankle

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Toby’s dump tackle sparks big scuffle on wing

    Tensions spiral as GWS skipper Toby Greene gets penalised for this tough tackle on Brandon Starcevich

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Ah Chee’s double glee puts Lions back on track

    Callum Ah Chee pops up for a handy pair as Brisbane regains the ascendancy in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Stutter works for Jesse’s goal before Ward gets full reward

    Jesse Hogan gets the Giants off the mark before Callan Ward adds another moments later to stem the tide

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Joe opens the show with sneaky toe

    Brisbane draws first blood as Joe Daniher creeps out the back and does just enough to conjure the opening goal

    AFL
  • 03:05

    Match Previews R22: Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Lions and the Giants and the Gabba

    AFL

North Melbourne v West Coast

9 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
9 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
6 Oscar Allen (WCE)
4 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
1 Paul Curtis (NMFC)
1 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:35

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Eagles clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 04:49

    Full post-match, R22: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 01:49

    Colossal Oscar starts the fire and inspires in heroic day out

    Oscar Allen slots five second-half majors including a stunning match-winner to lead his side to victory

    AFL
  • 07:45

    Full post-match, R22: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: North Melbourne v West Coast

    The Kangaroos and Eagles clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 02:30

    Last two mins: Eagles produce three late goals to stun Roos

    Watch the thrilling final moments as West Coast came from behind to beat North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Experienced Eagles guns combine for electric gem

    Elliot Yeo threads a cracker from the boundary after Liam Ryan's elite gather

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Awesome Allen goes berserk in incredible two-minute blitz

    Oscar Allen drills two majors and sets up another for Jamie Cripps to cut the margin in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Harley's hanger! Young Eagle takes Mark of the Year contender

    Harley Reid springs to the sky and sticks a super speccy

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Hot-handed Powell turns it on with brilliant bursting double

    Tom Powell shows his class and skill to slot a pair of eye-catching finishes

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Sublime Sheezel oozing more class in clinical half

    Harry Sheezel glides his way to a lovely bending finish with his 18th disposal

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Electric Ford finds spark with dancing boundary beauty

    Eddie Ford weaves his way through traffic and threads a ripper from the angle

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Hansen jnr's jets wins the race with golden soccer

    Robert Hansen jnr uses his pace to soccer through a clever major

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Early Eagles pressure cooker brings cool Trew finish

    Zane Trew snaps the opening major after a terrific Oscar Allen tackle

    AFL

Fremantle v Geelong

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
8 Caleb Serong (FRE)
5 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
3 Max Holmes (GEEL)
2 Heath Chapman (FRE)
1 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
1 Hayden Young (FRE)

  • 2:00:50

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Geelong

    The Dockers and Cats clash in round 22 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 14:29

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Cats clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 10:32

    Full post-match, R22: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 22’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 11:08

    Full post-match, R22: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 22’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 07:08

    Highlights: Fremantle v Geelong

    The Dockers and Cats clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 04:23

    Last two mins: Late Cats goal breaks Dockers

    Watch the final stages of the thrilling clash between Fremantle and Geelong

    AFL
  • 00:47

    MRO worry as Docker drops elbow onto Cat’s head

    Bailey Banfield may find himself in hot water after appearing to lower his elbow onto Zach Guthrie

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Super Serong streams through for sizzling snap

    Caleb Serong brings up his third goal of the game after a scintillating finish at full pace

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Cats mid subbed after concussion concern

    Geelong’s Tanner Bruhn is substituted out of the contest at half-time after this collision with Andrew Brayshaw in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Young launches left-foot missile after centre burst

    Hayden Young motors away from the middle and charges towards goal for a stunning finish on the run

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Miers inspires with ridiculous GOTY contender

    Gryan Miers defies logic with this incredible display of skill from the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Clark unleashes Olympian’s celebration after milestone major

    Jordan Clark gets the home crowd buzzing after channeling a Turkish Olympian in this goal celebration

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Does Cameron have a case to answer for tough tackle?

