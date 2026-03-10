The wait is over for most clubs as we return to a full slate of nine games this weekend

Josh Battle handballs while being tackled by Zach Merrett during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL 18 clubs get a chance to showcase their progress this week after Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs were among the teams to make an early-season statement.

Carlton and Richmond meet in the traditional opening to round one with both sides having a point to prove on Thursday night.

Essendon faces Hawthorn with extra spice added to the rivalry during the off-season, while Sydney will find out more about where it sits when it takes on reigning premier Brisbane on Saturday night.

Here is who and what to look out for across round one, as well as a tip for each match.

Carlton v Richmond, MCG

Thursday, March 12, 7.30pm AEDT

Last time: Richmond 13.4 (82) d Carlton 9.15 (69), R1 2025

What it means

Carlton was handed an early reality check when it was unable to keep pace with Sydney and suffered yet another second-half fadeout in a spiteful season-opener. The Blues will be out to avoid a repeat of last year when they lost their opening four matches beginning with a shock loss to the Tigers that helped set the tone for a mostly disappointing season.

Richmond begins its campaign with reason to hope that it can fast-track its rebuild with a new batch of blossoming talents set to play alongside an experienced core. The Tigers stunned the Blues in the corresponding fixture last season and surprised many by going on to win five matches for the year but might now turn their focus toward reducing the gap between their best and worst.

Game shapers

Sam Walsh has too rarely had a clear run at the game in recent years but is said to be injury free and primed to make an impact after committing long term to Carlton. The 25-year-old sent a reminder of his ball-winning talents in a fast start against the Swans and went on to gather 32 disposals with six clearances and eight score involvements just as the Blues are crying out for more run and dare.

Sam Lalor showed glimpses of his undeniable talents without quite being able to live up to the hype of being the No.1 draft pick in 11 matches during his debut season. The 19-year-old is set up to play a much bigger role in the Tigers' rebuild this year after being given a clean bill of health and handed more midfield minutes that should ensure he spends more time with ball in hand.

Early tip: Carlton by 22 points

Sam Walsh in action during the R1 match between Carlton and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Hawthorn, MCG

Friday, March 13, 7.40pm AEDT

Last time: Hawthorn 17.9 (111) d Essendon 12.13 (85), R1 2025

What it means

Essendon is still feeling the lingering effects of a campaign ruined by injury with several first-choice players and even highly touted draftees sidelined for at least the start of this season. The Bombers have the benefit of their injury crisis lowering expectations but will need little extra motivation when coming up against an arch-rival that pulled out all the stops to lure their captain away last year.

Hawthorn entered the season with doubts over how a midfield that has been hit hard by injury and the departure of one of last year's regulars could carry it further forward this season. The attempts to bolster the onball brigade with the Bombers skipper during last year's trade period fell short but the more pressing concern will be failing to match the undermanned Giants midfield last week.

Game shapers

Zach Merrett has rarely given the impression that he cares about what others think of him but will find it hard to ignore the intense glare that comes with playing against the club that he requested a trade to last year. The five-time Crichton medallist lost the Essendon captaincy after the aborted move but has since attacked the pre-season with gusto and will be out to again prove he can thrive under pressure.

Blake Hardwick can fly under the radar at times but his reliability in defence and versatility to also play in attack would not be lost on Hawthorn as he reaches 200 matches for the club. The 29-year-old has earned a reputation for shutting down the opposition's most dangerous small forward and can expect to spend time on the Bombers' livewires like Isaac Kako in his milestone game.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 13 points

Blake Hardwick celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, March 14, 1.15pm AEDT

Last time: Western Bulldogs 19.18 (132) d GWS Giants 6.8 (44), R21 2025

What it means

The Western Bulldogs were forced to spend the summer pondering what might have been after a failure to beat the top sides regularly enough ultimately cost them a finals place last year. The Dogs took a huge step toward burying those demons with a stirring come-from-behind victory over the reigning premier Lions and can further prove their credentials this week against their old foes the Giants.

Greater Western Sydney was widely expected to begin the season on the back foot after a pre-season injury crisis spread across all lines and left its onball brigade looking thin. But the Giants had little trouble winning the midfield battle against the Hawks to get a small dose of revenge for their elimination final exit last year and set up a mouth-watering clash with the Dogs.

Game shapers

Ed Richards is now into his third season of helping to spark the Western Bulldogs' midfield and was at his electrifying best as his side chased down the reigning premiers to open its campaign with a win. The 26-year-old was especially important early and finished with 30 disposals, seven clearances, 16 score involvements and two goals as he shows there is more to come as he reaches 150 games.

