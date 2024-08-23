Nick Daicos has boosted his Brownlow Medal chances as the Pies eased past the Demons amid lightning drama

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WHEN the fixture was initially released last year, you can imagine the AFL would have circled "round 24, Melbourne v Collingwood" in red pen.

The reigning premier v a regular finalist, in what was surely set to see both sides jockeying for position within the top four.

DEMONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Instead, we got a weird dead rubber between two teams prone to the unusual, played in an unsettled MCG atmosphere, complete with a fourth-quarter delay for lightning, the Pies belatedly winning by 46 points.

Rain hit at three-quarter time, and there'd been a flash of lightning around the ground about five minutes before the signal was given to pause the game with 9.31 left on the clock.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:24 Full post-match, R24: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 24’s match against Melbourne

08:48 Full post-match, R24: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 24’s match against Collingwood

02:35 Daicos dominates again as three votes loom Nick Daicos delivers another clinic performance to amass 40 disposals and two goals in a further boost to his Brownlow Medal hopes

07:14 Highlights: Melbourne v Collingwood The Demons and Magpies clash in round 24

00:41 Allan lights up game with first AFL major Ed Allan is swarmed by teammates after conjuring his first goal shortly after play resumed from a lightning delay

01:53 Flash crash: Play halted amid lightning drama The ‘G gets rocked as play is suspended during the final term due to lightning

00:43 Wil finds his way to first AFL goal The Magpies surround Wil Parker after the youngster lands his maiden major in the big league

00:42 Maynard and Pickett tussle after Dee clips captain Tempers flare between Brayden Maynard and Kysaiah Pickett after the latter appears to collect Pies skipper Darcy Moore high

00:46 Nerves of Steele: Sidebottom sinks stunner Steele Sidebottom shows his footy smarts around the goals after being called to take advantage under pressure

00:33 Golden Pickett: Kysaiah fires through ripping opener Kysaiah Pickett activates the jets early and drills a stunning opening goal

With Collingwood 41 points ahead, players trudged off the field at 9.56pm AEST, two torturous seasons extended just that fraction longer.

The umpires returned to the field to what could have been their first ever case of rapturous applause at 10.27pm AEST, and play began 36 minutes after it was halted.

The final quarter ran close to 66 minutes, the final result, 15.13 (103) to 8.9 (57).

It had been an odd, meandering match up until that point.

With the dreaded "mathematical chance" still on offer for Collingwood's finals hopes, the simplified version saw the Pies needing to win by 100 before hoping Carlton capitulated by the same margin, and Fremantle to also lose. Fanciful stuff.

Collingwood jumped out to a 27-point lead at the first break, Nick Daicos dictating play despite starting at half-forward, a move which allowed the even younger and impressive Ed Allan some valuable time on the ball.

But a second-quarter Dees rally – winning the term by two points after Kade Chandler and Jacob van Rooyen booted quick goals – put paid to any thought of an outrageous thumping victory by the Pies.

Defence appeared optional for vast portions of the game, especially given the absence of Steven May (ribs) and late withdrawal Jake Lever (illness), as the very idea of low-pressure footy goes against everything for which the dogged pair stand.

At some points in the third term, as the ground mimicked a giant ping pong table, players, coaches and fans alike may have been posing themselves a few existential questions.

The Sisyphean figure of battered Melbourne skipper Max Gawn dragging his body up and down the field one last time after a tumultuous 2024 season summed up the game well.

Melbourne wasn't without its highlights, Kozzy Pickett finding plenty of space in attack, and Christian Salem running hard in defence, but the Dees failed to close within three goals, and Steele Sidebottom completely shut down Jack Viney in an impressive tagging performance from the winger.

The loudest moment of the match was when Brayden Maynard took a kick out, right in front of the Demons' cheer squad, the fans not forgetting who they deem responsible for fan favourite Angus Brayshaw's untimely retirement.

The game was also the final in the career of noted field umpire 'Razor' Ray Chamberlain, the exuberant character opting to hang up the whistle, receiving a guard of honour from both teams and a handful of boos from the fans.

Players form a guard of honour for retiring umpire Ray Chamberlain after Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Daicos' Brownlow last hurrah

The Collingwood superstar was sitting second on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor coming into the final round of the season, just two votes behind Carlton's Patrick Cripps. He – and his teammates – seemed intent on racking up as many disposals for the superstar as possible, although brother Josh may have had other ideas. Nick finished the match with 40 disposals and nine clearances, while Josh should also poll votes after 40 touches of his own.

A rare Melbourne moment

For the past 124 games, the Demons have had the surety of at least one of Lever or May patrolling the backline. The last time Melbourne was without both defenders was round 11, 2019, a two-point loss to Adelaide in Darwin. Without them, Adam Tomlinson and Tom McDonald played key defensive roles against a short Collingwood forward line, while Taj Woewodin replaced Lever across half-back.

Will Kozzy miss round one, again?

After sitting out the opening rounds of this year due to a suspension in the final game of the year prior, Pickett may be in MRO trouble once again. With both Darcy Moore and Pickett chasing after a loose footy, the Pies skipper slid along the deck. Pickett – still on his feet – appeared to collect Moore to the face as the two collided. The defender was paid a free kick, and was ruled out with concussion.

MELBOURNE 1.1 4.4 7.5 8.9 (57)

COLLINGWOOD 5.4 8.5 12.8 15.13 (103)

GOALS

Melbourne: Tholstrup 2, Pickett 2, van Rooyen, Turner, Chandler, Billings

Collingwood: Lipinski 2, Hill 2, N.Daicos 2, Cameron 2, Sidebottom, Richards, Parker, Hoskin-Elliott, Elliott, Crisp, Allan

BEST

Melbourne: Salem, Langdon, Pickett, Gawn, McDonald

Collingwood: N.Daicos, J.Daicos, Lipinski, Allan, Hill

INJURIES

Melbourne: Bowey (knee)

Collingwood: Moore (concussion)

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Jake Lever (illness) replaced by Taj Woewodin

Collingwood: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Bailey Laurie (replaced Jake Bowey at half-time)

Collingwood: Finlay Macrae (replaced Darcy Moore at half-time)

Crowd: 53,957 at the MCG