The teams are in for Sunday's round 23 games

Jack Macrae, Ashton Moir, Zane Duursma. Pictures: AFL Photos

JACK Macrae has earned a recall amid four Western Bulldogs' changes, Carlton will debut two youngsters and North Melbourne has dropped Will Phillips again while bringing in George Wardlaw.

Meanwhile, Richmond midfielder Jack Ross will play his first game since round four when the Tigers take on Hawthorn.

After foreshadowing change following the Dogs' heavy loss to Adelaide last week, coach Luke Beveridge has made four swaps with Macrae and key defender James O'Donnell among the ins. Injured ruck Tim English headlines the outs, with Nick Coffield, Riley Garcia and Caleb Poulter all dropped.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

North Melbourne has also made four changes, with George Wardlaw, Zac Fisher and Dylan Stephens among those recalled. Phillips and Toby Pink have been dropped, while Zane Duursma has been managed and Harry Sheezel's ankle injury will potentially end his season.

At the MCG, Ross returns from a foot injury to join Jacob Blight and Matt Coulthard in the side to face the unchanged Hawks, while Samson Ryan, Kaleb Smith and Thomson Dow have been omitted.

And in the late game at Optus Stadium, Carlton pair Ashton Moir and Cooper Lord will play their first AFL games against West Coast. They join Lewis Young, Jack Carroll, Jaxon Binns and Corey Durdin among the six changes at the injury-riddled Blues.

West Coast brings in defender Harry Edwards and speedy forward Jack Petruccelle in place of dropped pair Ryan Maric and Clay Hall.

Learn More 07:45

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Freijah, H.Gallagher, J.Macrae, J.O'Donnell

Out: N.Coffield (omitted), T.English (ankle), R.Garcia (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted)

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: D.Stephens, Z.Fisher, G.Wardlaw, K.Dawson

Out: H.Sheezel (ankle), Z.Duursma (managed), W.Phillips (omitted), T.Pink (omitted)

Last week's sub: Zane Duursma

Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Luke Breust

RICHMOND

In: J.Blight, J.Ross, M.Coulthard

Out: S.Ryan (omitted), K.Smith (omitted), T.Dow (omitted)

Last week's sub: Kaleb Smith

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, J.Petruccelle

Out: R.Maric (omitted), C.Hall (omitted)

Last week's sub: Andrew Gaff

CARLTON

In: Le.Young, J.Binns, A.Moir, C.Lord, J.Carroll, C.Durdin

Out: A.Saad (hamstring), H.McKay (quad), J.Martin (hamstring), L.Fogarty (collarbone), C.Curnow (ankle), J.Boyd (adductor)

Last week's sub: Alex Cincotta