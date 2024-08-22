Hugh Greenwood and Mac Andrew compete for the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HUGH Greenwood has retired from the AFL after 121 senior games at three clubs.

Greenwood, a former professional basketballer, turned to football at the age of 23 and was signed by Adelaide at the end of the 2015 season.

He played 51 games in three seasons at the Crows, included their 2017 Grand Final loss to Richmond, before requesting a trade to Gold Coast at the end of 2019.

He played 32 games in two seasons at the Suns, with his stint there impacted by a serious knee injury.

At the end of 2021, the Suns delisted Greenwood with the intention of re-drafting him. But while he was delisted, North Melbourne swooped in and signed him to a two-year deal in a move that shocked the competition.

He went on to play 38 senior games for the Kangaroos, including just three this season.

"He's been a great stalwart of our footy club," North coach Alastair Clarkson said.

Hugh Greenwood celebrates a goal against Geelong in round 10, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I think if you spoke to anyone at Adelaide, Gold Coast and certainly here ... he's a really, really strong character.

"He's got a beautiful wife, two beautiful little kids and he's been so good for the development of the young guys at the footy club.

"Where we're going at the club, he probably saw the writing on the wall a little bit that his opportunities were going to be a little bit limited on that basis so he's moving on to the next stage of his life.

"But we thank him enormously for the contribution he's made to this club and I'm sure Gold Coast and Adelaide would acknowledge the contribution he made to their clubs as well."