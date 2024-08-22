TIM ENGLISH has been named in the Western Bulldogs' extended squad for Sunday's huge game against Greater Western Sydney despite coach Luke Beveridge all but ruling him out earlier in the week.
Hawthorn has selected Jack Scrimshaw to face North Melbourne after the in-form defender underwent surgery on a dislocated finger, while Adelaide has dropped Josh Rachele, as reported by AFL.com.au.
In other team selection news for the final home and away round of the season, Brisbane has lost defender Brandon Starcevich with "hamstring awareness", Chad Warner is back in a Sydney team that is resting Tom McCartin and Carlton has named injured quartet Mitch McGovern, Charlie Curnow, Adam Saad and Orazio Fantasia in its 26-man squad.
But the big news comes from the Bulldogs, with English fighting an ankle injury to face the Giants.
"(English) is close," Beveridge said at his weekly press conference. "Hopefully he gets a chance and we get a look (at finals) by winning this weekend, but we don’t anticipate he’s going to be available this week."
Finn Maginness has been named for the Hawks to replace Will Day, with the Kangaroos recalling Will Phillips from the VFL.
In Friday night's match at the MCG, Collingwood has named Fin Macrae and rested Dan McStay, with Melbourne selecting Bailey Laurie.
The Lions have given out-of-favour defender Conor McKenna a chance in Starcevich's absence to face his former club on the night Essendon farewells the retiring Dyson Heppell.
Needing to beat West Coast to lock in its spot in the top four, Geelong has managed Gary Rohan, recalling Zach Tuohy among three changes.
While Rachele has been axed to face the Swans, Taylor Walker will return from an eye injury for the Crows.
Jack Lukosius is back for Gold Coast's final game of the season against Richmond after he kicked five goals in the VFL last weekend.
Curnow, Saad, McGovern and Fantasia have all been named in the Blues' 26-man squad to face a St Kilda outfit that has Mattaes Phillipou back in the line-up after two weeks on the sidelines with illness.
In Sunday's other crucial game, Port Adelaide has Mitch Georgiades back, with Josh Sinn in the extended squad as cover for the suspended Dan Houston.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: B.Laurie
Out: T.Sparrow (ankle)
Last week's sub: Jake Melksham
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Dean, E.Allan, F.Macrae, J.Richards
Out: B.Frampton (omitted), J.Bytel (omitted), D.McStay (managed), N.Long (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ned Long
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GEELONG
In: Z.Tuohy, J.Bews, T.Bruhn
Out: O.Mullin (omitted), M.Knevitt (omitted), G.Rohan (managed)
Last week's sub: Mitch Duncan
WEST COAST
In: R.Bazzo, C.Hall, C.Chesser, R.Maric, J.Hutchinson
Out: A.Witherden (hip), J.McGovern (thumb), A.Gaff (retired), L.Ryan (personal reason), Z.Trew (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jack Petruccelle
Richmond v Gold Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: M.Rioli, L.Baker, M.Pickett
Out: J.Blight (omitted), J.Trezise (omitted), M.Coulthard (omitted)
Last week's sub: Kamdyn McIntosh
GOLD COAST
In: A.Sexton, J.Lukosius
Out: D.Swallow (managed), J.Walter (omitted)
Last week's sub: David Swallow
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: F.Maginness
Out: W.Day (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Luke Breust
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: W.Phillips, T.Pink, B.Drury
Out: C.Comben (concussion), M.Bergman (concussion), E.Ford (omitted)
Last week's sub: Miller Bergman
Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: C.McKenna, N.Answerth
Out: B.Starcevich (hamstring), S.Brain (omitted)
Last week's sub: Harry Sharp
ESSENDON
In: D.Heppell, M.Guelfi
Out: S.Weideman (Injured), J.Menzie (Omitted)
Last week's sub: Jye Menzie
Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: A.Francis, Ch.Warner
Out: T.McCartin (managed), Co.Warner (omitted)
Last week's sub: Corey Warner
ADELAIDE
In: J.Borlase, C.Jones, T.Walker, B.Dowling
Out: M.Keane (personal reason), I.Rankine (concussion), L.Gollant (omitted), J.Rachele (omitted)
Last week's sub: Zac Taylor
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.English, R.Garcia, A.Jones, C.Poulter
Out: R.West (jaw)
Last week's sub: Jack Macrae
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: C.Brown, X.O'Halloran, H.Thomas, N.Haynes
Out: L.Ash (suspension)
Last week's sub: Conor Stone
Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: A.Saad, C.Curnow, O.Fantasia
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Ashton Moir
ST KILDA
In: M.Phillipou, J.Hayes, T.Campbell, A.McLennan
Out: A.Caminiti (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia
Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: M.Walters, N.Erasmus, J.Aish
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Nathan O'Driscoll
PORT ADELAIDE
In: M.Georgiades, D.Visentini, J.Sinn, J.McEntee, O.Lord
Out: D.Houston (suspension), Q.Narkle (omitted)
Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle