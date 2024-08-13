Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Foot
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|Season
|Taylor Walker
|Eye
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Walker suffered a poke in the eye against the Western Bulldogs, resulting in a tear in his retina, undergoing laser surgery on Monday. He'll miss this week's Showdown and potentially the final round of the season. Parnell has resumed full training, with Milera will start running on grass next week after starting on an anti-gravity treadmill. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Eric Hipwood
|Groin
|Test
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Season
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Bruce Reville
|Fibula
|1-2 weeks
|Brandon Ryan
|Ankle
|Test
|James Tunstill
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Payne ran for the first time since his injury on Tuesday, with the hope of returning against Essendon in the final round. Hipwood has also ramped up his running, including some agility, but will be further tested later in the week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Adductor
|3-6 weeks
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Matt Cottrell
|Shoulder
|Season
|David Cuningham
|Shoulder
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Tom De Koning
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Durdin
|Calf
|1-3 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|Test
|Lachie Fogarty
|Collarbone
|Season
|Caleb Marchbank
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Curnow and McKay among six enforced changes this weekend. Saad and Martin will join them, while Fogarty will miss the season and Boyd will struggle to get back. Cerra won't return before finals, should the Blues qualify. Marchbank will spend another week in the AFL's protocols, while Fantasia will have to prove his fitness later this week. Cottrell, Cuningham, Docherty and Silvagni are already out for the year, while De Koning might also not return. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan De Goey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Josh Eyre
|Hip
|Test
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|Season
|Ash Johnson
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Brody Mihocek
|Pectoral
|4-5 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|Season
|Iliro Smit
|Concussion
|Test
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|Season
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Harrison will undergo a knee reconstruction after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the VFL last Friday. Johnson has entered concussion protocols after an incident that led to Sam Wicks being suspended. Eyre will need to prove his fitness after copping a corked hip. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|Season
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|1 week
|Xavier Duursma
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|5 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Hip flexor
|1 week
|Vigo Visentini
|Suspension
|4 weeks
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Cox will miss at least this week's clash against Sydney due to a concussion. Ridley and Guelfi are nearing returns from their respective injuries. Visentini has accepted his ban in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Sean Darcy
|Knee soreness
|Test
|Max Knobel
|Ribs
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|Test
|Ollie Murphy
|Abdomen
|Test
|Alex Pearce
|Arm
|TBC
|Josh Treacy
|Knee
|Test
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Treacy has made good progress after suffering a collision knee injury against Essendon and will face a fitness test later in the week. Darcy has battled knee soreness and failed a pre-game fitness test against Geelong, with the club describing him as a "good chance" to return and manage the issue. Walters looks best placed to return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for three matches. McDonald and Murphy are both on track to play managed minutes in their returns this week. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ted Clohesy
|Concussion
|TBC
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Sam De Koning
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|Season
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Mark O'Connor
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
De Koning has had surgery on his sore knee after missing last week's win over Fremantle and is in some doubt to play before finals. Bruhn's rough injury run in the second half of the season continued against Fremantle and he will miss Saturday's clash with St Kilda with concussion, as will Clohesy after copping a knock in the VFL. O'Connor and Guthrie face uncertain timelines for their returns, while Hawkins continues to push for full fitness ahead of the end of the home and away season. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Ainsworth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Levi Casboult
|Hamstring
|Test
|Caleb Graham
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Touk Miller
|Wrist
|Test
|Ethan Read
|Leg
|Test
|James Tsitas
|Quad
|Season
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Miller is expected to return this week, but will need to get through main training on Thursday to tick the final box. Read has also missed a number of week and will likely return through the VFL. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kieran Briggs
|Shoulder
|Test
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|Test
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Phoenix Gothard
|Calf
|Test
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|Season
|Toby McMullin
|Groin
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Season
|Jake Riccardi
|Finger
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Season
|Jacob Wehr
|Chest
|Test
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful that Briggs and Coniglio will return this weekend, while McMullin is also a chance to come back into the side. Gothard and Wehr will also undergo fitness tests, but are likely to play VFL should they be available. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bennetts
