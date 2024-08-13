Superstar midfielder to remain at Melbourne amid his unease at the club's direction

Christian Petracca on the bench after his collision with Darcy Moore in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE insists Christian Petracca will remain a Demon until at least the end of 2029 despite the superstar midfielder's unease with elements of the club's direction becoming public.

Petracca's season ended after the King's Birthday match against Collingwood in June when he suffered four broken ribs, a punctured lung and a ruptured spleen that required emergency surgery.

The 28-year-old has only returned to physical exercise in recent weeks and rejoined his Melbourne teammates at training late last week for some light jogging and skills work.

Petracca has repeatedly spoken about the toll the traumatic injuries – which required him to spend several days in intensive care – took on him and his family.

The 2021 Norm Smith medallist's disgruntlement at parts of the club's direction became public on Tuesday night, prompting a letter to members from Melbourne CEO Gary Pert, who said Petracca wasn't going anywhere.

"Christian is an integral and much-loved member of the Melbourne Football Club. He is a key pillar of our club's future, and we value him immensely, not only as a player, but as a person and a leader," Pert said.

"He has been an important member of our football program since he walked through the doors in 2014 and is contracted until the end of the 2029 season. He will remain in the red and blue until at least the end of his contract and hopefully beyond."

Simon Goodwin, Christian Petracca and Taj Woewodin after Melbourne's win against Adelaide in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons are all but certain to miss the finals for the first time since 2020, after winning just 10 of 21 games this season.

Despite finishing in the top four for the past two seasons and playing qualifying finals at their MCG home, Melbourne has failed to win a final since Petracca spearheaded their memorable premiership win over the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in 2021.

Pert said the club had already begun its review of the season and Petracca had been involved in those conversations.

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert during the match against Brisbane in R15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have commenced discussions with a cross section of players, coaches and staff within our football program to discuss the improvements we need to make to return to the level we expect from our AFL program," he said.

"The 2024 season has been disappointing for us all and we must quickly turn our attention to what is required moving forward, both on and off the field, to ensure we climb back up the ladder.

"A key part of this process is openly discussing any opportunities we identify where we can seek to improve. Over recent weeks there have been conversations with many of our leaders, Christian included, about our opportunities for growth. These conversations have been open and constructive, with the purpose of ensuring that together we achieve the success we know our AFL program is capable of."

As reported by AFL.com.au last month, Melbourne is one of several Victorian clubs monitoring Port Adelaide's Dan Houston ahead of this year's Trade Period, with the Demons favoured to land the All-Australian defender if he decides to leave the Power and return to his home state.

Melbourne finishes its home and away season against Gold Coast at People First Stadium this Saturday before a final-round Friday night clash with Collingwood at the MCG.