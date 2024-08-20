The length of Carlton's injury list remains a huge concern ahead of its crucial game against St Kilda

Mitch McGovern before the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Carlton at The Gabba, March 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is facing yet another injury concern, with defender Mitch McGovern battling a hamstring complaint on the eve of a must-win clash with St Kilda.

The Blues are still investigating the severity of McGovern's hamstring injury and haven't yet made a decision on his fitness ahead of Sunday's decisive game, though it's another worry for coach Michael Voss in a finish to the season packed with drama.

Corey Durdin is extremely unlikely to play against St Kilda after suffering a dislocated shoulder in last week's win over West Coast, while fellow small forward Zac Williams also limped from the field with a hamstring complaint.

The trio of injured Blues add to a remarkable injury list that was already 17-strong going into last week's trip to Optus Stadium, forcing Voss to pick his 26-man squad from just 28 available players.

Carlton is hopeful of regaining Adam Saad for Sunday's game, with the speedster having initially been considered a line-ball chance to play last week due to a hamstring issue of his own.

Jack Martin's hamstring injury is also believed to be minor and he could return to play the Saints, while Coleman Medal duo Charlie Curnow (ankle) and Harry McKay (quad) are also said to be 50-50 chances to feature this weekend.

Orazio Fantasia has battled a six-week calf injury that saw him absent last weekend, though he trained fully last Wednesday in a bid to be ready for the West Coast game but ultimately wasn't cleared to play.

Caleb Marchbank is also expected to pass through the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and be available for selection this weekend.

Lachie Fogarty (collarbone) recently added to a list of Blues that won't return this season that already included Matt Cottrell (shoulder), David Cuningham (shoulder), Sam Docherty (knee) and Jack Silvagni (knee).

Meanwhile Tom De Koning (foot), Jordan Boyd (adductor) and Adam Cerra (hamstring) won't return before the finals, should the Blues make it.

Carlton can secure a top-eight berth with victory over St Kilda on Sunday afternoon in the penultimate game of the home-and-away season. If the Blues lose, they would need Port Adelaide to defeat Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Sunday evening to qualify for the finals.