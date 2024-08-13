Taylor Walker chats to Rory Sloane during the match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Foot Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season Taylor Walker Eye 1-2 weeks Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker suffered a poke in the eye against the Western Bulldogs, resulting in a tear in his retina, undergoing laser surgery on Monday. He'll miss this week's Showdown and potentially the final round of the season. Parnell has resumed full training, with Milera will start running on grass next week after starting on an anti-gravity treadmill. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Eric Hipwood Groin Test Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Quad Season Jack Payne Foot 1-2 weeks Bruce Reville Fibula 1-2 weeks Brandon Ryan Ankle Test James Tunstill Concussion Test Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Payne ran for the first time since his injury on Tuesday, with the hope of returning against Essendon in the final round. Hipwood has also ramped up his running, including some agility, but will be further tested later in the week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Adductor 3-6 weeks Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Adam Cerra Hamstring TBC Matt Cottrell Shoulder Season David Cuningham Shoulder Season Charlie Curnow Ankle 1-2 weeks Tom De Koning Foot 3-4 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Sam Durdin Calf 1-3 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf Test Lachie Fogarty Collarbone Season Caleb Marchbank Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Harry McKay Quad 1-2 weeks Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 1-2 weeks Adam Saad Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Curnow and McKay among six enforced changes this weekend. Saad and Martin will join them, while Fogarty will miss the season and Boyd will struggle to get back. Cerra won't return before finals, should the Blues qualify. Marchbank will spend another week in the AFL's protocols, while Fantasia will have to prove his fitness later this week. Cottrell, Cuningham, Docherty and Silvagni are already out for the year, while De Koning might also not return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Jordan De Goey Hamstring Season Josh Eyre Hip Test Harvey Harrison Knee Season Ash Johnson Concussion 1-2 weeks Brody Mihocek Pectoral 4-5 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot Season Iliro Smit Concussion Test Oscar Steene Toe Season Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Harrison will undergo a knee reconstruction after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the VFL last Friday. Johnson has entered concussion protocols after an incident that led to Sam Wicks being suspended. Eyre will need to prove his fitness after copping a corked hip. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot Season Nik Cox Concussion 1 week Xavier Duursma Hamstring 3 weeks Matt Guelfi Hamstring 1 week Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Zach Reid Pectoral 5 weeks Jordan Ridley Hip flexor 1 week Vigo Visentini Suspension 4 weeks Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Cox will miss at least this week's clash against Sydney due to a concussion. Ridley and Guelfi are nearing returns from their respective injuries. Visentini has accepted his ban in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Sean Darcy Knee soreness Test Max Knobel Ribs Test Oscar McDonald Knee Test Ollie Murphy Abdomen Test Alex Pearce Arm TBC Josh Treacy Knee Test Michael Walters Hamstring Test Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Treacy has made good progress after suffering a collision knee injury against Essendon and will face a fitness test later in the week. Darcy has battled knee soreness and failed a pre-game fitness test against Geelong, with the club describing him as a "good chance" to return and manage the issue. Walters looks best placed to return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for three matches. McDonald and Murphy are both on track to play managed minutes in their returns this week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Concussion TBC Ted Clohesy Concussion TBC Toby Conway Foot Season Sam De Koning Knee 1-2 weeks Mitch Edwards Back Season Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Tom Hawkins Foot 2 weeks Mark O'Connor Knee TBC Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

