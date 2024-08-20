Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Foot
|Season
|Brayden Cook
|Foot
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|Season
|Izak Rankine
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Harry Schoenberg
|Foot
|Test
|Taylor Walker
|Eye
|Test
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Walker is awaiting specialist approval to return but has been able to train after undergoing laser eye surgery for a torn retina. Rankine is recovering at home after suffering concussion in the Showdown. He is showing minor symptoms and being monitored by the Crows' doctors. Cook suffered a minor foot injury in the SANFL and will miss the final round, ending his season. Schoenberg is managing a minor foot issue. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Berry
|Hamstring
|Test
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Season
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|1 week
|Bruce Reville
|Fibula
|1 week
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Berry was scanned on Monday and got the all-clear to do some light running on Tuesday. He'll be tested at main training on Thursday to assess his availability to face Essendon. Payne and Reville have upped their running workload and should be available to play a VFL final the following week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Adductor
|2-5 weeks
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Matt Cottrell
|Shoulder
|Season
|David Cuningham
|Shoulder
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom De Koning
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Sam Durdin
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|Test
|Lachie Fogarty
|Collarbone
|Season
|Caleb Marchbank
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Harry McKay
|Quad
|1 week
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|Test
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues have added McGovern and Corey Durdin to a remarkable injury list this week, with both set to face fitness tests before being cleared to play. Curnow, Saad and Fantasia are also deemed a 50/50 chance to feature in a must-win clash, though McKay won't return before finals if the Blues qualify. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan De Goey
|Groin
|Season
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|Season
|Ash Johnson
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Brody Mihocek
|Pectoral
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|Season
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|Season
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Johnson is still working through the AFL's concussion protocols, while Mihocek is closing in on a return to full fitness after suffering a serious pectoral injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|Season
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|1 week
|Xavier Duursma
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|4 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Hip flexor
|1 week
|Vigo Visentini
|Suspension
|3 weeks
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers could regain Guelfi from a hamstring injury this week, but Cox and Ridley remain sidelined. Todd Goldstein hurt his hip in the VFL but has pulled up well and is available for selection. - Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Sean Darcy
|Knee soreness
|Test
|Odin Jones
|Calf
|Test
|Alex Pearce
|Arm
|2 weeks
|Josh Treacy
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Treacy has been ruled out this week as he recovers from a posterior cruciate ligament injury. He has been a week-to-week proposition since suffering the injury against Essendon in round 21 with swelling persisting and holding back his return. Darcy has battled a knee issue and felt good during some jogging on Tuesday, raising hopes he could return against Port Adelaide on Sunday. Pearce has been pencilled in for a finals return if the Dockers can qualify. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Concussion
|Test
|Ted Clohesy
|Concussion
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Sam De Koning
|Knee
|1 week
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|Season
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|1 week
|Oscar Murdoch
|Concussion
|TBC
|Mark O'Connor
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
De Koning is expected to be available for the Cats' first final after recovering from minor knee surgery. He is set to join main training next week ahead of the pre-finals bye. Bruhn and Clohesy will be assessed as they emerge from concussion protocols, while Hawkins' bid to be available for September is still on track. Guthrie's return from his lingering Achilles problem is still no clearer. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Ainsworth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Levi Casboult
|Hamstring
|Season
|Caleb Graham
|Knee
|Season
|Ethan Read
|Leg
|TBC
|James Tsitas
|Quad
|Season
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Just the one new injury for the Suns, with Read suffering from some friendly fire in the VFL and now in the concussion protocols. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Laurie Ash
|Suspension
|1 match
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Phoenix Gothard
|Calf
|TBC
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Season
|Jake Riccardi
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Season
|Jacob Wehr
|Chest
|Test
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful both Cumming and Riccardi will return for the first week of finals, but neither will be fit for this weekend's final round of matches. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bennetts
|Shoulder
|Season
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Will Day
