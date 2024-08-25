Carlton's finals fate is out of its hands after a nail-biting loss to St Kilda

Patrick Cripps leads a heartbroken Carlton side off Marvel Stadium after its loss to St Kilda in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S top-eight hopes rest on the final game of the home-and-away season after a nail-biting two-point loss to St Kilda took the equation out of their hands.

Needing a win to guarantee their top-eight spot, the undermanned Blues were sunk by a last-minute Jack Higgins goal that condemned them to a 11.10 (76) to 11.8 (74) loss at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Higgins put the Saints back in front in a pulsating contest when his right-foot snap floated through with 12 seconds left.

The Blues had one last foray forward from the next centre bounce but Zak Jones smothered Elijah Hollands' kick forwrad before Lachie Cowan's follow-up kick inside 50 missed his target as the siren sounded.

The result means Carlton needs second-placed Port Adelaide to beat Fremantle in Sunday's last game of the home-and-away season in order to hang onto eighth spot.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking," Blues coach Michael Voss said.

"I don't feel like we lost that game on heart, that's for sure.

"We lost it in moments and we probably didn't take all the ones we needed to be able to get the job done.

"It shows you what a fingertip does in footy, doesn't it? Just how close it is and how close the competition is.

"But the ability to be able to stay present and fight right to the end I felt like was an exceptional from the group."

Carlton coach Michael Voss consoles his players after their loss to St Kilda in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues trailed by as much as 20 points in the third quarter but stayed in touch and made all the running in a desperate final term.

Goals to Ashton Moir and Jesse Motlop put them in front before defender-turned-forward Brodie Kemp missed a set shot that could have sealed the match with two minutes left.

Young Saint Mattaes Phillipou missed in similar fashion at the other end, seemingly letting Carlton off the hook.

But Higgins struck with a trademark snap out of a stoppage in the frantic final stages.

Blues skipper Patrick Cripps (30 disposals, seven clearances) and Sam Walsh (32, nine) were massive for their side but couldn't haul them over the line.

Blake Acres kicked two goals for Carlton, a tally matched by Mason Wood, Jack Higgins and Tim Membrey for St Kilda.

Nasaiah Wanganeen-Milera (25 disposals) shone for the Saints.

In an ugly side story, goal umpire Steven Piperno was struck in the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd and had to be replaced by emergency Chelsea Roffey during the second term.

It came as St Kilda seemingly had the rub of the green with umpires early, with a 12-1 free-kick count infuriating Carlton fans. The free kicks finish 17-15 in the Saints' favour.

Umpire hurt in shameful incident

A fan is facing a lengthy ban after a goal umpire was struck in the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd during the second quarter. Umpire Steven Piperno was left bloodied after being struck by the missile and had to be replaced by reserve goal umpire, Chelsea Roffey. The AFL is investigating.

A tale of two late misses

When Brodie Kemp lined up a shot on goal with less than three minutes remaining to make it a 10-point Carlton lead, finals was so close the Blues could almost touch it. But the makeshift forward's miss kept the Saints alive before Mattaes Phillipou matched him with a bad miss from 35m out directly in front with barely a minute to go. Thankfully for the young Saint, he had Jack Higgins to bail him out. Kemp and the Blues weren't so lucky.

Blues fans ride the wave

The goal umpire incident was indefensible, but the emotional rollercoaster Carlton fans went on during Sunday's match certainly kept the neutrals entertained. A scrappy first half did nothing to calm the nerves of the Blues' faithful and a free kick count that was 12-1 in St Kilda's favour didn't help either. The final-quarter surge, the two late misses mentioned above and the fact their future rides on another result only added to a rollercoaster day for those in navy blue.

CARLTON 1.3 4.3 9.5 11.8 (74)

ST KILDA 2.2 5.7 10.8 11.10 (76)

GOALS

Carlton: Acres 2, Carroll, Binns, Fantasia, Hewett, Kemp, Owies, Pittonet, Moir, Motlop

St Kilda: Membrey 2, Wood 2, Higgins 2, Phillipou, Byrnes, Dow, Jones, Marshall

BEST

Carlton: Cripps, Newman, Walsh, Hewett, Acres

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Sinclair, Steele, Phillipou, Wood, Jones

LATE CHANGE

Carlton: Mitch McGovern replaced in the selected side by Orazio Fantasia

St Kilda: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Ashton Moir replaced Jack Carroll (tactical) in the fourth quarter

St Kilda: Hugo Garcia replaced Liam Stocker (groin) in the third quarter

Crowd: 43.843 at Marvel Stadium