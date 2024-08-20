Who's struggling, who's a test, check out the players from your list who are a little sore

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Foot Season Brayden Cook Foot Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season Izak Rankine Concussion Concussion protocols Harry Schoenberg Foot Test Taylor Walker Eye Test Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker is awaiting specialist approval to return but has been able to train after undergoing laser eye surgery for a torn retina. Rankine is recovering at home after suffering concussion in the Showdown. He is showing minor symptoms and being monitored by the Crows' doctors. Cook suffered a minor foot injury in the SANFL and will miss the final round, ending his season. Schoenberg is managing a minor foot issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Hamstring Test Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Quad Season Jack Payne Foot 1 week Bruce Reville Fibula 1 week Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Berry was scanned on Monday and got the all-clear to do some light running on Tuesday. He'll be tested at main training on Thursday to assess his availability to face Essendon. Payne and Reville have upped their running workload and should be available to play a VFL final the following week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Adductor 2-5 weeks Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Adam Cerra Hamstring TBC Matt Cottrell Shoulder Season David Cuningham Shoulder Season Charlie Curnow Ankle Test Tom De Koning Foot 2-3 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Corey Durdin Shoulder Test Sam Durdin Calf 1-2 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf Test Lachie Fogarty Collarbone Season Caleb Marchbank Concussion Test Jack Martin Hamstring 1 week Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test Harry McKay Quad 1 week Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring Test Adam Saad Hamstring Test Jack Silvagni Knee Season Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues have added McGovern and Corey Durdin to a remarkable injury list this week, with both set to face fitness tests before being cleared to play. Curnow, Saad and Fantasia are also deemed a 50/50 chance to feature in a must-win clash, though McKay won't return before finals if the Blues qualify. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Jordan De Goey Groin Season Harvey Harrison Knee Season Ash Johnson Concussion 1-2 weeks Brody Mihocek Pectoral 3-4 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot Season Oscar Steene Toe Season Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Johnson is still working through the AFL's concussion protocols, while Mihocek is closing in on a return to full fitness after suffering a serious pectoral injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot Season Nik Cox Concussion 1 week Xavier Duursma Hamstring 2 weeks Matt Guelfi Hamstring Test Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Zach Reid Pectoral 4 weeks Jordan Ridley Hip flexor 1 week Vigo Visentini Suspension 3 weeks Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers could regain Guelfi from a hamstring injury this week, but Cox and Ridley remain sidelined. Todd Goldstein hurt his hip in the VFL but has pulled up well and is available for selection. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Sean Darcy Knee soreness Test Odin Jones Calf Test Alex Pearce Arm 2 weeks Josh Treacy Knee 2 weeks Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Treacy has been ruled out this week as he recovers from a posterior cruciate ligament injury. He has been a week-to-week proposition since suffering the injury against Essendon in round 21 with swelling persisting and holding back his return. Darcy has battled a knee issue and felt good during some jogging on Tuesday, raising hopes he could return against Port Adelaide on Sunday. Pearce has been pencilled in for a finals return if the Dockers can qualify. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Concussion Test Ted Clohesy Concussion Test Toby Conway Foot Season Sam De Koning Knee 1 week Mitch Edwards Back Season Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Tom Hawkins Foot 1 week Oscar Murdoch Concussion TBC Mark O'Connor Knee TBC Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