    Jeremy Cameron may find himself in hot water for this tackling action on running Docker Brandon Walker

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Jezza marks game 250 with stunning opener

    Jeremy Cameron kicks off his milestone match in spectacular fashion with a masterful boundary finish

    AFL
  • 02:36

    Match Previews R22: Fremantle v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and the Cats at Optus Stadium

    AFL

Essendon v Gold Coast

10 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
7 Mac Andrew (GCFC)
6 Zach Merrett (ESS)
3 Sam Collins (GCFC)
3 Nic Martin (ESS)
1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:26

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Suns clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 09:20

    Full post-match, R22: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 22’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 09:27

    Full post-match, R22: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Essendon v Gold Coast

    The Bombers and Suns clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 04:45

    Last two mins: Big Mac delivers in after-the-siren thriller

    Watch the epic final moments as Gold Coast overran Essendon

    AFL
  • 00:39

    McGrath’s epic mow down may be best for year

    Andrew McGrath never gives up in his pursuit of Will Graham and drags him down in a tackle to remember

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Roberts rocks stadium after super first AFL goal

    Archie Roberts gets the Essendon faithful buzzing after a stunning maiden major in the big league

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Mac making his mark in attack with double treat

    Mac Andrew is relishing his new forward role with two quick goals in the third term

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Big melee explodes twice right on half-time

    Tensions spiral out of control as the siren sounds with Sam Draper and Mac Andrew in the thick of the action

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Bombers blow with utility subbed after heavy contest

    Essendon is forced to sub Nik Cox out of the game after the young Don was left woozy following a tough collision

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Draper goes berserk after stunning goal lifts Marvel Stadium

    Sam Draper provides a massive spark in the second term after a mesmerising finish on the run

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Caldwell conjures magic in this absurd effort

    Jye Caldwell somehow manages to squeeze home this shot from the toughest of angles

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Pair of King goals gets Suns firing early

    Ben King makes an instant impact in the first term with a couple of handy majors

    AFL

Melbourne v Port Adelaide

7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
7 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
7 Zak Butters (PORT)
6 Max Gawn (MELB)
3 Travis Boak (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:21

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Power clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Full post-match, R22: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 04:57

    Full post-match, R22: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:21

    Highlights: Melbourne v Port Adelaide

    The Demons and Power clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 02:30

    Last two mins: Top-two Power hold off Dees in a thriller

    Melbourne’s desperate attempt to save its season falls tantalisingly short

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Electric Pickett picks the pocket in massive moment

    Kysaiah Pickett wins the race to the footy against Zak Butters and puts Melbourne in front

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Bursting Butters breaks the lines for mighty MCG missile

    Zak Butters charges away and drills a beauty from 50 to lift his side

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Contest heats up as Oliver felled sweetly

    Clayton Oliver receives medical attention after this contact from Jordon Sweet

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Port tall subbed after big aerial collision

    Todd Marshall is subbed out of the match with concussion after flying for the footy

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Ice-cool DBJ dribbles a gem after super surge

    Darcy Byrne-Jones bends through a wonderful major after Port Adelaide propels from half-back

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Slick Dees charge out of blocks with cracking double

    Bayley Fritsch hits it sweetly on his trusty left before Ed Langdon's superb snap

    AFL

Carlton v Hawthorn

9 Dylan Moore (HAW)
9 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)
6 James Sicily (HAW)
4 Joshua Weddle (HAW)
2 Jarman Impey (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:22

    Mini-Match: Carlton v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Hawks clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 12:37

    Full post-match, R22: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 22’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 11:25

    Full post-match, R22: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 22’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: Carlton v Hawthorn

    The Blues and Hawks clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Oh, Dear: Young Hawk raises noise level again

    Calsher Dear completes his third goal of the game after a scintillating team play through the middle of the ground

