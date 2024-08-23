Violet Patterson and Mia Russo. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships concludes on Saturday when South Australia hosts Western Australia.

The sides will play their final game of the tournament from 11am ACST at Thebarton Oval, with both teams coming off losses to the strong Victorian outfits two weeks ago.

>> WATCH SOUTH AUSTRALIA v WESTERN AUSTRALIA LIVE FROM 11am ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Learn More U18 Girls: South Australia v Western Australia

Nine games were played over June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

South Australia v Western Australia

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name DOB 1 Grace Martin 01/09/2006 2 Imogen Trengove 25/04/2007 3 Violet Patterson (c) 09/01/2006 4 Mikaylah Antony 06/07/2007 5 Georgia Mckee 24/04/2006 6 India Rasheed (vc) 29/11/2006 7 Sophie Eaton 23/04/2007 8 Jasmine Evans 05/02/2006 9 Charlotte Riggs (vc) 02/11/2006 10 Coby Morgan 14/11/2006 11 Lily Baxter 04/01/2007 12 Sophie Thredgold 03/05/2007 13 Monique Bessen 05/02/2007 14 Ruby Ballard 07/11/2006 15 Bianca Portaro 13/12/2006 18 Asha Dufour 31/08/2006 19 Emma Kilpatrick 03/07/2006 21 Eloise Mackereth 27/07/2007 23 Laela Ebert 17/04/2006 26 Esther Schirmer 08/06/2006 35 Lucy Boyd 12/10/2006 36 Chloe Tonkin 18/04/2007 37 Klaudia O'Neill 15/02/2006 16 Matilda Wilmore (emg) 20/04/2007 25 Shae Archbold (emg) 07/09/2006 27 Edwina Thornquest (emg) 22/06/2007

WESTERN AUSTRALIA