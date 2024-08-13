Taylor Walker chats to Rory Sloane during the match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordon Butts Foot Season
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season
Taylor Walker Eye 1-2 weeks
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker suffered a poke in the eye against the Western Bulldogs, resulting in a tear in his retina, undergoing laser surgery on Monday. He'll miss this week's Showdown and potentially the final round of the season. Parnell has resumed full training, with Milera will start running on grass next week after starting on an anti-gravity treadmill. – Nathan Schmook  

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Eric Hipwood Groin Test
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Quad Season
Jack Payne Foot 1-2 weeks
Bruce Reville Fibula 1-2 weeks
Brandon Ryan Ankle Test
James Tunstill Concussion Test
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Payne ran for the first time since his injury on Tuesday, with the hope of returning against Essendon in the final round. Hipwood has also ramped up his running, including some agility, but will be further tested later in the week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Boyd Adductor 3-6 weeks
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Adam Cerra Hamstring TBC
Matt Cottrell Shoulder Season
David Cuningham Shoulder Season
Charlie Curnow Ankle 1-2 weeks
Tom De Koning Foot 3-4 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Sam Durdin Calf 1-3 weeks
Orazio Fantasia Calf Test
Lachie Fogarty Collarbone Season
Caleb Marchbank Concussion 1-2 weeks
Jack Martin Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Harry McKay Quad 1-2 weeks
Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Adam Saad Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Curnow and McKay among six enforced changes this weekend. Saad and Martin will join them, while Fogarty will miss the season and Boyd will struggle to get back. Cerra won't return before finals, should the Blues qualify. Marchbank will spend another week in the AFL's protocols, while Fantasia will have to prove his fitness later this week. Cottrell, Cuningham, Docherty and Silvagni are already out for the year, while De Koning might also not return. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Jordan De Goey Hamstring Season
Josh Eyre Hip Test
Harvey Harrison Knee Season
Ash Johnson Concussion 1-2 weeks
Brody Mihocek Pectoral 4-5 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot Season
Iliro Smit Concussion Test
Oscar Steene Toe Season
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Harrison will undergo a knee reconstruction after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the VFL last Friday. Johnson has entered concussion protocols after an incident that led to Sam Wicks being suspended. Eyre will need to prove his fitness after copping a corked hip.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot Season
Nik Cox Concussion 1 week
Xavier Duursma Hamstring 3 weeks
Matt Guelfi Hamstring 1 week
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Zach Reid Pectoral 5 weeks
Jordan Ridley Hip flexor 1 week
Vigo Visentini Suspension 4 weeks
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Cox will miss at least this week's clash against Sydney due to a concussion. Ridley and Guelfi are nearing returns from their respective injuries. Visentini has accepted his ban in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Sean Darcy Knee soreness Test
Max Knobel Ribs Test
Oscar McDonald Knee Test
Ollie Murphy Abdomen Test
Alex Pearce Arm TBC
Josh Treacy Knee Test
Michael Walters Hamstring Test
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Treacy has made good progress after suffering a collision knee injury against Essendon and will face a fitness test later in the week. Darcy has battled knee soreness and failed a pre-game fitness test against Geelong, with the club describing him as a "good chance" to return and manage the issue. Walters looks best placed to return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for three matches. McDonald and Murphy are both on track to play managed minutes in their returns this week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tanner Bruhn Concussion TBC
Ted Clohesy Concussion TBC
Toby Conway Foot Season
Sam De Koning Knee 1-2 weeks
Mitch Edwards Back Season
Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC
Tom Hawkins Foot 2 weeks
Mark O'Connor Knee TBC
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

