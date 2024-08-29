Nick Daicos celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Brisbane in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos has come from behind in the final two rounds of the season to be crowned the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player of the Year, capping an outstanding third season.

Daicos, who is also among the favourites to take out this year's Brownlow Medal, polled 18 votes in the final two rounds – including a perfect 10 in round 24 – to leapfrog Sydney star Isaac Heeney.

Heeney held a five-vote lead over Daicos going into round 24 after polling a perfect 10 in the Swans' clash against Essendon, but he was rested for the final round of the season against Adelaide.

Daicos, who played every game for the year, secured the award with a brilliant 10-vote performance against Melbourne at the MCG and finished with 117 votes.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps (113 votes) rose from fourth entering the final two rounds to finish second, with Heeney rounding out the top three with 112 votes.

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal for Sydney against Collingwood in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

At the end of every game of the home-and-away season, the coaches of both clubs give votes in a 5-4-3-2-1 format. The votes are combined, meaning 10 is the maximum votes a player can get each week.

Daicos polled votes in 16 of his 24 matches this season, earning the maximum 10 on five occasions as he further cemented himself among the game's best players and clearance specialists.

The 21-year-old averaged 30.7 disposals (No.4 in the AFL), 7.7 clearances (No.3), 5.5 inside 50s (No.7) and kicked 20 goals, including a memorable match-winner against Carlton in round eight at the MCG.

He joins Port Adelaide star Zak Butters (2023), Gold Coast's Touk Miller (2022) and Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver (2020 and 2021) as players to win the award in recent seasons.

The young superstar, who finished third in last year's award, is the fourth Magpie to be crowned by the coaches, joining club greats Scott Pendlebury (2013), Dane Swan (2010) and Nathan Buckley (2003).

"Nick is such an important player for us and at only 21 years of age is setting high standards for our football program and reaping the individual and team rewards because of it," coach Craig McRae said.

"You don't have to be a Collingwood person to admire the work and football skill of this young man. It's pleasing for all 18 clubs to recognise and celebrate his efforts."

Nick Daicos gets a kick away during Collingwood's game against West Coast in R9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The coaches' award was again dominated by midfielders, with Fremantle vice-captain Caleb Serong (100 votes) and Brisbane's dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale (97) finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

The Swans trio of Heeney, Errol Gulden (86 votes) and Chad Warner (80) were all recognised in a top 10 that was filled exclusively by midfielders.

Daicos was the pick of them, with AFL Coaches Association chief Alistair Nicholson congratulating the premiership Magpie on an "unbelievably impressive" first three seasons.

"He has been awarded many honours including AFL Rising Star, our Coaches Best Young Player, and now the Coaches Champion Player," Nicholson said.

"We believe this to be the most prestigious of awards in the AFL, the 18 coaching groups have a unique view on our game and allocate their votes with care and consideration. Congratulations Nick."

North Melbourne star Harry Sheezel was also honoured by the coaches on Thursday night, winning the AFLCA's Best Young Player Award, polling 65 votes across his first two seasons to win from young Brisbane midfielder Will Ashcroft (38).

Taken with pick No.3 in the 2022 National Draft, Sheezel shone in his first two seasons across half-back, midfield and half-forward roles, showcasing his versatility and earning selection in the extended All-Australian squad.

Harry Sheezel is awarded the AFLCA Best Young Player during the AFL Awards on August 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLCA CHAMPION PLAYER LEADERBOARD

117 Nick Daicos (COLL)

113 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

112 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

100 Caleb Serong (FRE)

97 Lachie Neale (BRIS)

93 Marcus Bontempelli (WBD)

86 Errol Gulden (SYD)

80 Zach Merrett (ESS)

80 Chad Warner (SYD)

78 Zak Butters (PORT)