Jake Stringer has settled in so well at GWS that he helped lure former Bombers teammate Jayden Laverde to the club while he continues to save his greatest impact for action near goal. The 31-year-old inspired the injury-ravaged Giants to a rousing win over the Hawks with five majors that might have been much more if not for also booting four behinds before facing the club that drafted him in 2012.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 11 points

Ed Richards during the R21 match between the Western Bulldogs and GWS at Marvel Stadium on July 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium

Saturday, March 14, 4.15pm AEDT

Last time: Geelong 23.9 (147) d Fremantle 10.9 (69), R1 2025

What it means

Geelong entered the season under a cloud with Patrick Dangerfield and Jeremy Cameron sidelined but its worst fears were quickly realised when it was blown away by Gold Coast inside a half. The Cats are as aware as any club that the season is a long haul but will be out to avoid beginning their campaign with two consecutive defeats for just the third time in more than two decades.

Fremantle is widely tipped to be on the rise after a slow and steady list build that now has it boasting top-tier talent across all lines even while it is still to prove its credentials with only one finals win in the past decade. The Dockers could go a long way to silencing their critics against the regular contender Cats and at a venue where they have a better record than most with two wins in their past three visits.

Game shapers

Tanner Bruhn is out to put a difficult personal period behind him as he returns to the Geelong side with a fresh role as an attacking architect playing off half-back. The 23-year-old was a shining light in his first AFL match for 17 months despite the Cats failing to fire, as he gathered 31 disposals and 600m gained while using his sharp kicking and hard-running to launch rebounds from defence.

Luke Jackson has been a victim of his versatility at times as he mixes his playing time between being a forward target and having a major impact as a mobile ruck. But the 24-year-old could be set for his most damaging role yet as the Dockers look to exploit the new ruck rules and use Jackson as a tall onballer who can also be an aerial weapon around the ground.

Early tip: Geelong by nine points

Tanner Bruhn during the AAMI Community Series match between Geelong and Carlton at Ikon Park on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Brisbane, SCG

Saturday, March 14, 7.10pm AEDT

Last time: Sydney 13.14 (92) d Brisbane 13.12 (90), R22 2025

What it means

Sydney set the season alight as it shook off a sluggish start to pile on 12 goals during a devastating quarter of football against a shellshocked Carlton. The Swans looked back to their breathtaking best as their star-studded midfield cut the Blues open with swift ball movement but will likely face a stiffer test against the reigning premier Lions suddenly with their backs to the wall.

Brisbane launched its two-time premiership defence in style as it opened up a healthy lead over the Western Bulldogs and was on top in most important areas. But the Lions paid a huge price for their inaccuracy late in the game as they lost a classic encounter and will now face an ominous test against the Swans without Hugh McCluggage and as many as three key three players due to suspension.

Game shapers

Errol Gulden was notable by his absence due to an ankle injury during the first half of last season as the Swans slowly lost touch with the pacesetters and eventually missed the top eight. The tireless midfielder was a key to their return to form later in the year and again showcased his importance to the side when igniting a 12-goal blitz as he gathered 27 disposals against the Blues last week.

Oscar Allen might have enjoyed flying under the radar a touch since joining reigning premiers Brisbane from West Coast but is likely to feel expectations rising from here. The former Eagles co-captain had little impact in his club debut outside of booting a most fortunate major from the goalline, but will need to step up with the Lions set to miss several key cogs due to injury and suspension this week.

Early tip: Sydney by 11 points

Errol Gulden during the R22 match between Sydney and Brisbane at The Gabba on August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Adelaide, MCG

Saturday, March 14, 7.35pm AEDT

Last time: Collingwood 11.13 (79) d Adelaide 8.7 (55), FW1 2025

What it means

Collingwood rose to the occasion of the first Opening Round match played in Victoria as it held off a spirited St Kilda even while beginning its season with an undermanned defence. The Magpies might get a clearer indication of where they sit at this point of the season when coming up against a Crows outfit out to get a hint of redemption for a limp loss in their qualifying final clash last year.

Adelaide has had a summer to stew over becoming the first side in 42 years to finish as minor premiers and then be knocked out of the finals in straight sets. The Crows had done much right before then as they returned to finals for the first time since 2017 but will need to attack this season with a chip on their shoulder to prove they can match the best sides when the stakes rise.

Game shapers

Daniel McStay has shaken off the injury setbacks that plagued much of his first three seasons at Collingwood to now be the focal point in its new-look attack. The former Lion only booted one goal in the Magpies' win over the Saints but made his presence felt as the main target in the forward half as he takes on more responsibility ahead of reaching 200 games this week.

