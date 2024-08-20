Corey Durdin is helped off the field injured during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordon Butts Foot Season
Brayden Cook Foot Season
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season
Izak Rankine Concussion Concussion protocols
Harry Schoenberg Foot Test
Taylor Walker Eye Test
Early prognosis

Walker is awaiting specialist approval to return but has been able to train after undergoing laser eye surgery for a torn retina. Rankine is recovering at home after suffering concussion in the Showdown. He is showing minor symptoms and being monitored by the Crows' doctors. Cook suffered a minor foot injury in the SANFL and will miss the final round, ending his season. Schoenberg is managing a minor foot issue. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jarrod Berry Hamstring Test
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Quad Season
Jack Payne Foot 1 week
Bruce Reville Fibula 1 week
Early prognosis

Berry was scanned on Monday and got the all-clear to do some light running on Tuesday. He'll be tested at main training on Thursday to assess his availability to face Essendon. Payne and Reville have upped their running workload and should be available to play a VFL final the following week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Boyd Adductor 2-5 weeks
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Adam Cerra Hamstring TBC
Matt Cottrell Shoulder Season
David Cuningham Shoulder Season
Charlie Curnow Ankle Test
Tom De Koning Foot 2-3 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Corey Durdin Shoulder Test
Sam Durdin Calf 1-2 weeks
Orazio Fantasia Calf Test
Lachie Fogarty Collarbone Season
Caleb Marchbank Concussion Test
Jack Martin Hamstring 1 week
Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test
Harry McKay Quad 1 week
Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring Test
Adam Saad Hamstring Test
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Early prognosis

The Blues have added McGovern and Corey Durdin to a remarkable injury list this week, with both set to face fitness tests before being cleared to play. Curnow, Saad and Fantasia are also deemed a 50/50 chance to feature in a must-win clash, though McKay won't return before finals if the Blues qualify. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Jordan De Goey Groin Season
Harvey Harrison Knee Season
Ash Johnson Concussion 1-2 weeks
Brody Mihocek Pectoral 3-4 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot Season
Oscar Steene Toe Season
Early prognosis

Johnson is still working through the AFL's concussion protocols, while Mihocek is closing in on a return to full fitness after suffering a serious pectoral injury.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot Season
Nik Cox Concussion 1 week
Xavier Duursma Hamstring 2 weeks
Matt Guelfi Hamstring Test
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Zach Reid Pectoral 4 weeks
Jordan Ridley Hip flexor 1 week
Vigo Visentini Suspension 3 weeks
Early prognosis

The Bombers could regain Guelfi from a hamstring injury this week, but Cox and Ridley remain sidelined. Todd Goldstein hurt his hip in the VFL but has pulled up well and is available for selection. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Sean Darcy Knee soreness Test
Odin Jones Calf Test
Alex Pearce Arm 2 weeks
Josh Treacy Knee 2 weeks
Early prognosis

Treacy has been ruled out this week as he recovers from a posterior cruciate ligament injury. He has been a week-to-week proposition since suffering the injury against Essendon in round 21 with swelling persisting and holding back his return. Darcy has battled a knee issue and felt good during some jogging on Tuesday, raising hopes he could return against Port Adelaide on Sunday. Pearce has been pencilled in for a finals return if the Dockers can qualify. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tanner Bruhn Concussion Test
Ted Clohesy Concussion Test
Toby Conway Foot Season
Sam De Koning Knee 1 week
Mitch Edwards Back Season
Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC
Tom Hawkins Foot 1 week
Oscar Murdoch Concussion TBC
Mark O'Connor Knee TBC
Early prognosis

De Koning is expected to be available for the Cats' first final after recovering from minor knee surgery. He is set to join main training next week ahead of the pre-finals bye. Bruhn and Clohesy will be assessed as they emerge from concussion protocols, while Hawkins' bid to be available for September is still on track. Guthrie's return from his lingering Achilles problem is still no clearer. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season
Levi Casboult Hamstring Season
Caleb Graham Knee Season
Ethan Read Leg TBC
James Tsitas Quad Season
Early prognosis

Just the one new injury for the Suns, with Read suffering from some friendly fire in the VFL and now in the concussion protocols. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Laurie Ash Suspension 1 match
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Josh Fahey Foot 3 weeks
Phoenix Gothard Calf TBC
Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season
Adam Kennedy Hamstring 4 weeks
Braydon Preuss  Back Season
Jake Riccardi Finger 1-2 weeks
Harry Rowston Back Season
Jacob Wehr Chest Test
Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful both Cumming and Riccardi will return for the first week of finals, but neither will be fit for this weekend's final round of matches. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Will Day Collarbone TBC
Changkuoth Jiath Calf Test
Mitch Lewis Knee Season
Bailey Macdonald Ankle Test
Ned Reeves Back Test
Early prognosis

