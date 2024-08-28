Rising Star contenders, clockwise from left: Ollie Dempsey, Bodhi Uwland, Darcy Wilson, George Wardlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

SPECTACULAR goals and high-flying marks underlined a breakout season for Ollie Dempsey, who gets the nod as AFL.com.au's pick for this year's Telstra AFL Rising Star award.

With Sam Darcy and Harley Reid both ineligible due to suspension, the 21-year-old Geelong livewire was a unanimous pick from our team of reporters to claim the prestigious title after a stunning year in which he averaged almost 18 disposals and kicked 21 goals to help propel the Cats into the top four.

But who finished behind Dempsey in the race?

See our reporters' votes below ahead of the winner being named on Thursday night.

Damian Barrett

5 votes – Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

4 – George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

3 – Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

2 – Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

1 – Matt Roberts (Sydney)

Why Ollie Dempsey should win: If he wasn't ineligible, I would've had Sam Darcy a clear top pick. Five bags of three or more goals, including seven in round 23. Harley Reid was outstanding in several matches in the first half of the season. But with those two out of consideration, I felt Dempsey was the obvious choice. Love his workrate, love his footy brain. Played a mature, key role in a team which finished top four. Wardlaw couldn't have done much more in a dreadful side. Lohmann and Roberts were good in top-eight teams, and Wilson showed elite talent at times.

Riley Beveridge

5 votes – Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

4 – George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

3 – Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

2 – Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

1 – Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)

Why Ollie Dempsey should win: He combined it all. There was forward-half production that came in the form of 21 goals and 23 goal assists, with an ability to find the footy higher up the ground that saw him average close to 18 disposals per game, with the very exciting highlights package that yielded a heap of high-flying grabs and dazzling goals. Harley Reid would have gone close if eligible, given he has changed the trajectory of an entire football club, but Dempsey remains a deserving winner regardless.

Colby McKercher in action during the R22 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Blundstone Arena on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Michael Whiting

5 votes – Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

4 – George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

3 – Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

2 – Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

1 – Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

Why Ollie Dempsey should win: The versatile Cat has gone from a fringe player to a crucial cog in a top-four team over the course of the season. Whether it's half-forward or wing, his creativity with the ball and good decision-making has been important in Geelong's campaign. The numbers are solid (18 disposals a game, 21 goals and 23 goal assists), but it's the impact that stands out, with his 125 score involvements indicative of his influence. Wardlaw was exceptional in a poor team and Uwland took difficult defensive assignments and was rarely beaten.

Josh Gabelich

5 votes – Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

4 – Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

3 – Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

2 – George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

1 – Matt Roberts (Sydney)

Why Ollie Dempsey should win: Almost from the moment Harley Reid and Sam Darcy became ineligible, Ollie Dempsey stamped himself as the man, ensuring this year's award wouldn't have an asterisk next to it. Showed he is more than just a threat around goals by amassing 20 or more disposals on nine occasions in a side that finished in the top four. Finished the home and away season with 21 goals and is only just getting started. Another brilliant left-field pick by the Cats.

Darcy Wilson celebrates a goal during the R23 match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sarah Black

5 votes – Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

4 – Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

3 – Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

2 – Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)|

1 – George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Why Ollie Dempsey should win: In an incredibly difficult and even season, Dempsey has performed consistently on the wing while also hitting the scoreboard when required, setting him apart. I had a shortlist of 12, with a lot of quality role players missing out, the dozen not even including Sam Darcy (my winner if not suspended) and Harley Reid (runner-up). If Lawson Humphries had debuted earlier than round 16, he would have been in my top five.

Caleb Windsor in action during the R18 match between Melbourne and Essendon at the MCG on July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Nathan Schmook

5 votes – Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

4 – George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

3 – Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

2 – Matt Roberts (Sydney)

1 – Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

Why Ollie Dempsey should win: Nothing has changed since the midway point of the year when Dempsey emerged as the favourite for the award through Harley Reid and Sam Darcy's suspensions. If anything, the third-year Cat has accelerated as a key player in the front half for Geelong, kicking 14 of his 21 goals since round 12 and consistently winning the ball through his ability to power up and down the ground. The 21-year-old plays long minutes, is a smart and crafty footballer in tight situations, and can provide goalkicking and aerial highlights. He's separated himself from the pack through consistent performances this year but is also a star of the future. Josh Draper misses the votes given the strength at the top end of the field but played a significant role in Fremantle's season as a 20-year-old after being thrown into a key defensive role, playing 20 games.

Nat Edwards

5 votes – Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

4 – George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

3 – Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

2 – Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)

1 – Calsher Dear (Hawthorn)

Why Ollie Dempsey should win: When Harley Reid was suspended, the reporters at AFL.com.au had to predict who would win this award instead. I said Dempsey at the time, so I'm sticking with him (and yes, I'm shamelessly patting myself on the back). His move to the wing was crucial to Geelong's mid-season turnaround, and he certainly knows where the goals are, kicking 21 goals in his 23 games this season. Obviously if Reid and Darcy were eligible, they'd be topping the table in the votes, with Dempsey close behind. This young Cat has a bright future ahead.

Gemma Bastiani

5 votes – Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

4 – Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

3 – Matt Roberts (Sydney)

2 – Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

1 – Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

Why Ollie Dempsey should win: In a side that is perpetually challenging, and has once again finished in the top four, Dempsey has been a crucial aspect of Geelong's run to finals. Utilised both up forward and on the wing, his running capacity has become one of his best assets this season, while also finding the goals in 14 games. Dempsey has also averaged 17.7 disposals and 4.3 marks per game, offering some consistency and calm to the Cats, in what has been a Rising Star-worthy season. Had West Coast teen Harley Reid been eligible, he would have just snuck into the five votes position, bumping Dempsey to four, while Sam Darcy would have taken the three votes, pushing Bodie Uwland to the two votes.

Kai Lohmann celebrates a goal during the round 23 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOTAL

40 – Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

23 – George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

11 – Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

10 – Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

8 – Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

8 – Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

7 – Matt Roberts (Sydney)

5 – Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

4 – Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

3 – Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)

1 – Calsher Dear (Hawthorn)