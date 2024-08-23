THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships concludes on Saturday when South Australia hosts Western Australia.
The sides will play their final game of the tournament from 11am ACST at Thebarton Oval, with both teams coming off losses to the strong Victorian outfits two weeks ago.
>> WATCH SOUTH AUSTRALIA v WESTERN AUSTRALIA LIVE FROM 11am ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW
Nine games were played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.
All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.
South Australia v Western Australia
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
|No
|Player Name
|DOB
|1
|Grace Martin
|01/09/2006
|2
|Imogen Trengove
|25/04/2007
|3
|Violet Patterson (c)
|09/01/2006
|4
|Mikaylah Antony
|06/07/2007
|5
|Georgia Mckee
|24/04/2006
|6
|India Rasheed (vc)
|29/11/2006
|7
|Sophie Eaton
|23/04/2007
|8
|Jasmine Evans
|05/02/2006
|9
|Charlotte Riggs (vc)
|02/11/2006
|10
|Coby Morgan
|14/11/2006
|11
|Lily Baxter
|04/01/2007
|12
|Sophie Thredgold
|03/05/2007
|13
|Monique Bessen
|05/02/2007
|14
|Ruby Ballard
|07/11/2006
|15
|Bianca Portaro
|13/12/2006
|18
|Asha Dufour
|31/08/2006
|19
|Emma Kilpatrick
|03/07/2006
|21
|Eloise Mackereth
|27/07/2007
|23
|Laela Ebert
|17/04/2006
|26
|Esther Schirmer
|08/06/2006
|35
|Lucy Boyd
|12/10/2006
|36
|Chloe Tonkin
|18/04/2007
|37
|Klaudia O'Neill
|15/02/2006
|16
|Matilda Wilmore (emg)
|20/04/2007
|25
|Shae Archbold (emg)
|07/09/2006
|27
|Edwina Thornquest (emg)
|22/06/2007
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
|No
|Player Name
|DOB
|1
|Noa McNaughton
|20/10/2006
|2
|Sienna Gerardi
|16/10/2007
|3
|Molly O'Hehir
|24/05/2006
|4
|Zipporah Fish
|04/06/2006
|5
|Layla Firns
|19/10/2005
|6
|Mia Russo
|06/08/2007
|7
|Lucy Greenwood
|23/03/2007
|8
|Holly Britton
|17/02/2006
|9
|Jorja Haines
|27/06/2006
|10
|Natasha Entwistle
|19/10/2006
|11
|Megan Norbury
|09/03/2006
|12
|Sabella Banks
|29/08/2006
|15
|Jasmine Bazeley
|13/07/2006
|16
|Evie Cowcher
|03/08/2007
|20
|Alicia Blizard
|15/11/2007
|21
|Renee Morgan
|04/05/2007
|25
|Taya Chambers
|16/07/2006
|26
|Tiani Teakle
|01/07/2006
|27
|Lily Paterson
|02/05/2006
|30
|Alira Fotu
|17/09/2007
|32
|Olivia Wolmarans
|02/09/2007
|35
|Kate Newson
|19/03/2006
|36
|Zoe Keley
|14/12/2006
|Layla Quinn-Schofield (emg)
|27/07/2007
|Samara Sallie (emg)
|07/03/2007
|Siena Jezierski-Brown (emg)
|04/04/2006