Day has been ruled out of this weekend's trip to Launceston due to a collarbone injury, but the club remains hopeful the South Australian will feature in the elimination final if the Hawks qualify. Jiath will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing the past fortnight due to calf tightness. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Steven May Ribs Season
Clayton Oliver Hand Season
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles Season
Tom Sparrow Ankle Season
Caleb Windsor Ankle Season
Early prognosis

Sparrow will miss the Demons' final game of the season after sustaining a syndesmosis injury against Gold Coast. The club will consult with surgeons to determine whether surgery or conservative management is the best way forward in order for the premiership midfielder to hit the ground running in pre-season. May has also been ruled out of Friday's clash, with the Demons taking a cautious approach to his recovery from a rib injury. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miller Bergman Concussion Season
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Charlie Comben Concussion Season
Zane Duursma Shoulder Season
Hamish Free Concussion Season
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Wrist Season
Bigoa Nyuon Shoulder Season
Harry Sheezel Ankle Season
Curtis Taylor Calf Season
Early prognosis

The Kangas have made the decision to wrap both Duursma and Sheezel in cotton wool for their final game of the season. Comben and Bergman will also take no further part this year after entering the AFL's 12-day protocols. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season
Mitch Georgiades Quad Test
Lachie Jones Achilles Test
Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season
Todd Marshall Concussion Test
Trent McKenzie Quad Season
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Early prognosis

Georgiades and Jones will be tested later in the week, but are both expected to be available to face Fremantle on Sunday, despite the latter being subbed out at the weekend. Marshall needs to keep ticking off his concussion protocol to put his hand up. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Liam Baker Concussion Test
Tom Brown Ankle Season
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Campbell Gray Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Steely Green Ankle Season
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Tylar Young ACL Season
Early prognosis

Baker is a chance to feature in the club's final game of the season, which may be the last time he pulls on the yellow and black, while Marlion Pickett has recovered from his hamstring injury. Gray has not yet been ruled out for the year as the VFL team is still alive, with a finals wildcard match scheduled for this weekend – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Anthony Caminiti Shoulder Season
Brad Crouch Knee Season
Liam Henry Knee Season
Max King Knee Season
Seb Ross Calf 1-2 weeks
Mattaes Phillipou Illness Test
James Van Es Ankle Season
Marcus Windhager Hamstring Season
Early prognosis

Caminiti won't play again this season due to a shoulder injury that could require post-season surgery. Phillipou has missed the past fortnight due to illness but is pushing to be available against Carlton. Bradley Hill has pulled up fine after an incident on the weekend. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Buller Back Season
Will Edwards Leg Season
Robbie Fox Kidney Test
Jacob Konstanty Foot 1-2 weeks
Justin McInerney Knee 1-2 weeks
Tom Papley Ankle 1-2 weeks
Chad Warner Calf Test
Sam Wicks Suspension Finals Week 3
Early prognosis

Indications are Warner will play this week despite a minor calf issue, which the star midfielder had carried into the game against Collingwood a fortnight ago, while Fox is also a chance to return. Will Hayward and Brodie Grundy have been playing sore and could be given an extra week off given top spot has been all but secured. Papley and McInerney have resumed training and are hopeful to be ready for week one of finals. - Martin Smith

Tom Barrass Back/hamstring Season
Tyler Brockman Ankle Season
Luke Edwards Concussion Season
Elijah Hewett Foot Season
Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee Season
Jamaine Jones Concussion Season
Noah Long Knee Season
Jeremy McGovern Thumb Season
Josh Rotham Abdominal Season
Dom Sheed Hamstring/foot Season
Early prognosis

McGovern suffered a dislocated thumb in round 16 and has now been booked in for surgery after worsening symptoms, ending his season. Barrass has not been able to train properly for three weeks because of concussion and then hamstring and back issues, with the Eagles calling an end to his season. Jones is unavailable after suffering a head knock at training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Thigh 3-4 weeks
Tim English Ankle Test
Jason Johannisen Calf 1-2 weeks
Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring Season
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Rhylee West Jaw 1-2 weeks
Early prognosis

All-Australian ruckman English is facing an uphill battle to be available for this Sunday's crucial encounter with Greater Western Sydney in Ballarat. West has undergone surgery on his jaw and won't be available against the Giants. Rypstra is out for the year with a serious hamstring injury.   Josh Gabelich