Join Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Matthew Lloyd for Access All Areas. Picture: AFL Digital

IT'S SHAPING up as a huge final round of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership season and you can get all the latest news and analysis ahead of a massive finals series with Access All Areas LIVE on Sunday, August 24.

AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent Damian Barrett, Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd and expert football reporter and host Nat Edwards will wrap up all the action from the last nine games of the home and away season.

They'll also look ahead to the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series, which looks set to be one of the most unpredictable ends to the season in recent memory.

The make-up of the top eight won't be decided until Sunday, when all three games could have a bearing on the finals series.

In the biggest game of the round, the Western Bulldogs host Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium in Ballarat in a clash that will have huge ramifications for the rest of the finalists. Carlton will be eyeing a win against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium to lock in its finals berth, while Fremantle must beat Port Adelaide in the last game of the home and away season to have any chance of returning to September.

And in the lead-up to Sunday night's special LIVE episode of Access All Areas, make sure you keep clicking back to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App throughout the weekend to follow all the news, match highlights and analysis from our expert team of reporters.

We'll have match reports, news out of the coaches' media conferences, full highlights and stats of every match, and the best mid-round analysis and opinion on The Round So Far with Riley Beveridge and Kane Cornes when you wake up on Sunday morning.