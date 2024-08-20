Jack Viney celebrates Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE vice-captain Jack Viney has put trade speculation to bed, joining skipper Max Gawn in signing a new contract extension with the Demons.

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson had last week made no secret of his club's push to sign Viney, whose father Todd - himself a former Demons player - is head of football at the Kangaroos.

Amid reports of unrest from Christian Petracca, concerns over the form of Clayton Oliver and Alex Neal-Bullen requesting a trade for family reasons, Viney has re-committed to the 2021 premiers and said he is "committed to the journey we're on".

"I'm a Demon for life – I always have been, and always will be," Viney said.

"I love my teammates, my coaches, the staff and the passionate Dees fans. I have created some incredibly special memories and relationships over the past decade, and I couldn't see myself wearing anything but the red and blue.

"I am committed to the journey we're on, and want nothing more than to bring further success to the Melbourne faithful."

Viney's new deal will take him through to the end of the 2028 season, while Gawn has re-signed until the end of 2027.

Viney, a father-son selection in 2012, has played 218 games for the Demons since his debut in 2013.

"He has been a passionate Melbourne person since day dot, and to have him commit to the club for another four years is exciting for our players and supporters alike," list manager Tim Lamb said.