De Koning has had surgery on his sore knee after missing last week's win over Fremantle and is in some doubt to play before finals. Bruhn's rough injury run in the second half of the season continued against Fremantle and he will miss Saturday's clash with St Kilda with concussion, as will Clohesy after copping a knock in the VFL. O'Connor and Guthrie face uncertain timelines for their returns, while Hawkins continues to push for full fitness ahead of the end of the home and away season. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season Levi Casboult Hamstring Test Caleb Graham Knee 6 weeks Touk Miller Wrist Test Ethan Read Leg Test James Tsitas Quad Season Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Miller is expected to return this week, but will need to get through main training on Thursday to tick the final box. Read has also missed a number of week and will likely return through the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kieran Briggs Shoulder Test Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test Isaac Cumming Hamstring 3 weeks Josh Fahey Foot 2-4 weeks Phoenix Gothard Calf Test Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season Toby McMullin Groin Test Braydon Preuss Back Season Jake Riccardi Finger 2-3 weeks Harry Rowston Back Season Jacob Wehr Chest Test Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Briggs and Coniglio will return this weekend, while McMullin is also a chance to come back into the side. Gothard and Wehr will also undergo fitness tests, but are likely to play VFL should they be available. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Changkuoth Jiath Calf Test Mitch Lewis Knee Season Bailey Macdonald Ankle 1 week Ned Reeves Back Test Cooper Stephens Concussion Test Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Jiath missed Sunday's game due to calf tightness after pulling up sore at training last Friday and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Reeves is on track to return from a back issue that has been niggling in the second half of the season. Macdonald will miss another game with an ankle issue. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Illness Test Steven May Ribs TBC Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles Season Caleb Windsor Ankle 1-2 weeks Taj Woewodin Illness Test Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Bowey and Woewodin both missed against Port with illness and are yet to be cleared to play Gold Coast this week. May also missed Saturday night's game and is no certainty to face the Suns, either. With the Demons' finals hopes over, Windsor is unlikely to feature again this season. Christian Salem was expected to be at least 1-2 weeks away but made a miraculous recovery from his hamstring injury to feature against the Power. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Hamish Free Concussion Season Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Wrist Season Bigoa Nyuon Shoulder Season Harry Sheezel Ankle Test Dylan Stephens Ankle Test Curtis Taylor Calf Season George Wardlaw Concussion Test Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas are hopeful that Sheezel passes a fitness test later this week, while Stephens and Wardlaw are also a chance to come back into the side. Zac Fisher (foot) will be available after a few weeks on the sidelines. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season Mitch Georgiades Quad Test Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season Todd Marshall Concussion TBC Trent McKenzie Quad Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Georgiades will be tested later in the week to assess his availability to face Adelaide in the Showdown on Saturday night. Marshall is in concussion protocols and will continue to be tested. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Liam Baker Concussion 1 week Tom Brown Ankle Season Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Josh Gibcus ACL Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 3-5 weeks Steely Green Ankle Season Dylan Grimes Back Season Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Naismith ACL Season Marlion Pickett Hamstring Test Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

After being an outside chance to return, Lynch has officially been put on ice to ensure a full off- and pre-season. Baker still has another week on the sidelines after suffering a concussion at training last Thursday. Both Liam Fawcett (back) and Jack Ross (foot) made returns through the VFL after long-term injuries, while Kane McAuliffe was a late withdrawal with a chest infection. Brown has a shopping list of injuries; in a moon boot for syndesmosis, has had surgery on his right shoulder, and is due for surgery on his left shoulder next month. There's now public clarity on the nature of Colina's season-long back issue – bone edema, a build-up of fluid in the bone – with scans showing the issue has now fully healed. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brad Crouch Knee Season Max Heath Hand Test Liam Henry Knee Season Max King Knee Season Seb Ross Calf 1-2 weeks Mattaes Phillipou Illness Test James Van Es Ankle Season Marcus Windhager Hamstring Season Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Windhager will undergo hamstring surgery this week after aggravating the injury he suffered in June in recent days. Crouch is done for the year, while Ross is pushing to play again but running out of time. Phillipou will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing Sunday's win due to illness. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Will Edwards Leg Season Jacob Konstanty Foot 2-3 weeks Justin McInerney Knee 2-3 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring Test Tom Papley Ankle 1-2 weeks Patrick Snell Hamstring Test Sam Wicks Suspension Finals Week 3 Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Melican will need to get through training this week, but the club is hopeful he'll be fit to face the Bombers. Papley and McInerney (who resumed running this week) are set to miss the rest of the home and away season, while Wicks will be sidelined after copping a lengthy suspension in the VFL. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Back/hamstring Test Tyler Brockman Ankle Season Coby Burgiel Hamstring Test Campbell Chesser Groin Test Luke Edwards Concussion Season Elijah Hewett Foot Season Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee Season Noah Long Knee Season Josh Rotham Abdominal Season Dom Sheed Hamstring/foot Season Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Barrass failed a fitness test late week and will need to prove he is over hamstring and back stiffness to face Carlton on Sunday. Harry Edwards is due to come out of concussion protocols and will be available if he gets through main training. Chesser was ruled out of WAFL action last weekend with groin soreness. Luke Edwards still had concussion signs late last week and has been ruled out for the season. Likewise Sheed, who underwent a foot operation on Tuesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Thigh 3-4 weeks Tim English Ankle TBC Jason Johannisen Calf 1-2 weeks Anthony Scott Concussion Test Bailey Smith Knee Season Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

All-Australian ruckman English has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against North Melbourne due to an ankle injury, with his round 24 availability no guarantee. Scott is on track to return from concussion in the VFL this weekend, while Johannisen is still at least a week away from returning. – Josh Gabelich