|Collarbone
|TBC
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Macdonald
|Ankle
|Test
|Ned Reeves
|Back
|Test
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Day has been ruled out of this weekend's trip to Launceston due to a collarbone injury, but the club remains hopeful the South Australian will feature in the elimination final if the Hawks qualify. Jiath will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing the past fortnight due to calf tightness. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Steven May
|Ribs
|Season
|Clayton Oliver
|Hand
|Season
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|Season
|Tom Sparrow
|Ankle
|Season
|Caleb Windsor
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Sparrow will miss the Demons' final game of the season after sustaining a syndesmosis injury against Gold Coast. The club will consult with surgeons to determine whether surgery or conservative management is the best way forward in order for the premiership midfielder to hit the ground running in pre-season. May has also been ruled out of Friday's clash, with the Demons taking a cautious approach to his recovery from a rib injury. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Concussion
|Season
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Charlie Comben
|Concussion
|Season
|Zane Duursma
|Shoulder
|Season
|Hamish Free
|Concussion
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Wrist
|Season
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Shoulder
|Season
|Harry Sheezel
|Ankle
|Season
|Curtis Taylor
|Calf
|Season
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas have made the decision to wrap both Duursma and Sheezel in cotton wool for their final game of the season. Comben and Bergman will also take no further part this year after entering the AFL's 12-day protocols. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Spleen
|Season
|Mitch Georgiades
|Quad
|Test
|Lachie Jones
|Achilles
|Test
|Kyle Marshall
|Shoulder
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Concussion
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Georgiades and Jones will be tested later in the week, but are both expected to be available to face Fremantle on Sunday, despite the latter being subbed out at the weekend. Marshall needs to keep ticking off his concussion protocol to put his hand up. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Liam Baker
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom Brown
|Ankle
|Season
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Steely Green
|Ankle
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Baker is a chance to feature in the club's final game of the season, which may be the last time he pulls on the yellow and black, while Marlion Pickett has recovered from his hamstring injury. Gray has not yet been ruled out for the year as the VFL team is still alive, with a finals wildcard match scheduled for this weekend – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Anthony Caminiti
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|Season
|Liam Henry
|Knee
|Season
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Seb Ross
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Illness
|Test
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Marcus Windhager
|Hamstring
|Season
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Caminiti won't play again this season due to a shoulder injury that could require post-season surgery. Phillipou has missed the past fortnight due to illness but is pushing to be available against Carlton. Bradley Hill has pulled up fine after an incident on the weekend. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Season
|Robbie Fox
|Kidney
|Test
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Papley
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Chad Warner
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Wicks
|Suspension
|Finals Week 3
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
Indications are Warner will play this week despite a minor calf issue, which the star midfielder had carried into the game against Collingwood a fortnight ago, while Fox is also a chance to return. Will Hayward and Brodie Grundy have been playing sore and could be given an extra week off given top spot has been all but secured. Papley and McInerney have resumed training and are hopeful to be ready for week one of finals. - Martin Smith
|Tom Barrass
|Back/hamstring
|Season
|Tyler Brockman
|Ankle
|Season
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|Season
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Season
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle/knee
|Season
|Jamaine Jones
|Concussion
|Season
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Thumb
|Season
|Josh Rotham
|Abdominal
|Season
|Dom Sheed
|Hamstring/foot
|Season
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
McGovern suffered a dislocated thumb in round 16 and has now been booked in for surgery after worsening symptoms, ending his season. Barrass has not been able to train properly for three weeks because of concussion and then hamstring and back issues, with the Eagles calling an end to his season. Jones is unavailable after suffering a head knock at training. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Thigh
|3-4 weeks
|Tim English
|Ankle
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Kelsey Rypstra
|Hamstring
|Season
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Rhylee West
|Jaw
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: August 20, 2024
Early prognosis
All-Australian ruckman English is facing an uphill battle to be available for this Sunday's crucial encounter with Greater Western Sydney in Ballarat. West has undergone surgery on his jaw and won't be available against the Giants. Rypstra is out for the year with a serious hamstring injury. – Josh Gabelich