De Koning has had surgery on his sore knee after missing last week's win over Fremantle and is in some doubt to play before finals. Bruhn's rough injury run in the second half of the season continued against Fremantle and he will miss Saturday's clash with St Kilda with concussion, as will Clohesy after copping a knock in the VFL. O'Connor and Guthrie face uncertain timelines for their returns, while Hawkins continues to push for full fitness ahead of the end of the home and away season. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season
Levi Casboult Hamstring Test
Caleb Graham Knee 6 weeks
Touk Miller Wrist Test
Ethan Read Leg Test
James Tsitas Quad Season
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Miller is expected to return this week, but will need to get through main training on Thursday to tick the final box. Read has also missed a number of week and will likely return through the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kieran Briggs Shoulder Test
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 3 weeks
Josh Fahey Foot 2-4 weeks
Phoenix Gothard Calf Test
Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season
Toby McMullin Groin Test
Braydon Preuss  Back Season
Jake Riccardi Finger 2-3 weeks
Harry Rowston Back Season
Jacob Wehr Chest Test
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Briggs and Coniglio will return this weekend, while McMullin is also a chance to come back into the side. Gothard and Wehr will also undergo fitness tests, but are likely to play VFL should they be available. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Changkuoth Jiath Calf Test
Mitch Lewis Knee Season
Bailey Macdonald Ankle 1 week
Ned Reeves Back Test
Cooper Stephens Concussion Test
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Jiath missed Sunday's game due to calf tightness after pulling up sore at training last Friday and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Reeves is on track to return from a back issue that has been niggling in the second half of the season. Macdonald will miss another game with an ankle issue. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Illness Test
Steven May Ribs TBC
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles Season
Caleb Windsor Ankle 1-2 weeks
Taj Woewodin Illness Test
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Bowey and Woewodin both missed against Port with illness and are yet to be cleared to play Gold Coast this week. May also missed Saturday night's game and is no certainty to face the Suns, either. With the Demons' finals hopes over, Windsor is unlikely to feature again this season. Christian Salem was expected to be at least 1-2 weeks away but made a miraculous recovery from his hamstring injury to feature against the Power. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Hamish Free Concussion Season
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Wrist Season
Bigoa Nyuon Shoulder Season
Harry Sheezel Ankle Test
Dylan Stephens Ankle Test
Curtis Taylor Calf Season
George Wardlaw Concussion Test
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas are hopeful that Sheezel passes a fitness test later this week, while Stephens and Wardlaw are also a chance to come back into the side. Zac Fisher (foot) will be available after a few weeks on the sidelines. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season
Mitch Georgiades Quad Test
Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season
Todd Marshall Concussion TBC
Trent McKenzie Quad Season
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Georgiades will be tested later in the week to assess his availability to face Adelaide in the Showdown on Saturday night. Marshall is in concussion protocols and will continue to be tested. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Liam Baker Concussion 1 week
Tom Brown Ankle Season
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Campbell Gray Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Steely Green Ankle Season
Dylan Grimes Back Season
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Marlion Pickett Hamstring Test
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

After being an outside chance to return, Lynch has officially been put on ice to ensure a full off- and pre-season. Baker still has another week on the sidelines after suffering a concussion at training last Thursday. Both Liam Fawcett (back) and Jack Ross (foot) made returns through the VFL after long-term injuries, while Kane McAuliffe was a late withdrawal with a chest infection. Brown has a shopping list of injuries; in a moon boot for syndesmosis, has had surgery on his right shoulder, and is due for surgery on his left shoulder next month. There's now public clarity on the nature of Colina's season-long back issue – bone edema, a build-up of fluid in the bone – with scans showing the issue has now fully healed. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Brad Crouch Knee Season
Max Heath Hand Test
Liam Henry Knee Season
Max King Knee Season
Seb Ross Calf 1-2 weeks
Mattaes Phillipou Illness Test
James Van Es Ankle Season
Marcus Windhager Hamstring Season
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Windhager will undergo hamstring surgery this week after aggravating the injury he suffered in June in recent days. Crouch is done for the year, while Ross is pushing to play again but running out of time. Phillipou will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing Sunday's win due to illness. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Buller Back Season
Will Edwards Leg Season
Jacob Konstanty Foot 2-3 weeks
Justin McInerney Knee 2-3 weeks
Lewis Melican Hamstring Test
Tom Papley Ankle 1-2 weeks
Patrick Snell Hamstring Test
Sam Wicks Suspension Finals Week 3
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Melican will need to get through training this week, but the club is hopeful he'll be fit to face the Bombers. Papley and McInerney (who resumed running this week) are set to miss the rest of the home and away season, while Wicks will be sidelined after copping a lengthy suspension in the VFL. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Barrass Back/hamstring Test
Tyler Brockman Ankle Season
Coby Burgiel Hamstring Test
Campbell Chesser Groin Test
Luke Edwards Concussion Season
Elijah Hewett Foot Season
Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee Season
Noah Long Knee Season
Josh Rotham Abdominal Season
Dom Sheed Hamstring/foot Season
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

Barrass failed a fitness test late week and will need to prove he is over hamstring and back stiffness to face Carlton on Sunday. Harry Edwards is due to come out of concussion protocols and will be available if he gets through main training. Chesser was ruled out of WAFL action last weekend with groin soreness. Luke Edwards still had concussion signs late last week and has been ruled out for the season. Likewise Sheed, who underwent a foot operation on Tuesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Thigh 3-4 weeks
Tim English Ankle TBC
Jason Johannisen Calf 1-2 weeks
Anthony Scott Concussion Test
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Updated: August 13, 2024

Early prognosis

All-Australian ruckman English has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against North Melbourne due to an ankle injury, with his round 24 availability no guarantee. Scott is on track to return from concussion in the VFL this weekend, while Johannisen is still at least a week away from returning.  Josh Gabelich