Jordan Dawson entered Adelaide's first finals campaign since 2017 under a serious injury cloud due to a foot issue and was unable to have the influence he would have wanted as its season unravelled across two games. The Crows captain will now be eager to lead last year's minor premiers' response as they set out to show that they don't bear any scars from the straight sets finals exit.

Early tip: Collingwood by four points

Daniel McStay celebrates a goal during the round 24 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, March 15, 1.10pm AEDT

Last time: Port Adelaide 14.13 (97) d North Melbourne 13.10 (88), R7 2025

What it means

North Melbourne begins another season with reason to hope that it can finally bounce back up the ladder as its bounty of highly touted young guns have another pre-season under their belts. The Kangaroos will want to hit the ground running with a relatively kind fixture across their opening six matches as they aim for more than five wins in a season for the first time since 2019.

Port Adelaide starts a new era under coach Josh Carr as one of the hardest teams to read after its final season under long-term mentor Ken Hinkley unravelled despite the top-tier quality of its midfield. The Power have few excuses but to quickly put those memories behind them and make a fast start to this campaign as they face all of last year's bottom four in as many matches across the first month.

Game shapers

Nick Larkey has at times been a shining light amid the darkness of the lengthy North Melbourne rebuild as he earned an All-Australian blazer while the focal point in a struggling side and committed to the club longer term. The Kangaroos spearhead has now been rewarded for his loyalty by being named captain just as the club hopes the investment in youth has them ready to rise again.

Mitch Georgiades has returned from a year on the sidelines with a torn ACL to boot more than 100 goals across the past two seasons and now looks primed for an even bigger impact on this campaign. The Power forward is building more consistency into his game with at least one major in his past 22 matches and will be licking his lips over starting the season against the shaky Kangaroos defence.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by eight points

Mitch Georgiades celebrates a goal during the R7 match between Port Adelaide and North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v St Kilda, MCG

Sunday, March 15, 3.15pm AEDT

Last time: St Kilda 15.6 (96) d Melbourne 13.12 (90), R20 2025

What it means

Melbourne has embraced a summer of change with several stars from its 2021 premiership side moving on and Steven King taking the reins as coach. The clearout puts the Demons in a strong position to accelerate the regeneration of their playing list though those that remain from last season will be out to banish the ghosts of last year's humiliating capitulation to the Saints.

St Kilda could not quite live up to the hype after a busy off-season that netted it a handful of high-profile recruits as it fell narrowly short in a tense contest against Collingwood to complete Opening Round. The Saints' contentious recruitment drive has given them high hopes of breaking into the finals places this season but they still have much to prove against the likes of the revitalised Demons.

Game shapers

Jack Steele might rightly begin his first season with Melbourne with a chip on his shoulder after being nudged out the door at St Kilda even while the club captain last year. The 30-year-old has shaken off injury concerns and looks set to resume his place as one of the better ball-winners in the game as he becomes a midfield leader at this third club just as the Demons are preparing to rise again.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has come in for extra attention as much for signing a lucrative deal to stay at St Kilda as his remarkable match-turning exploits against Melbourne last year. The 23-year-old was shown what he can now expect from the opposition when he was limited to 19 disposals against the Magpies last week and is likely to come in for similar close checking from the Demons.

Early tip: St Kilda by 21 points

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates St Kilda's win over Melbourne in R20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v West Coast, People First Stadium

Sunday, March 15, 5.10pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 20.16 (136) d West Coast 7.7 (49), R1 2025

What it means

Gold Coast made a serious statement as it blew away Geelong with a scintillating start to the season and led last year's runners-up by as much as 85 points before taking its foot off the pedal late in the game. The Suns sliced open the Cats with blistering ball movement but will hope to have learned their lessons from last year when coming up against lesser lights like the rebuilding Eagles.

West Coast will know that the only way is up after a historically poor campaign that only included one win was followed by the addition of a crop of the most talented youngsters in the land. The most recent draftees will take time to flourish but there are positive signs that the Eagles are now heading in the right direction even as they begin their season with a clash against the red-hot Suns.

Game shapers

Bailey Humphrey stepped into the spotlight when exploring his options away from the Gold Coast during last year's trade period but has quickly shown that he is most likely to shine on the field this season. The 21-year-old helped break the game open with three of the first five goals of the game against the Cats as he looks set to be part of a powerful one-two punch with new teammate Christian Petracca.

Elliot Yeo will be a most welcome addition to the West Coast side after a season ravaged by injury ended with the midfielder failing to play a game. The 32-year-old had shown in the years before that, as well as across 212 matches, that he will be integral to the Eagles' rebuild whenever he plays as he guides a young and gradually emerging onball brigade.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 44 points