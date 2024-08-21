Former Swans and Tigers ruck announces his retirement from the AFL

Sam Naismith in action during an AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LUCKLESS ruck Sam Naismith has announced his retirement from the AFL after his inspirational return to the top level this year was ruined by yet another serious knee injury.

Naismith played just 30 AFL games in 10 injury-plagued seasons at Sydney before he was delisted at the end of 2022.

After starring for Port Melbourne in the VFL last year, Richmond gave him a shot for the 2024 campaign, signing him as back-up ruck to Toby Nankervis, his former Swans teammate.

The 32-year-old played three senior games this year before he unfortunately ruptured his ACL again playing in the VFL in May, ending his season.

"After this year, I'm going to be hanging them up," Naismith told his Richmond teammates on Tuesday.

"I have only been here at Richmond for such a short time, but this has been the best year of my football career.

"I have enjoyed so much about this group here and how it has made me feel. It has been one of the most fulfilling and rewarding opportunities to come in here and work with you guys and represent the club, and be able to come back and actually play AFL footy again.

"It is probably something that when I was at my lowest of lows, that I did not really think was achievable.

"Coming in here and being supported by this group. It is a pretty special place."

