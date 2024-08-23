Violet Patterson and Mia Russo. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships concludes on Saturday when South Australia hosts Western Australia.

The sides will play their final game of the tournament from 11am ACST at Thebarton Oval, with both teams coming off losses to the strong Victorian outfits two weeks ago.

>> WATCH SOUTH AUSTRALIA v WESTERN AUSTRALIA LIVE FROM 11am ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

LIVE from 11am ACST

U18 Girls: South Australia v Western Australia

Nine games were played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

South Australia v Western Australia

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name DOB
1 Grace Martin 01/09/2006
2 Imogen Trengove 25/04/2007
3 Violet Patterson (c) 09/01/2006
4 Mikaylah Antony 06/07/2007
5 Georgia Mckee 24/04/2006
6 India Rasheed (vc) 29/11/2006
7 Sophie Eaton 23/04/2007
8 Jasmine Evans 05/02/2006
9 Charlotte Riggs (vc) 02/11/2006
10 Coby Morgan 14/11/2006
11 Lily Baxter 04/01/2007
12 Sophie Thredgold 03/05/2007
13 Monique Bessen 05/02/2007
14 Ruby Ballard 07/11/2006
15 Bianca Portaro 13/12/2006
18 Asha Dufour 31/08/2006
19 Emma Kilpatrick 03/07/2006
21 Eloise Mackereth 27/07/2007
23 Laela Ebert 17/04/2006
26 Esther Schirmer 08/06/2006
35 Lucy Boyd 12/10/2006
36 Chloe Tonkin 18/04/2007
37 Klaudia O'Neill 15/02/2006
16 Matilda Wilmore (emg) 20/04/2007
25 Shae Archbold (emg) 07/09/2006
27 Edwina Thornquest (emg) 22/06/2007

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

No Player Name DOB
1 Noa McNaughton 20/10/2006
2 Sienna Gerardi 16/10/2007
3 Molly O'Hehir 24/05/2006
4 Zipporah Fish 04/06/2006
5 Layla Firns 19/10/2005
6 Mia Russo 06/08/2007
7 Lucy Greenwood 23/03/2007
8 Holly Britton 17/02/2006
9 Jorja Haines 27/06/2006
10 Natasha Entwistle 19/10/2006
11 Megan Norbury 09/03/2006
12 Sabella Banks 29/08/2006
15 Jasmine Bazeley 13/07/2006
16 Evie Cowcher 03/08/2007
20 Alicia Blizard 15/11/2007
21 Renee Morgan 04/05/2007
25 Taya Chambers 16/07/2006
26 Tiani Teakle 01/07/2006
27 Lily Paterson 02/05/2006
30 Alira Fotu 17/09/2007
32 Olivia Wolmarans 02/09/2007
35 Kate Newson 19/03/2006
36 Zoe Keley 14/12/2006
  Layla Quinn-Schofield (emg) 27/07/2007
  Samara Sallie (emg) 07/03/2007
  Siena Jezierski-Brown (emg) 04/04/2006