De Koning is expected to be available for the Cats' first final after recovering from minor knee surgery. He is set to join main training next week ahead of the pre-finals bye. Bruhn and Clohesy will be assessed as they emerge from concussion protocols, while Hawkins' bid to be available for September is still on track. Guthrie's return from his lingering Achilles problem is still no clearer. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season Levi Casboult Hamstring Season Caleb Graham Knee Season Ethan Read Leg TBC James Tsitas Quad Season Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Just the one new injury for the Suns, with Read suffering from some friendly fire in the VFL and now in the concussion protocols. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Laurie Ash Suspension 1 match Isaac Cumming Hamstring 1-2 weeks Josh Fahey Foot 3 weeks Phoenix Gothard Calf TBC Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season Adam Kennedy Hamstring 4 weeks Braydon Preuss Back Season Jake Riccardi Finger 1-2 weeks Harry Rowston Back Season Jacob Wehr Chest Test Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful both Cumming and Riccardi will return for the first week of finals, but neither will be fit for this weekend's final round of matches. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Will Day Collarbone TBC Changkuoth Jiath Calf Test Mitch Lewis Knee Season Bailey Macdonald Ankle Test Ned Reeves Back Test Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Day has been ruled out of this weekend's trip to Launceston due to a collarbone injury, but the club remains hopeful the South Australian will feature in the elimination final if the Hawks qualify. Jiath will need to prove his fitness later in the week after missing the past fortnight due to calf tightness. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Steven May Ribs Season Clayton Oliver Hand Season Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles Season Tom Sparrow Ankle Season Caleb Windsor Ankle Season Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Sparrow will miss the Demons' final game of the season after sustaining a syndesmosis injury against Gold Coast. The club will consult with surgeons to determine whether surgery or conservative management is the best way forward in order for the premiership midfielder to hit the ground running in pre-season. May has also been ruled out of Friday's clash, with the Demons taking a cautious approach to his recovery from a rib injury. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Concussion Season Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Charlie Comben Concussion Season Zane Duursma Shoulder Season Hamish Free Concussion Season Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Wrist Season Bigoa Nyuon Shoulder Season Harry Sheezel Ankle Season Curtis Taylor Calf Season Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas have made the decision to wrap both Duursma and Sheezel in cotton wool for their final game of the season. Comben and Bergman will also take no further part this year after entering the AFL's 12-day protocols. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season Mitch Georgiades Quad Test Lachie Jones Achilles Test Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season Todd Marshall Concussion Test Trent McKenzie Quad Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Georgiades and Jones will be tested later in the week, but are both expected to be available to face Fremantle on Sunday, despite the latter being subbed out at the weekend. Marshall needs to keep ticking off his concussion protocol to put his hand up. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Liam Baker Concussion Test Tom Brown Ankle Season Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Josh Gibcus ACL Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 2-3 weeks Steely Green Ankle Season Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Naismith ACL Season Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Baker is a chance to feature in the club's final game of the season, which may be the last time he pulls on the yellow and black, while Marlion Pickett has recovered from his hamstring injury. Gray has not yet been ruled out for the year as the VFL team is still alive, with a finals wildcard match scheduled for this weekend – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Anthony Caminiti Shoulder Season Brad Crouch Knee Season Liam Henry Knee Season Max King Knee Season Seb Ross Calf 1-2 weeks Mattaes Phillipou Illness Test James Van Es Ankle Season Marcus Windhager Hamstring Season Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Caminiti won't play again this season due to a shoulder injury that could require post-season surgery. Phillipou has missed the past fortnight due to illness but is pushing to be available against Carlton. Bradley Hill has pulled up fine after an incident on the weekend. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Will Edwards Leg Season Robbie Fox Kidney Test Jacob Konstanty Foot 1-2 weeks Justin McInerney Knee 1-2 weeks Tom Papley Ankle 1-2 weeks Chad Warner Calf Test Sam Wicks Suspension Finals Week 3 Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

Indications are Warner will play this week despite a minor calf issue, which the star midfielder had carried into the game against Collingwood a fortnight ago, while Fox is also a chance to return. Will Hayward and Brodie Grundy have been playing sore and could be given an extra week off given top spot has been all but secured. Papley and McInerney have resumed training and are hopeful to be ready for week one of finals. - Martin Smith

Tom Barrass Back/hamstring Season Tyler Brockman Ankle Season Luke Edwards Concussion Season Elijah Hewett Foot Season Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee Season Jamaine Jones Concussion Season Noah Long Knee Season Jeremy McGovern Thumb Season Josh Rotham Abdominal Season Dom Sheed Hamstring/foot Season Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

McGovern suffered a dislocated thumb in round 16 and has now been booked in for surgery after worsening symptoms, ending his season. Barrass has not been able to train properly for three weeks because of concussion and then hamstring and back issues, with the Eagles calling an end to his season. Jones is unavailable after suffering a head knock at training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Thigh 3-4 weeks Tim English Ankle Test Jason Johannisen Calf 1-2 weeks Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring Season Bailey Smith Knee Season Rhylee West Jaw 1-2 weeks Updated: August 20, 2024

Early prognosis

All-Australian ruckman English is facing an uphill battle to be available for this Sunday's crucial encounter with Greater Western Sydney in Ballarat. West has undergone surgery on his jaw and won't be available against the Giants. Rypstra is out for the year with a serious hamstring injury. – Josh Gabelich