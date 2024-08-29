The coaches' votes are in for the round 24 games

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has been crowned the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year.

Daicos claimed 10 votes in the Magpies' win over Melbourne in the final round to finish on 117 overall.

Sydney star Isaac Heeney led heading into the final round, but the Swan was rested for the win over Adelaide.

Daicos (117) and Carlton captain Patrick Cripps (113) moved past Heeney (112) in round 24.

Cripps landed eight votes in the Blues' thrilling loss to St Kilda.

There were five perfect 10s in the last round, with Daicos, Jai Newcombe, Jeremy Cameron, Nick Blakey and Ollies Wines earning maximum votes.

Melbourne v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

8 Josh Daicos (COLL)

5 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

4 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)

2 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

1 Edward Allen (COLL)

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

7 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)

4 James Sicily (HAW)

3 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)

3 Nick Watson (HAW)

2 Jarman Impey (HAW)

1 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

Geelong v West Coast

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

8 Max Holmes (GEEL)

4 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

3 Jack Henry (GEEL)

2 Oliver Henry (GEEL)

2 Rhys Stanley (GEEL)

1 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

Richmond v Gold Coast

9 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

7 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

7 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

2 Ben Long (GCFC)

1 Will Graham (GCFC)

1 Tim Taranto (RICH)

Brisbane v Essendon

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

8 Lachie Neale (BL)

4 Zach Merrett (ESS)

4 Kai Lohmann (BL)

3 Josh Dunkley (BL)

1 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

1 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

Sydney v Adelaide

10 Nick Blakey (SYD)

8 Errol Gulden (SYD)

6 Chad Warner (SYD)

3 Matthew Roberts (SYD)

3 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney

9 Ed Richards (WB)

7 Bailey Dale (WB)

5 Tom Liberatore (WB)

4 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

3 Caleb Daniel (WB)

1 Cody Weightman (WB)

1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

Carlton v St Kilda

8 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 Jack Sinclair (STK)

8 Sam Walsh (CARL)

2 George Hewett (CARL)

2 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

1 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

1 Zak Jones (STK)

Fremantle v Port Adelaide

10 Ollie Wines (PORT)

6 Jordon Sweet (PORT)

5 Zak Butters (PORT)

3 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

3 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

2 Hayden Young (FRE)

1 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

117 Nick Daicos (COLL)

113 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

112 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

100 Caleb Serong (FRE)

97 Lachie Neale (BRIS)

93 Marcus Bontempelli (WBD)

86 Errol Gulden (SYD)

80 Zach Merrett (ESS)

80 Chad Warner (SYD)

78 Zak Butters (PORT)