|Shoulder
|Season
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Macdonald
|Ankle
|1 week
|Ned Reeves
|Back
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Jiath missed Sunday's game due to calf tightness after pulling up sore at training last Friday and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Reeves is on track to return from a back issue that has been niggling in the second half of the season. Macdonald will miss another game with an ankle issue. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Illness
|Test
|Steven May
|Ribs
|TBC
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|Season
|Caleb Windsor
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Taj Woewodin
|Illness
|Test
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Bowey and Woewodin both missed against Port with illness and are yet to be cleared to play Gold Coast this week. May also missed Saturday night's game and is no certainty to face the Suns, either. With the Demons' finals hopes over, Windsor is unlikely to feature again this season. Christian Salem was expected to be at least 1-2 weeks away but made a miraculous recovery from his hamstring injury to feature against the Power. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Hamish Free
|Concussion
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Wrist
|Season
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Shoulder
|Season
|Harry Sheezel
|Ankle
|Test
|Dylan Stephens
|Ankle
|Test
|Curtis Taylor
|Calf
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas are hopeful that Sheezel passes a fitness test later this week, while Stephens and Wardlaw are also a chance to come back into the side. Zac Fisher (foot) will be available after a few weeks on the sidelines. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Spleen
|Season
|Mitch Georgiades
|Quad
|Test
|Kyle Marshall
|Shoulder
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Concussion
|TBC
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Georgiades will be tested later in the week to assess his availability to face Adelaide in the Showdown on Saturday night. Marshall is in concussion protocols and will continue to be tested. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Liam Baker
|Concussion
|1 week
|Tom Brown
|Ankle
|Season
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Steely Green
|Ankle
|Season
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Marlion Pickett
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
After being an outside chance to return, Lynch has officially been put on ice to ensure a full off- and pre-season. Baker still has another week on the sidelines after suffering a concussion at training last Thursday. Both Liam Fawcett (back) and Jack Ross (foot) made returns through the VFL after long-term injuries, while Kane McAuliffe was a late withdrawal with a chest infection. Brown has a shopping list of injuries; in a moon boot for syndesmosis, has had surgery on his right shoulder, and is due for surgery on his left shoulder next month. There's now public clarity on the nature of Colina's season-long back issue – bone edema, a build-up of fluid in the bone – with scans showing the issue has now fully healed. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|Season
|Max Heath
|Hand
|Test
|Liam Henry
|Knee
|Season
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Seb Ross
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Illness
|Test
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Marcus Windhager
|Hamstring
|Season
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Windhager will undergo hamstring surgery this week after aggravating the injury he suffered in June in recent days. Crouch is done for the year, while Ross is pushing to play again but running out of time. Phillipou will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing Sunday's win due to illness. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Season
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Papley
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Snell
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Wicks
|Suspension
|Finals Week 3
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Melican will need to get through training this week, but the club is hopeful he'll be fit to face the Bombers. Papley and McInerney (who resumed running this week) are set to miss the rest of the home and away season, while Wicks will be sidelined after copping a lengthy suspension in the VFL. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Back/hamstring
|Test
|Tyler Brockman
|Ankle
|Season
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|Test
|Campbell Chesser
|Groin
|Test
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|Season
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Season
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle/knee
|Season
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Rotham
|Abdominal
|Season
|Dom Sheed
|Hamstring/foot
|Season
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
Barrass failed a fitness test late week and will need to prove he is over hamstring and back stiffness to face Carlton on Sunday. Harry Edwards is due to come out of concussion protocols and will be available if he gets through main training. Chesser was ruled out of WAFL action last weekend with groin soreness. Luke Edwards still had concussion signs late last week and has been ruled out for the season. Likewise Sheed, who underwent a foot operation on Tuesday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Thigh
|3-4 weeks
|Tim English
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|Test
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 13, 2024
Early prognosis
All-Australian ruckman English has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against North Melbourne due to an ankle injury, with his round 24 availability no guarantee. Scott is on track to return from concussion in the VFL this weekend, while Johannisen is still at least a week away from returning. – Josh Gabelich