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Double dose of Ginni adds to party

    Jack Ginnivan celebrates a pair of goals in the third term as Hawthorn takes full control of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Massive Blues blow as Curnow injures ankle

    Carlton suffers a huge injury concern in the third term as star forward Charlie Curnow is assisted off the ground after appearing to hurt his ankle

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Weddle wizardry lifts ‘G in epic finish

    Josh Weddle celebrates with the crowd after a mesmerising shot from the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Big torp sparks magic as Calsher cashes in

    Hawthorn produces a stunning team goal as youngster Calsher Dear adds another

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Dear delight as Hawks waste no time

    Calsher Dear plays a key role in his side’s rapid opening double

    AFL

Richmond v St Kilda

9 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
7 Rowan Marshall (STK)
7 Josh Battle (STK)
4 Jack Sinclair (STK)
3 Callum Wilkie (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:18

    Mini-Match: Richmond v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Saints clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 05:43

    Full post-match, R22: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 22’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 06:54

    Full post-match, R22: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 22’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 02:40

    Marshall takes command in towering showing

    Rowan Marshall delivers another dominant performance with a host of strong marks to go alongside three goals

    AFL
  • 06:42

    Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda

    The Tigers and Saints clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Tricky Butler bends a beauty as Saints sail home

    Dan Butler shrugs off a tackle and conjures a delightful finish as St Kilda celebrates another major

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Cheeky Tiger 'slippery as an eel' on the wing

    Daniel Rioli breaks multiple tackles with his mouthguard in an unorthodox position

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Now you see me, Dow you don't: Saint strikes a beauty

    Paddy Dow finishes with a great goal after a quick step

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Ralphsmith roller is a ripper

    Hugo Ralphsmith dribbles a wonderful goal from a tight angle

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Byrnes' clever baulk opens passage for Membrey

    Great play between Ryan Byrnes and Tim Membrey produces an early St Kilda goal

    AFL

Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

8 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
8 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
5 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
3 Ben Keays (ADEL)
2 Josh Worrell (ADEL)
2 Mark Keane (ADEL)
1 Sam Darcy (WB)
1 Lachlan Sholl (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 11:16

    Full post-match, R22: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 09:48

    Full post-match, R22: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 22’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:54

    Highlights: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    The Crows and Bulldogs clash in round 22

    AFL
  • 02:26

    Five-star Fogarty equals career-high

    Darcy Fogarty makes a statement in his 100th game, kicking a match-winning five goals to lead the Crows to a big win

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Gun young Crow erupts after first AFL goal

    Daniel Curtin had to bide his time for a debut and now has kicked his first major in the big league

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Milestone man Fogarty makes it five

    Darcy Fogarty nails his fifth major in his 100th match

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Electric Rankine snags a ripper

    Izak Rankine gets his name on the scoresheet with this sensational finish

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Skipper lands ripper before Ben bags another

    Goals to Jordan Dawson and Ben Keays inside a minute of each other sees Adelaide extend its lead

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Dogs roar for Treloar after mid’s sneaky snap

    Adam Treloar roves the contest to perfection and delivers a much-needed goal for his side

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Returning Rankine opens door for Keays

    Ben Keays lands the first goal of the game within the first minute after a bright start from Izak Rankine

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

102 Isaac Heeney SYD
99 Nick Daicos COLL
99 Caleb Serong FRE
95 Patrick Cripps CARL
89 Lachie Neale BL
84 Marcus Bontempelli WB
78 Errol Gulden SYD
76 Zach Merrett ESS
75 Adam Treloar WB
74 Chad Warner SYD
66 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
65 Noah Anderson GCFC
63 Zak Butters PORT
63 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC
63 Matt Rowell GCFC
62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
61 Sam Walsh CARL
60 Hayden Young FRE
56 Max Gawn MELB
55 Max Holmes GEEL
55 Hugh McCluggage BL