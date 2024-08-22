The teams are in for round 24's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Tim English, Josh Rachele, Jack Scrimshaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

TIM ENGLISH has been named in the Western Bulldogs' extended squad for Sunday's huge game against Greater Western Sydney despite coach Luke Beveridge all but ruling him out earlier in the week.

Hawthorn has selected Jack Scrimshaw to face North Melbourne after the in-form defender underwent surgery on a dislocated finger, while Adelaide has dropped Josh Rachele, as reported by AFL.com.au.

In other team selection news for the final home and away round of the season, Brisbane has lost defender Brandon Starcevich with "hamstring awareness", Chad Warner is back in a Sydney team that is resting Tom McCartin and Carlton has named injured quartet Mitch McGovern, Charlie Curnow, Adam Saad and Orazio Fantasia in its 26-man squad.

But the big news comes from the Bulldogs, with English fighting an ankle injury to face the Giants.

"(English) is close," Beveridge said at his weekly press conference. "Hopefully he gets a chance and we get a look (at finals) by winning this weekend, but we don’t anticipate he’s going to be available this week."

Finn Maginness has been named for the Hawks to replace Will Day, with the Kangaroos recalling Will Phillips from the VFL.

In Friday night's match at the MCG, Collingwood has named Fin Macrae and rested Dan McStay, with Melbourne selecting Bailey Laurie.

The Lions have given out-of-favour defender Conor McKenna a chance in Starcevich's absence to face his former club on the night Essendon farewells the retiring Dyson Heppell.

Needing to beat West Coast to lock in its spot in the top four, Geelong has managed Gary Rohan, recalling Zach Tuohy among three changes.

Zach Tuohy looks on after the R8 match between Geelong and Melbourne at the MCG on May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

While Rachele has been axed to face the Swans, Taylor Walker will return from an eye injury for the Crows.

Jack Lukosius is back for Gold Coast's final game of the season against Richmond after he kicked five goals in the VFL last weekend.

Curnow, Saad, McGovern and Fantasia have all been named in the Blues' 26-man squad to face a St Kilda outfit that has Mattaes Phillipou back in the line-up after two weeks on the sidelines with illness.

In Sunday's other crucial game, Port Adelaide has Mitch Georgiades back, with Josh Sinn in the extended squad as cover for the suspended Dan Houston.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: B.Laurie

Out: T.Sparrow (ankle)

Last week's sub: Jake Melksham

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Dean, E.Allan, F.Macrae, J.Richards

Out: B.Frampton (omitted), J.Bytel (omitted), D.McStay (managed), N.Long (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ned Long

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Z.Tuohy, J.Bews, T.Bruhn

Out: O.Mullin (omitted), M.Knevitt (omitted), G.Rohan (managed)

Last week's sub: Mitch Duncan

WEST COAST

In: R.Bazzo, C.Hall, C.Chesser, R.Maric, J.Hutchinson

Out: A.Witherden (hip), J.McGovern (thumb), A.Gaff (retired), L.Ryan (personal reason), Z.Trew (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Petruccelle

Richmond v Gold Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: M.Rioli, L.Baker, M.Pickett

Out: J.Blight (omitted), J.Trezise (omitted), M.Coulthard (omitted)

Last week's sub: Kamdyn McIntosh

GOLD COAST

In: A.Sexton, J.Lukosius

Out: D.Swallow (managed), J.Walter (omitted)

Last week's sub: David Swallow

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: F.Maginness

Out: W.Day (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Luke Breust

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: W.Phillips, T.Pink, B.Drury

Out: C.Comben (concussion), M.Bergman (concussion), E.Ford (omitted)

Last week's sub: Miller Bergman

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: C.McKenna, N.Answerth

Out: B.Starcevich (hamstring), S.Brain (omitted)

Last week's sub: Harry Sharp

ESSENDON

In: D.Heppell, M.Guelfi

Out: S.Weideman (Injured), J.Menzie (Omitted)

Last week's sub: Jye Menzie

Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: A.Francis, Ch.Warner

Out: T.McCartin (managed), Co.Warner (omitted)

Last week's sub: Corey Warner

ADELAIDE

In: J.Borlase, C.Jones, T.Walker, B.Dowling

Out: M.Keane (personal reason), I.Rankine (concussion), L.Gollant (omitted), J.Rachele (omitted)

Last week's sub: Zac Taylor

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.English, R.Garcia, A.Jones, C.Poulter

Out: R.West (jaw)

Last week's sub: Jack Macrae

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Brown, X.O'Halloran, H.Thomas, N.Haynes

Out: L.Ash (suspension)

Last week's sub: Conor Stone

Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Saad, C.Curnow, O.Fantasia

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Ashton Moir

ST KILDA

In: M.Phillipou, J.Hayes, T.Campbell, A.McLennan

Out: A.Caminiti (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia

Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: M.Walters, N.Erasmus, J.Aish

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Nathan O'Driscoll

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Georgiades, D.Visentini, J.Sinn, J.McEntee, O.Lord

Out: D.Houston (suspension), Q.Narkle (omitted)

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle