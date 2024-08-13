Sydney challenged the forward's ban at the VFL Tribunal on Tuesday night

Sam Wicks during Sydney's training session on February 16, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY forward Sam Wicks has had his four-match ban upheld by the VFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Wicks copped a four-week sanction on Monday for a tackle against Collingwood's Ash Johnson last Friday evening, which ruled him out until at least the third week of AFL finals and reduced the Swans' forward depth in the run up to September.

The club challenged the ban on Tuesday night but Wicks' rough conduct charge was upheld.

The Swans are already without the injured Tom Papley until finals and will now be without Wicks after a tackle that left Johnson with a concussion.

Wicks has played 16 senior games this year but was dropped following the humiliating loss to Port Adelaide and played in the VFL clash against the Magpies last Friday.

Late in the second quarter at Tramway Oval, Wicks and Johnson came together on the wing and in a collision with Swan Caleb Mitchell, the trio fell to the turf with Wicks tackling Johnson to the ground.

The Pie's head hit the turf and he needed assistance from medical staff to leave the ground. He was later ruled out of the game due to concussion.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact by the VFL's Match Review Officer.

Sam Wicks celebrates a goal for Sydney against Gold Coast in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Swans veteran Luke Parker copped a six-week ban in the VFL earlier this year, with the Swans unsuccessfully challenging at the VFL Tribunal.

In July, the club was also unsuccessful in appealing Isaac Heeney's one-game suspension at the AFL Tribunal and the Appeal Board.

The Swans will face Essendon in the AFL this Friday night before their home-and-away season concludes with a home game against Adelaide. They need to win just one of their remaining games to lock in a top-two spot.