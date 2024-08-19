Riley Beveridge, Tim Hazell and Callum Twomey on the set of Gettable on August 19, 2024. Picture: Supplied

PLAYER agent Tim Hazell is this week's Gettable guest.

Hazell, from Vivid Sport, runs us through contract talks to extend Western Bulldogs gun Adam Treloar beyond 2025, gives us the latest on new deals for a couple of Richmond youngsters, and delves into how clubs are planning for Tasmania's entry into the AFL.

There's also significant updates on Melbourne's contracted superstar Christian Petracca, the clubs keen on Port Adelaide's Dan Houston, and Collingwood's plans to welcome its newest recruit.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also answer your questions in 'Askable', take a look at the draftees who enhanced their credentials following a huge weekend, and bring back the segment 'Who Says No?'

