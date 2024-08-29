Follow all the action from the AFL Awards

Nick Daicos is pictured with the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award at the AFL Awards on August 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 All-Australian team and Telstra AFL Rising Star will be named at the AFL Awards tonight.

A 44-player All-Australian squad was named on Monday, with the final team to be revealed during the ceremony.

PLAYERS' PLAYER Bont's historic win, Butters honoured

COACHES' AWARD Late surge, Heeney miss sees Daicos win

LEADING GOALKICKER Hogan receives first Coleman Medal

YOUNG CAT HONOURED Geelong flyer wins Telstra Rising Star



With Harley Reid and Sam Darcy ineligible, who will be named the Rising Star?

Plus, the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year award and the Leigh Matthews Trophy – which is the AFL Players' Association's MVP – will also be crowned.

Follow our live blog below as we bring you all the award winners as they happen.